A girl washes the lid of a cooking pot amid the ruins of a market destroyed by city officials in Benin's main city of Cotonou, November 17, 2011. Vendors and local residents said police used bulldozers and razed the local market in an effort to tidy the city ahead of a three-day visit by Pope Benedict XVI. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
U.S. Sergeant Taylor Hollingsworth of the 2nd Platoon C Company 9th Engineer Battalion COP Dash Towp rests during a patrol as part of their overall security and disruption insurgency mission in Wardak province, eastern Afghanistan, November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Protesters force open the door of the National Assembly Debate hall during a demonstration in Kuwait City, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Occupy Wall Street demonstrators dance in front of the New York City Police during what protest organizers call a "Day of Action" in New York, November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A man with a paddle walks past pictures of Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej at his flooded house in Bangkok, November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
Libyans wave as a parachutist prepares to land at a rally in Tripoli, November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Villager Ionel Nalbaru, 38, looks on as his wife Genoveva, 35, heats up the oven to bake home made bread inside their kitchen in Hreasca, northeast of Bucharest, November 17, 2011. Romania is the European Union's second poorest country, with an average wage of less than 400 Euro per month. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti
Alexandra Bayeva sings during the "Most Professional Police Officer" award ceremony in the southern Russian city of Stavropol, November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Carabinieri's paramilitary police clash with demonstrators during a protest in Milan, Italy, November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Zalva Genaeva (2L), wife of murdered Chechen poet Ruslan Akhtakhanov, grieves with daughter Zalina (3R) Indira (2R) and Zarema (R) during the funeral in the village of Znamenskoye, November 17, 2011. Akhtakhanov, a poet and academic from Russia's volatile region of Chechnya, was found dead Wednesday outside a Moscow apartment building in what investigators said appeared to be a contract killing. REUTERS/Diana Markosian
Flood victims sleep in a sports hall turned into collective centre for people evacuated from flooded areas in Bangkok, November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa
Spain's centre-right People's Party (Partido Popular) leader Mariano Rajoy jumps after finishing his speech during a campaign rally in Seville, November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Suspected loyalists of Muammar Gaddafi stand inside a jail in Tripoli, November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Residents travel in a boat as they paddle through a flooded market in Bangkok, November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
A woman prays beside a statue at Notre Dame cathedral in Benin's economic capital Cotonou, November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Bolshoi ballet dancer Maria Alash leaves the stage during a rehearsal of Tchaikovsky's ballet "The Sleeping Beauty" at the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
Actors pose with gym equipment on what the Guinness World Records bills as the world's largest 3D painting, at Canary Wharf in London, November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
An Occupy Wall Street demonstrator is arrested by New York City Police during what protest organizers called a "Day of Action" in New York, November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Light trails shine from a passing bus in front of Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament in London, November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A riot policeman kicks a tear gas canister towards an anniversary rally commemorating a 1973 student uprising against the then military junta, in Athens, November 17, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
U.S. President Barack Obama is kissed by Prime Minister Julia Gillard of Australia after speaking to U.S. Marines and Australian troops at the RAAF Base in Darwin, November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Merina Begum tries to salvage her belongings after a fire in a slum at Rayerbazar in Dhaka, Bangladesh, November 17, 2011. More than 250 shanties have been burned down as a blaze swept through the slum, the local fire department said. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A woman holds an umbrella as she walks past Qing dynasty style wooden doors during a rainy day in central Beijing, November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Soo Hoo Zheyang
Members of a family wade in the waters of the Arabian Sea as the sun sets at Juhu Beach in Mumbai, November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
