版本:
中国

Editor's Choice

2012年 11月 17日 星期六

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man is seen through a damaged car window after a rocket fired from Gaza landed in the southern city of Ashdod November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

2012年 11月 17日 星期六

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man is seen through a damaged car window after a rocket fired from Gaza landed in the southern city of Ashdod November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
1 / 24
2012年 11月 17日 星期六

A Palestinian inspects a mosque damaged in an Israeli air strike in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

2012年 11月 17日 星期六

A Palestinian inspects a mosque damaged in an Israeli air strike in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
2 / 24
2012年 11月 17日 星期六

The father of Palestinian baby girl Hanen Tafish, who according to hospital officials was killed in an Israeli air strike, mourns as her carries her body during her funeral in the northern Gaza Strip November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

2012年 11月 17日 星期六

The father of Palestinian baby girl Hanen Tafish, who according to hospital officials was killed in an Israeli air strike, mourns as her carries her body during her funeral in the northern Gaza Strip November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
3 / 24
2012年 11月 17日 星期六

Homes destroyed by a fire during Hurricane Sandy are seen in the Breezy Point neighborhood of Queens, New York November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

2012年 11月 17日 星期六

Homes destroyed by a fire during Hurricane Sandy are seen in the Breezy Point neighborhood of Queens, New York November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
4 / 24
2012年 11月 17日 星期六

A photographer is photographed as she aims her lens through a crack in the doors at a hallway leading to the room where a closed hearing of the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee was taking place in Washington November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

2012年 11月 17日 星期六

A photographer is photographed as she aims her lens through a crack in the doors at a hallway leading to the room where a closed hearing of the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee was taking place in Washington November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
5 / 24
2012年 11月 17日 星期六

Samoa's Kahn Fotuali'i leaps over his team mate during the international rugby union match against Wales at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

2012年 11月 17日 星期六

Samoa's Kahn Fotuali'i leaps over his team mate during the international rugby union match against Wales at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Close
6 / 24
2012年 11月 17日 星期六

Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda (C) and his party's lawmakers raise their fists as they pledge to win in the upcoming election at their party's meeting after the dissolution of the lower house in Tokyo November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2012年 11月 17日 星期六

Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda (C) and his party's lawmakers raise their fists as they pledge to win in the upcoming election at their party's meeting after the dissolution of the lower house in Tokyo November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
7 / 24
2012年 11月 17日 星期六

Police try to disperse protesters outside the Egyptian embassy in Athens November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

2012年 11月 17日 星期六

Police try to disperse protesters outside the Egyptian embassy in Athens November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
8 / 24
2012年 11月 17日 星期六

Street vendor Mohamed Jalloh wears a red cap to show his support for Sierra Leone's ruling party presidential candidate Ernest Bai Koroma in central Freetown, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penny

2012年 11月 17日 星期六

Street vendor Mohamed Jalloh wears a red cap to show his support for Sierra Leone's ruling party presidential candidate Ernest Bai Koroma in central Freetown, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penny

Close
9 / 24
2012年 11月 17日 星期六

Jordanian riot police clash with protesters who tried to bypass a designated demonstration area after Friday prayers in Amman November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

2012年 11月 17日 星期六

Jordanian riot police clash with protesters who tried to bypass a designated demonstration area after Friday prayers in Amman November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Close
10 / 24
2012年 11月 17日 星期六

A shipyard worker looks for riot police at the Carranza bridge during a protest during the Ibero-American Summit in Cadiz, southern Spain November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

2012年 11月 17日 星期六

A shipyard worker looks for riot police at the Carranza bridge during a protest during the Ibero-American Summit in Cadiz, southern Spain November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Close
11 / 24
2012年 11月 17日 星期六

A patient sits outside his ward at a mental hospital in Kabul November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

2012年 11月 17日 星期六

A patient sits outside his ward at a mental hospital in Kabul November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
12 / 24
2012年 11月 17日 星期六

People celebrate after an appeals court overturned the convictions of Ante Gotovina and Mladen Markac, at the main square in Zagreb November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

2012年 11月 17日 星期六

People celebrate after an appeals court overturned the convictions of Ante Gotovina and Mladen Markac, at the main square in Zagreb November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Close
13 / 24
2012年 11月 17日 星期六

Media personnel and onlookers stand near a car that was set on fire by the demonstrators during a protest against a newly-erected structure being built next to the historical monument Charminar in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

