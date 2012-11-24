版本:
2012年 11月 24日

<p>Protesters run from riot police during clashes at Tahrir square in Cairo November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

2012年 11月 24日

Protesters run from riot police during clashes at Tahrir square in Cairo November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

<p>Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives at the European Union (EU) council headquarters for an EU leaders summit discussing the EU's long-term budget in Brussels November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir </p>

2012年 11月 24日

Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives at the European Union (EU) council headquarters for an EU leaders summit discussing the EU's long-term budget in Brussels November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

<p>A French riot gendarme reacts after being covered with lime during clashes with demonstrators during an evacuation operation on land that will become the new airport in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe </p>

2012年 11月 24日

A French riot gendarme reacts after being covered with lime during clashes with demonstrators during an evacuation operation on land that will become the new airport in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

<p>A Shi'ite Muslim man uses a knife to gash a child's head during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Amroha, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

2012年 11月 24日

A Shi'ite Muslim man uses a knife to gash a child's head during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Amroha, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Masai people gather for celebrations a day before the circumcision of three male youths from a village in Eremit, some 80 km (50 miles) southwest of Nairobi November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

2012年 11月 24日

Masai people gather for celebrations a day before the circumcision of three male youths from a village in Eremit, some 80 km (50 miles) southwest of Nairobi November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>Mara Gonzalez, from Paraguay, performs a pole dancing routine to promote the Miss Pole Dance South America 2012 competition in Buenos Aires November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian </p>

2012年 11月 24日

Mara Gonzalez, from Paraguay, performs a pole dancing routine to promote the Miss Pole Dance South America 2012 competition in Buenos Aires November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

<p>An Indian policeman in civilian clothes struggles to leave a vehicle after his colleagues used tear gas to disperse Kashmiri Shi'ite Muslim mourners during a Muharram procession in Srinagar November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli </p>

2012年 11月 24日

An Indian policeman in civilian clothes struggles to leave a vehicle after his colleagues used tear gas to disperse Kashmiri Shi'ite Muslim mourners during a Muharram procession in Srinagar November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

<p>Trader Michael Guli monitors stocks with his daughters Taylor (standing) and Madison on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

2012年 11月 24日

Trader Michael Guli monitors stocks with his daughters Taylor (standing) and Madison on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

<p>An elderly woman begs on the steps of a pedestrian underpass in central Moscow November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov </p>

2012年 11月 24日

An elderly woman begs on the steps of a pedestrian underpass in central Moscow November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>A protester (R) runs from tear gas released by riot police during clashes at Tahrir square in Cairo November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany </p>

2012年 11月 24日

A protester (R) runs from tear gas released by riot police during clashes at Tahrir square in Cairo November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

<p>Two women hold crosses during a protest against violence and discrimination against women in Tegucigalpa November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera </p>

2012年 11月 24日

Two women hold crosses during a protest against violence and discrimination against women in Tegucigalpa November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

<p>A woman looks at clothes while other customers wait at a Macy's store during Thanksgiving Day holiday in New York November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

2012年 11月 24日

A woman looks at clothes while other customers wait at a Macy's store during Thanksgiving Day holiday in New York November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>An Israeli security officer (L) stands guard as Palestinians pray outside Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad </p>

2012年 11月 24日

An Israeli security officer (L) stands guard as Palestinians pray outside Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

<p>A man with an umbrella walks along a street during a demonstration against the Euro Finance Week in Frankfurt November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner </p>

2012年 11月 24日

A man with an umbrella walks along a street during a demonstration against the Euro Finance Week in Frankfurt November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

<p>A couple takes a break on chamber pots at the Toilet Culture Park in Suwon, about 46 km (29 miles) south of Seoul November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji </p>

2012年 11月 24日

A couple takes a break on chamber pots at the Toilet Culture Park in Suwon, about 46 km (29 miles) south of Seoul November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

<p>Buddhist monks attend the opening ceremony of the seventh congress of Vietnam's Buddhist Sangha Association in Hanoi November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kham </p>

2012年 11月 24日

Buddhist monks attend the opening ceremony of the seventh congress of Vietnam's Buddhist Sangha Association in Hanoi November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kham

<p>New England Patriots' Daniel Fells (L) is tackled by New York Jets' Eric Smith in the third quarter of their NFL football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

2012年 11月 24日

New England Patriots' Daniel Fells (L) is tackled by New York Jets' Eric Smith in the third quarter of their NFL football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>A naked man stands on a statue in Whitehall, central London November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

A naked man stands on a statue in Whitehall, central London November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2012年 11月 24日

A naked man stands on a statue in Whitehall, central London November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>Native balga trees are lit on fire in an Aboriginal ceremony during the Perth Festival on Cottesloe Beach in this undated picture. REUTERS/Rebekah Kebede </p>

2012年 11月 24日

Native balga trees are lit on fire in an Aboriginal ceremony during the Perth Festival on Cottesloe Beach in this undated picture. REUTERS/Rebekah Kebede

<p>Financial professor Michael Grote (3rdL) and other participants queue outside the entrance for the European Banking Congress at the old opera house in Frankfurt, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

2012年 11月 24日

Financial professor Michael Grote (3rdL) and other participants queue outside the entrance for the European Banking Congress at the old opera house in Frankfurt, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>Protesters and riot police clash at Tahrir square in Cairo November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany </p>

2012年 11月 24日

Protesters and riot police clash at Tahrir square in Cairo November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

<p>French riot gendarmes fire tear-gas canisters towards demonstrators during an evacuation operation on land that will become the new airport in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe </p>

2012年 11月 24日

French riot gendarmes fire tear-gas canisters towards demonstrators during an evacuation operation on land that will become the new airport in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

<p>A protester cheers as items ransacked from an office of the Muslim Brotherhood's Freedom and Justice Party burn in Alexandria November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

2012年 11月 24日

A protester cheers as items ransacked from an office of the Muslim Brotherhood's Freedom and Justice Party burn in Alexandria November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A Shi'ite Muslim man is reflected in a mirror as he flagellates himself during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Amroha, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

2012年 11月 24日

A Shi'ite Muslim man is reflected in a mirror as he flagellates himself during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Amroha, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

