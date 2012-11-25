版本:
中国

Editor's Choice

2012年 11月 25日 星期日

Police officers shield themselves during clashes with anti-government protesters near the Government house in Bangkok November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2012年 11月 25日 星期日

Police officers shield themselves during clashes with anti-government protesters near the Government house in Bangkok November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
1 / 24
2012年 11月 25日 星期日

Turkish Shi'ite women shout Islamic slogans as they mourn during an Ashura procession in Istanbul November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

2012年 11月 25日 星期日

Turkish Shi'ite women shout Islamic slogans as they mourn during an Ashura procession in Istanbul November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
2 / 24
2012年 11月 25日 星期日

A sign is seen in front of homes destroyed by a fire during Hurricane Sandy, in the Breezy Point neighborhood in the Queens borough of New York November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

2012年 11月 25日 星期日

A sign is seen in front of homes destroyed by a fire during Hurricane Sandy, in the Breezy Point neighborhood in the Queens borough of New York November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
3 / 24
2012年 11月 25日 星期日

Tear gas is thrown as police scuffle with anti-government protesters in Bangkok November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

2012年 11月 25日 星期日

Tear gas is thrown as police scuffle with anti-government protesters in Bangkok November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Close
4 / 24
2012年 11月 25日 星期日

A French riot gendarme secures the area as evacuation operations continue on land that will become the new airport in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

2012年 11月 25日 星期日

A French riot gendarme secures the area as evacuation operations continue on land that will become the new airport in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Close
5 / 24
2012年 11月 25日 星期日

Actors perform at central Syntagma metro station in Athens November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

2012年 11月 25日 星期日

Actors perform at central Syntagma metro station in Athens November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
6 / 24
2012年 11月 25日 星期日

A Masai herder walks with grazing cattle during a celebration of an initiation ceremony in the remote village of Eremit, some 80 km (50 miles) southwest of Nairobi November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2012年 11月 25日 星期日

A Masai herder walks with grazing cattle during a celebration of an initiation ceremony in the remote village of Eremit, some 80 km (50 miles) southwest of Nairobi November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
7 / 24
2012年 11月 25日 星期日

New Zealand's Israel Dagg catches the ball during their international rugby union match against Wales at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

2012年 11月 25日 星期日

New Zealand's Israel Dagg catches the ball during their international rugby union match against Wales at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Close
8 / 24
2012年 11月 25日 星期日

Retired paramilitary policemen cry during their farewell ceremony in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

2012年 11月 25日 星期日

Retired paramilitary policemen cry during their farewell ceremony in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
9 / 24
2012年 11月 25日 星期日

Sri Lanka's Shaminda Eranga appeals for the successful wicket of New Zealand's Brendon McCullum during the first day of second and final test cricket match in Colombo, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

2012年 11月 25日 星期日

Sri Lanka's Shaminda Eranga appeals for the successful wicket of New Zealand's Brendon McCullum during the first day of second and final test cricket match in Colombo, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Close
10 / 24
2012年 11月 25日 星期日

People dressed in the historic uniforms of the Imperial Russian army take part in a re-enactment of the 1812 Battle of Berezina, to mark the 200th anniversary of the battle, near the village of Bryli, some 115 km (71 miles) east of Minsk November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

2012年 11月 25日 星期日

People dressed in the historic uniforms of the Imperial Russian army take part in a re-enactment of the 1812 Battle of Berezina, to mark the 200th anniversary of the battle, near the village of Bryli, some 115 km (71 miles) east of Minsk November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
11 / 24
2012年 11月 25日 星期日

Believers wait to pray in the Grotto, where Christians believe the Virgin Mary gave birth to Jesus, in the Church of the Nativity at the beginning of the Christmas season in the West Bank city of Bethlehem November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

2012年 11月 25日 星期日

Believers wait to pray in the Grotto, where Christians believe the Virgin Mary gave birth to Jesus, in the Church of the Nativity at the beginning of the Christmas season in the West Bank city of Bethlehem November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
12 / 24
2012年 11月 25日 星期日