2012年 11月 17日 星期六

Media personnel and onlookers stand near a car that was set on fire by the demonstrators during a protest against a newly-erected structure being built next to the historical monument Charminar in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Close
14 / 24
2012年 11月 17日 星期六

Court artist Jane Rosenberg sits and emails copies of her sketches of the Adis Medunjanin sentencing hearing, to media outlets in the Brooklyn borough of New York November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2012年 11月 17日 星期六

Court artist Jane Rosenberg sits and emails copies of her sketches of the Adis Medunjanin sentencing hearing, to media outlets in the Brooklyn borough of New York November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
15 / 24
2012年 11月 17日 星期六

A pig dives into the water in Ningxiang county, Hunan province November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

2012年 11月 17日 星期六

A pig dives into the water in Ningxiang county, Hunan province November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
16 / 24
2012年 11月 17日 星期六

NYPD police officer Mikki Watson holds up Tyniqua Ellis, 2, in a line for food donations in the Rockaways section of the Queens borough of New York November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2012年 11月 17日 星期六

NYPD police officer Mikki Watson holds up Tyniqua Ellis, 2, in a line for food donations in the Rockaways section of the Queens borough of New York November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
17 / 24
2012年 11月 17日 星期六

Libyan protesters hold up signs as they demonstrate against Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip, at Martyrs' Square in Tripoli November 16, 2012. The sign reads, "We sacrifice for the first Qiblah (jerusalem)." REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

2012年 11月 17日 星期六

Libyan protesters hold up signs as they demonstrate against Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip, at Martyrs' Square in Tripoli November 16, 2012. The sign reads, "We sacrifice for the first Qiblah (jerusalem)." REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Close
18 / 24
2012年 11月 17日 星期六

A lamp post figure is nearly all that remains of the backyard of a house destroyed by Hurricane Sandy as volunteers from City University of New York(CUNY) work to clear damaged homes that were nearly completely submerged by the storm in the Father Capodanno neighborhood of Staten Island, in New York City, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2012年 11月 17日 星期六

A lamp post figure is nearly all that remains of the backyard of a house destroyed by Hurricane Sandy as volunteers from City University of New York(CUNY) work to clear damaged homes that were nearly completely submerged by the storm in the Father Capodanno neighborhood of Staten Island, in New York City, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
19 / 24
2012年 11月 17日 星期六

An Israeli women holds her dog as a siren sounds warning of incoming rockets in the southern city of Ashkelon November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

2012年 11月 17日 星期六

An Israeli women holds her dog as a siren sounds warning of incoming rockets in the southern city of Ashkelon November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
20 / 24
2012年 11月 17日 星期六

A car pushed out of the garage of the Neukom family home is seen lodged in sand deposited by the storm surge of Superstorm Sandy in the town of Mantoloking, New Jersey November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2012年 11月 17日 星期六

A car pushed out of the garage of the Neukom family home is seen lodged in sand deposited by the storm surge of Superstorm Sandy in the town of Mantoloking, New Jersey November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
21 / 24
2012年 11月 17日 星期六

Palestinian firefighters try to extinguish a fire after an Israeli air strike on the building of Hamas' Ministry of Interior in Gaza City November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

2012年 11月 17日 星期六

Palestinian firefighters try to extinguish a fire after an Israeli air strike on the building of Hamas' Ministry of Interior in Gaza City November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
22 / 24
2012年 11月 17日 星期六

Relatives mourn during the funeral of Itzik Amsalam, who was killed on Thursday after a rocket fired from Gaza landed in the southern town of Kiryat Malachi November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

2012年 11月 17日 星期六

Relatives mourn during the funeral of Itzik Amsalam, who was killed on Thursday after a rocket fired from Gaza landed in the southern town of Kiryat Malachi November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
23 / 24
2012年 11月 17日 星期六

Israeli border police officers (L) try to detain a Palestinian demonstrator during clashes after a protest against Israel's military operation in Gaza, outside Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

2012年 11月 17日 星期六

Israeli border police officers (L) try to detain a Palestinian demonstrator during clashes after a protest against Israel's military operation in Gaza, outside Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Close
24 / 24

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice 分享
重新播放
下一个

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

一周图片精选（2月13-19日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（2月13-19日）

2017年 2月 20日 星期一

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

2017年 2月 13日 星期一

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

2017年 2月 6日 星期一

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »