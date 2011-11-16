Editor's choice
Protesters affiliated with the Occupy Wall Street movement kiss while standing on top of a bus stop during an unannounced raid by the New York City Police Department outside Zuccotti Park in New York, in the early hours of November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
An Iranian student holds up an anti-U.S. poster as he attends a demonstration to show his support for Iran's nuclear program, before a ceremony to form a human chain around the Uranium Conversion Facility (UCF), in Isfahan, 450 km (280 miles) south of Tehran, November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin holds a dental borer as he jokes with Governor of Belgorod region Yevgeny Savchenko at a dental room of a local hospital in the village of Golovchino in Belgorod region November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolsky/RIA Novosti/Pool
Dissident Chinese artist Ai Weiwei closes the door to his studio on his way to the government tax office in Beijing November 16, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray
A soldier walks through a flooded street in the Don Muang airport area of Bangkok November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
A waitress dressed as a Qing dynasty lady-in-waiting laughs as she looks out from the entrance of a Chinese restaurant in Beijing November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Soo Hoo Zheyang
The Aurora Australis is seen from an image taken by the crew of Expedition 29 on board the International Space Station, on an ascending pass from south of Australia in the Southern Pacific Ocean to the Northern Pacific Ocean, west of Central America September 18, 2011. REUTERS/NASA/JSC/Handout
A woman reacts as she leaves a ceremony to commemorate one year anniversary of a fire on a building that killed 58 people, in Shanghai November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Pablo Contreras (on top), Fernando Meneses (L) and Marco Gonzalez of Chile collide with Nelson Haedo (below) of Paraguay in their 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match in Santiago, November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero
Villagers and rescuers stand beside the debris of a toppled house in Xinshao County, Hunan province November 15, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily
A protestor affiliated with the Occupy Wall Street movement falls asleep in an armchair in Foley Square after an unannounced raid by the New York City Police Department at 2am forced protestors out of Zuccotti Park, in New York November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Former Philippine President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo arrives on a wheelchair for a flight to Hong Kong at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Paranaque, Metro Manila November 15, 2011. Arroyo and her husband tried to leave the country on Tuesday night but were not allowed by the immigration officials, local media reports said. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman stands outside the closed main entrance of the Roosevelt Hospital in Guatemala City November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Members of the Occupy Wall St movement clash with New York Police Department officers after being removed from Zuccotti Park in New York November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A Palestinian woman takes pictures of her belongings in front of demolished structures near the West Bank city of Jericho November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A vendor hangs a Chinese paper umbrella onto a string at his stall in an antique market in Xi'an, Shaanxi province November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Rooney Chen
German Chancellor and leader of Germany's conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Angela Merkel, Norbert Lammert, President of the German Bundestag, lower house of parliament (L) and parliamentary floor leader Volker Kauder laugh during their party convention at the fairground in Leipzig, November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
France's President Nicolas Sarkozy arrives to deliver a speech on benefits fraud during his visit in Bordeaux, southwestern France, November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Workers sort out frozen carcasses of slaughtered sharks among other fishes at a fishery wharf in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Palestinian activists board a bus outside the West Bank Jewish settlement of Psagot, near Ramallah November 15, 2011. Calling themselves "Freedom Riders", six Palestinians boarded the bus used by Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, but the end of the line was Israeli police detention. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck (L) and Queen Jetsun Pema look on as they wait to meet Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda at the Akasaka guesthouse in Tokyo November 15, 2011. Bhutan's royal couple are now in Tokyo on their six-day state visit to Japan. REUTERS/Yoshikazu Tsuno/Pool
Doctors review conscripts at a recruiting station in Minsk November 15, 2011. About 9,000 recruits were called up to the Belarussian army this autumn, according to local media. REUTERS/Vladimir Nikolsky
Tribal fighters backing protesters demanding the ouster of Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh stand guard on a street in the southern city of Taiz November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
The soiled socks of a protestor affiliated with the Occupy Wall Street movement is seen as he sleeps in Foley Square after an unannounced raid by the New York City Police Department at 2am forced protestors out of Zuccotti Park, in New York November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
