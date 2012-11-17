Editor's Choice
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man is seen through a damaged car window after a rocket fired from Gaza landed in the southern city of Ashdod November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A Palestinian inspects a mosque damaged in an Israeli air strike in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
The father of Palestinian baby girl Hanen Tafish, who according to hospital officials was killed in an Israeli air strike, mourns as her carries her body during her funeral in the northern Gaza Strip November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Homes destroyed by a fire during Hurricane Sandy are seen in the Breezy Point neighborhood of Queens, New York November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A photographer is photographed as she aims her lens through a crack in the doors at a hallway leading to the room where a closed hearing of the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee was taking place in Washington November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Samoa's Kahn Fotuali'i leaps over his team mate during the international rugby union match against Wales at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda (C) and his party's lawmakers raise their fists as they pledge to win in the upcoming election at their party's meeting after the dissolution of the lower house in Tokyo November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Police try to disperse protesters outside the Egyptian embassy in Athens November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Street vendor Mohamed Jalloh wears a red cap to show his support for Sierra Leone's ruling party presidential candidate Ernest Bai Koroma in central Freetown, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penny
Jordanian riot police clash with protesters who tried to bypass a designated demonstration area after Friday prayers in Amman November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A shipyard worker looks for riot police at the Carranza bridge during a protest during the Ibero-American Summit in Cadiz, southern Spain November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A patient sits outside his ward at a mental hospital in Kabul November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People celebrate after an appeals court overturned the convictions of Ante Gotovina and Mladen Markac, at the main square in Zagreb November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Media personnel and onlookers stand near a car that was set on fire by the demonstrators during a protest against a newly-erected structure being built next to the historical monument Charminar in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
Court artist Jane Rosenberg sits and emails copies of her sketches of the Adis Medunjanin sentencing hearing, to media outlets in the Brooklyn borough of New York November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A pig dives into the water in Ningxiang county, Hunan province November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
NYPD police officer Mikki Watson holds up Tyniqua Ellis, 2, in a line for food donations in the Rockaways section of the Queens borough of New York November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Libyan protesters hold up signs as they demonstrate against Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip, at Martyrs' Square in Tripoli November 16, 2012. The sign reads, "We sacrifice for the first Qiblah (jerusalem)." REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
A lamp post figure is nearly all that remains of the backyard of a house destroyed by Hurricane Sandy as volunteers from City University of New York(CUNY) work to clear damaged homes that were nearly completely submerged by the storm in the Father Capodanno neighborhood of Staten Island, in New York City, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An Israeli women holds her dog as a siren sounds warning of incoming rockets in the southern city of Ashkelon November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A car pushed out of the garage of the Neukom family home is seen lodged in sand deposited by the storm surge of Superstorm Sandy in the town of Mantoloking, New Jersey November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Palestinian firefighters try to extinguish a fire after an Israeli air strike on the building of Hamas' Ministry of Interior in Gaza City November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Relatives mourn during the funeral of Itzik Amsalam, who was killed on Thursday after a rocket fired from Gaza landed in the southern town of Kiryat Malachi November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Israeli border police officers (L) try to detain a Palestinian demonstrator during clashes after a protest against Israel's military operation in Gaza, outside Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