Grasshopper Club (GC) supporters light flares during his team's Swiss Super League soccer match against FC Sion in Sion November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

2012年 11月 25日 星期日

Grasshopper Club (GC) supporters light flares during his team's Swiss Super League soccer match against FC Sion in Sion November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

Close
13 / 24
2012年 11月 25日 星期日

Israeli surfers gather in a circle off shore in the Mediterranean near the city of Ashkelon November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

2012年 11月 25日 星期日

Israeli surfers gather in a circle off shore in the Mediterranean near the city of Ashkelon November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
14 / 24
2012年 11月 25日 星期日

Ethnic Miao women wearing their traditional gowns wait to perform before their new year's day in Leishan county, southeast Guizhou province November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Sheng Li

2012年 11月 25日 星期日

Ethnic Miao women wearing their traditional gowns wait to perform before their new year's day in Leishan county, southeast Guizhou province November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Close
15 / 24
2012年 11月 25日 星期日

Australia's Rob Quiney throws his bat in the air after being dismissed by South Africa's Rory Kleinveldt for a duck during the third day of the second test cricket match at the Adelaide cricket ground November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Regi Varghese

2012年 11月 25日 星期日

Australia's Rob Quiney throws his bat in the air after being dismissed by South Africa's Rory Kleinveldt for a duck during the third day of the second test cricket match at the Adelaide cricket ground November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Regi Varghese

Close
16 / 24
2012年 11月 25日 星期日

Meryl Davis and Charlie White of the U.S. perform during the Ice Dance Free Dance programme at ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating NHK Trophy event in Sendai, northern Japan, November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2012年 11月 25日 星期日

Meryl Davis and Charlie White of the U.S. perform during the Ice Dance Free Dance programme at ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating NHK Trophy event in Sendai, northern Japan, November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
17 / 24
2012年 11月 25日 星期日

Diana Mallows, 90, is rescued by the Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service after being stranded due to flooding at her home for four days, at North Curry near Taunton southwest England November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2012年 11月 25日 星期日

Diana Mallows, 90, is rescued by the Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service after being stranded due to flooding at her home for four days, at North Curry near Taunton southwest England November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
18 / 24
2012年 11月 25日 星期日

Child jockeys race their horses during a final race at Panda horsetrack outside Bima, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

2012年 11月 25日 星期日

Child jockeys race their horses during a final race at Panda horsetrack outside Bima, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Close
19 / 24
2012年 11月 25日 星期日

A staff member watches as a toy train travels along the 2.888-kilometer plastic track during an event organized by toy manufacturer Mattel to set a Guinness World Record in Shanghai November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2012年 11月 25日 星期日

A staff member watches as a toy train travels along the 2.888-kilometer plastic track during an event organized by toy manufacturer Mattel to set a Guinness World Record in Shanghai November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
20 / 24
2012年 11月 25日 星期日

Akiko Suzuki of Japan performs during women's free skating at ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating's NHK Trophy event in Sendai, northern Japan, November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2012年 11月 25日 星期日

Akiko Suzuki of Japan performs during women's free skating at ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating's NHK Trophy event in Sendai, northern Japan, November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
21 / 24
2012年 11月 25日 星期日

A damaged pay phone is seen on a boardwalk in the Rockaways section, in the Queens borough of New York November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

2012年 11月 25日 星期日

A damaged pay phone is seen on a boardwalk in the Rockaways section, in the Queens borough of New York November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
22 / 24
2012年 11月 25日 星期日

A demonstrator taunts police as he is sprayed by a water cannon during an anti-airport protest march in Nantes, western France, November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

2012年 11月 25日 星期日

A demonstrator taunts police as he is sprayed by a water cannon during an anti-airport protest march in Nantes, western France, November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Close
23 / 24
2012年 11月 25日 星期日

An anti-government protester pushes riot police officers during scuffles near the Government house in Bangkok November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2012年 11月 25日 星期日

An anti-government protester pushes riot police officers during scuffles near the Government house in Bangkok November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
24 / 24

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice 分享
重新播放
下一个

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

2017年 2月 13日 星期一

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

2017年 2月 6日 星期一

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »