版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 11月 14日 星期五 11:43 BJT

Editor's choice

The mother of 30-year-old Phoolbai, who died after she underwent a sterilization surgery at a government mass sterilisation "camp", reacts at her home in Aamsena village in Bilaspur district, in the eastern Indian state of Chhattisgarh, November 13, 2014. The doctor whose sterilisation of 83 women in less than three hours ended in at least a dozen deaths said on Thursday the express operations were his moral responsibility and blamed adulterated medicines for the tragedy. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

The mother of 30-year-old Phoolbai, who died after she underwent a sterilization surgery at a government mass more

Reuters / 2014年 11月 13日 星期四
The mother of 30-year-old Phoolbai, who died after she underwent a sterilization surgery at a government mass sterilisation "camp", reacts at her home in Aamsena village in Bilaspur district, in the eastern Indian state of Chhattisgarh, November 13, 2014. The doctor whose sterilisation of 83 women in less than three hours ended in at least a dozen deaths said on Thursday the express operations were his moral responsibility and blamed adulterated medicines for the tragedy. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
1 / 25
Used cars are shown tossed into a dumpster as an advertising display in front of a local car dealership in San Diego, California November 10, 2014. To match story USA-GASOLINE/GUZZLERS Picture taken November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Used cars are shown tossed into a dumpster as an advertising display in front of a local car dealership in Sanmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 14日 星期五
Used cars are shown tossed into a dumpster as an advertising display in front of a local car dealership in San Diego, California November 10, 2014. To match story USA-GASOLINE/GUZZLERS Picture taken November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
2 / 25
Women take a "selfie" with musicians and healers of band "Mazaher Zar" after the band performed a traditional exorcism ritual in Cairo late November 12, 2014. Egyptians dance the "Zar", a traditional dance of frenzied movements, to captivating music that has its roots in an exorcism ritual. It has been part of Egyptian culture since ancient times to dance to drive away evil spirits and negative energy. The "Zar" religious ceremony, which uses drumming and dancing to cure an illness thought to be caused by a demon, is most prominent in southern Egypt and is practiced further south into the Sudan, though it may be performed anywhere in Egypt. Picture taken November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Women take a "selfie" with musicians and healers of band "Mazaher Zar" after the band performed a traditional more

Reuters / 2014年 11月 13日 星期四
Women take a "selfie" with musicians and healers of band "Mazaher Zar" after the band performed a traditional exorcism ritual in Cairo late November 12, 2014. Egyptians dance the "Zar", a traditional dance of frenzied movements, to captivating music that has its roots in an exorcism ritual. It has been part of Egyptian culture since ancient times to dance to drive away evil spirits and negative energy. The "Zar" religious ceremony, which uses drumming and dancing to cure an illness thought to be caused by a demon, is most prominent in southern Egypt and is practiced further south into the Sudan, though it may be performed anywhere in Egypt. Picture taken November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Close
3 / 25
A Palestinian girl looks on as members of Hamas's armed wing take part in an anti-Israel rally in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. The rally was organized in memory of Hamas's military commanders who were killed during the most recent conflict between the armed group and Israel.

A Palestinian girl looks on as members of Hamas's armed wing take part in an anti-Israel rally in Rafah in themore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 14日 星期五
A Palestinian girl looks on as members of Hamas's armed wing take part in an anti-Israel rally in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. The rally was organized in memory of Hamas's military commanders who were killed during the most recent conflict between the armed group and Israel.
Close
4 / 25
U.S. Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel listens during his testimony at the House Armed Services Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

U.S. Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel listens during his testimony at the House Armed Services Committee on Camore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 14日 星期五
U.S. Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel listens during his testimony at the House Armed Services Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Close
5 / 25
The world's shortest man Chandra Bahadur Dangi greets the tallest living man Sultan Kosen to mark Guinness World Records Day in London. Kosen, measuring 251cm, towers over Dangi who is only 54.6cm tall.

The world's shortest man Chandra Bahadur Dangi greets the tallest living man Sultan Kosen to mark Guinness Wormore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 13日 星期四
The world's shortest man Chandra Bahadur Dangi greets the tallest living man Sultan Kosen to mark Guinness World Records Day in London. Kosen, measuring 251cm, towers over Dangi who is only 54.6cm tall.
Close
6 / 25
Protesters, wearing masks depicting G20 leaders, and dressed as Australian surf lifesavers call for global equality among nations outside the venue site of the annual G20 leaders summit in Brisbane, November 14, 2014. Leaders of the top 20 industrialized nations will gather in Brisbane November 15-16 for their annual G20 summit.

Protesters, wearing masks depicting G20 leaders, and dressed as Australian surf lifesavers call for global equmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 14日 星期五
Protesters, wearing masks depicting G20 leaders, and dressed as Australian surf lifesavers call for global equality among nations outside the venue site of the annual G20 leaders summit in Brisbane, November 14, 2014. Leaders of the top 20 industrialized nations will gather in Brisbane November 15-16 for their annual G20 summit.
Close
7 / 25
Members of U.S. 2-8 CAV, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division and Poland's 1st Mechanized Battalion of the 7th Coastal Defence Brigade take part in a joint attack combat military exercise near Drawsko-Pomorskie November 13, 2014.

Members of U.S. 2-8 CAV, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division and Poland's 1st Mechanized Battalion omore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 13日 星期四
Members of U.S. 2-8 CAV, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division and Poland's 1st Mechanized Battalion of the 7th Coastal Defence Brigade take part in a joint attack combat military exercise near Drawsko-Pomorskie November 13, 2014.
Close
8 / 25
A worker boards up a business in preparation for a verdict from the grand jury on whether to indict Darren Wilson, a white Missouri police officer, for fatally shooting unarmed black teenager Michael Brown, in Ferguson, Missouri, November 13, 2014.

A worker boards up a business in preparation for a verdict from the grand jury on whether to indict Darren Wilmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 14日 星期五
A worker boards up a business in preparation for a verdict from the grand jury on whether to indict Darren Wilson, a white Missouri police officer, for fatally shooting unarmed black teenager Michael Brown, in Ferguson, Missouri, November 13, 2014.
Close
9 / 25
A man walks past a graffiti, denouncing strikes by U.S. drones in Yemen, painted on a wall in Sanaa November 13, 2014.

A man walks past a graffiti, denouncing strikes by U.S. drones in Yemen, painted on a wall in Sanaa November 1more

Reuters / 2014年 11月 14日 星期五
A man walks past a graffiti, denouncing strikes by U.S. drones in Yemen, painted on a wall in Sanaa November 13, 2014.
Close
10 / 25
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, meets boy band One Direction at the Royal Variety Performance in support of the Entertainment Artistes' Benevolent Fund, at the Palladium Theatre in London November 13, 2014.

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, meets boy band One Direction at the Royal Variety Performance in support more

Reuters / 2014年 11月 14日 星期五
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, meets boy band One Direction at the Royal Variety Performance in support of the Entertainment Artistes' Benevolent Fund, at the Palladium Theatre in London November 13, 2014.
Close
11 / 25
Kei Nishikori of Japan serves during his men's singles tennis match against David Ferrer of Spain at the ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena in London. Picture taken with in-camera multiple exposure.

Kei Nishikori of Japan serves during his men's singles tennis match against David Ferrer of Spain at the ATP Wmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 14日 星期五
Kei Nishikori of Japan serves during his men's singles tennis match against David Ferrer of Spain at the ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena in London. Picture taken with in-camera multiple exposure.
Close
12 / 25
A teacher takes cover under her desk inside a school during an earthquake drill in Santiago, Chile. Around one million residents, including students, teachers and parents, took part on Thursday in a drill that simulated a fictitious earthquake of a magnitude of 8.8 on the Richter scale.

A teacher takes cover under her desk inside a school during an earthquake drill in Santiago, Chile. Around onemore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 14日 星期五
A teacher takes cover under her desk inside a school during an earthquake drill in Santiago, Chile. Around one million residents, including students, teachers and parents, took part on Thursday in a drill that simulated a fictitious earthquake of a magnitude of 8.8 on the Richter scale.
Close
13 / 25
Members of a bomb disposal team from the Nepal police connect wires to detonate a briefcase suspected to be a bomb after a bomb scare in Kathmandu. The briefcase, which was seen along the street was suspected to be a bomb and was destroyed using a controlled detonation. It was later found to be a false alarm.

Members of a bomb disposal team from the Nepal police connect wires to detonate a briefcase suspected to be a more

Reuters / 2014年 11月 13日 星期四
Members of a bomb disposal team from the Nepal police connect wires to detonate a briefcase suspected to be a bomb after a bomb scare in Kathmandu. The briefcase, which was seen along the street was suspected to be a bomb and was destroyed using a controlled detonation. It was later found to be a false alarm.
Close
14 / 25
A group of around 400 demonstrators participate in a protest by burying their heads in the sand at Sydney's Bondi Beach, November 13, 2014. Hundreds of protesters participated in the event, held ahead of Saturday's G20 summit in Brisbane, which was being promoted as a message to Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott's government that, "You have your head in the sand on climate change".

A group of around 400 demonstrators participate in a protest by burying their heads in the sand at Sydney's Bomore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 13日 星期四
A group of around 400 demonstrators participate in a protest by burying their heads in the sand at Sydney's Bondi Beach, November 13, 2014. Hundreds of protesters participated in the event, held ahead of Saturday's G20 summit in Brisbane, which was being promoted as a message to Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott's government that, "You have your head in the sand on climate change".
Close
15 / 25
A girl wearing traditional clothes walks in front of Myanmar's President Thein Sein as he welcomes other heads of states before the East Asia Summit plenary session during the ASEAN Summit in Naypyitaw.

A girl wearing traditional clothes walks in front of Myanmar's President Thein Sein as he welcomes other headsmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 13日 星期四
A girl wearing traditional clothes walks in front of Myanmar's President Thein Sein as he welcomes other heads of states before the East Asia Summit plenary session during the ASEAN Summit in Naypyitaw.
Close
16 / 25
Cows diagnosed with brucellosis are culled by health officers on the outskirt of Xi'An, in china's Shaanxi province, November 12, 2014. Around 32 cows were killed and buried as they failed quarantine checks after being transported to Xi'an.

