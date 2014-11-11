Editor's choice
Police officers carry a wounded colleague who was beaten up by rioting protesters during a protest in reprisalmore
The town of Susuz (C) is seen on the northern shore of the Ataturk dam through the window of a passenger aircrmore
People run from an area filled with smoke at Taghyeer (Change) Square, after demolished huts were set on fire,more
A man beats a police officer lying on the ground during a protest in reprisal for the killing of 43 trainee temore
China's President Xi Jinping (R) shakes hands with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during their meeting at tmore
Unidentified relatives and friends of the victims of Malaysian Airlines MH17 attend a national memorial at themore
Natsumi Niki smiles as she lies in a coffin to test it during an end-of-life seminar held by Japan's largest rmore
Actress Jennifer Lawrence arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicestermore
A group of protesters set fire to the wooden door of Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto's ceremonial palace more
A young girl places a rose at the Berlin Wall memorial in Bernauer Strasse, during a ceremony marking the 25thmore
Honor guards salute as President Obama steps from Air Force One upon his arrival in Beijing, November 10, 2014more
Rurik George Caton Jutting, a British banker charged with two counts of murder, sits in the second last row ofmore
A young member of the project 'Zirkus Ueberwindet Grenzen' (circus without borders) bounces on a trampoline onmore
Singer Kiesza performs during the 2014 MTV Europe Music Awards at the SSE Hydro Arena in Glasgow, Scotland, Nomore
A girl wearing a hat and tanaka paste on her face waters flowers at the one of main intersections of Naypyitawmore
A female fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units uses a pair of binoculars as she looks towards areasmore
A sunset is seen from Sillustani, a pre-Inca burial ground on the shores of Lake Umayo near Puno, Peru, Novembmore
An explosion following an air strike is seen in central Kobani, November 9, 2014. Picture taken from the Turkimore
A Hindu woman arrives to offer prayers and walks past a sari, a traditional clothing worn by women, that has bmore
A child deposits her mother's ballot at a polling station in a school in front of Catalan "Gegants", or giant more
Tennis fans hold a "Estelada" Catalonian separatist flag as they watch Roger Federer of Switzerland and Milos more
Israeli soldiers attend a remembrance ceremony for World War Two veterans who fought in the British Armed Forcmore
Singer Enrique Iglesias performs on stage during the 2014 MTV Europe Music Awards at the SSE Hydro Arena in Glmore
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, attend the annual Remembrance Sunmore
Balloons are released from the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) in front of a painting depicting fmore
Balloons which were part of the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) are released in front of the Branmore
Turkish soldiers watch as thick smoke billows following an air-strike in eastern Kobani as trails of fighter amore
Crowds gather as the "'Blood Swept Lands and Seas of Red" art installation is illuminated at the Tower of Londmore
Russian and Chinese national flags are seen on the table with Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinesemore
Roger Federer of Switzerland reaches for a return during his men's singles tennis match against Milos Raonic omore
Smoke rises in the sky after Afghan security forces detonated an explosive device at the site of a blast in Jamore
Soldiers march during a ceremony at the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, marking the anniversary of his deamore
下一个
Editor's Choice
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
精选图集
Portugal wins Eurovision for first time
Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.