Cows diagnosed with brucellosis are culled by health officers on the outskirt of Xi'An, in china's Shaanxi promore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 13日 星期四
Cows diagnosed with brucellosis are culled by health officers on the outskirt of Xi'An, in china's Shaanxi province, November 12, 2014. Around 32 cows were killed and buried as they failed quarantine checks after being transported to Xi'an.
Close
17 / 25
A woman, who underwent sterilization surgery at a government mass sterilization "camp", walks to sit in a hospital bed at a district hospital in Bilaspur, in the eastern Indian state of Chhattisgarh, India.

A woman, who underwent sterilization surgery at a government mass sterilization "camp", walks to sit in a hospmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 13日 星期四
A woman, who underwent sterilization surgery at a government mass sterilization "camp", walks to sit in a hospital bed at a district hospital in Bilaspur, in the eastern Indian state of Chhattisgarh, India.
Close
18 / 25
U.S. troops and Afghan policemen inspect at the site of a suicide attack on the outskirts of Jalalabad, November 13, 2014. The suicide bomber rammed his explosive-laden vehicle into U.S. forces travelling in a NATO convoy on Thursday in eastern Nangarhar province; the attack caused no fatalities to foreign forces or civilians, but damaged an armored vehicle.

U.S. troops and Afghan policemen inspect at the site of a suicide attack on the outskirts of Jalalabad, Novembmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 13日 星期四
U.S. troops and Afghan policemen inspect at the site of a suicide attack on the outskirts of Jalalabad, November 13, 2014. The suicide bomber rammed his explosive-laden vehicle into U.S. forces travelling in a NATO convoy on Thursday in eastern Nangarhar province; the attack caused no fatalities to foreign forces or civilians, but damaged an armored vehicle.
Close
19 / 25
Musicians and healers of band "Mazaher Zar" perform a traditional exorcism ritual in Cairo. Egyptians dance the "Zar", a traditional dance of frenzied movements, to captivating music that has its roots in an exorcism ritual. It has been part of Egyptian culture since ancient times to dance to drive away evil spirits and negative energy.

Musicians and healers of band "Mazaher Zar" perform a traditional exorcism ritual in Cairo. Egyptians dance thmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 13日 星期四
Musicians and healers of band "Mazaher Zar" perform a traditional exorcism ritual in Cairo. Egyptians dance the "Zar", a traditional dance of frenzied movements, to captivating music that has its roots in an exorcism ritual. It has been part of Egyptian culture since ancient times to dance to drive away evil spirits and negative energy.
Close
20 / 25
Participants wearing stilettos run as they compete in the annual Tour De Takong, or the Stiletto race, along an avenue well-known for shoe shops, in Marikina, east of Manila.

Participants wearing stilettos run as they compete in the annual Tour De Takong, or the Stiletto race, along amore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 13日 星期四
Participants wearing stilettos run as they compete in the annual Tour De Takong, or the Stiletto race, along an avenue well-known for shoe shops, in Marikina, east of Manila.
Close
21 / 25
A laborer smokes bidi, a local cigarette hand-rolled with tobacco leaf, as he collects water chestnuts from a pond in the northern Indian city of Allahabad.

A laborer smokes bidi, a local cigarette hand-rolled with tobacco leaf, as he collects water chestnuts from a more

Reuters / 2014年 11月 13日 星期四
A laborer smokes bidi, a local cigarette hand-rolled with tobacco leaf, as he collects water chestnuts from a pond in the northern Indian city of Allahabad.
Close
22 / 25
Police try to disperse university students outside the Athens University Law School in Athens. A group of university students was dispersed by the police when they tried to enter the institution to protest against reforms in the education system, Greek media reported.

Police try to disperse university students outside the Athens University Law School in Athens. A group of univmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 13日 星期四
Police try to disperse university students outside the Athens University Law School in Athens. A group of university students was dispersed by the police when they tried to enter the institution to protest against reforms in the education system, Greek media reported.
Close
23 / 25
People and security stand at the scene of a car bomb explosion near the Egyptian embassy in the Libyan capital of Tripoli. Bombs exploded near the Egyptian and United Arab Emirates embassies in the Libyan capital on Thursday, though there were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage in the attacks.

People and security stand at the scene of a car bomb explosion near the Egyptian embassy in the Libyan capitalmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 13日 星期四
People and security stand at the scene of a car bomb explosion near the Egyptian embassy in the Libyan capital of Tripoli. Bombs exploded near the Egyptian and United Arab Emirates embassies in the Libyan capital on Thursday, though there were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage in the attacks.
Close
24 / 25
Jean de Loisy, Palais de Tokyo director, hides a needle in a haystack before an art performance based on the expression "looking for a needle in a haystack" at the Palais de Tokyo modern and contemporary art museum in Paris. Italian artist Sven Sachsalber will spend two days trying to find the needle in a large pile of hay.

Jean de Loisy, Palais de Tokyo director, hides a needle in a haystack before an art performance based on the emore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 13日 星期四
Jean de Loisy, Palais de Tokyo director, hides a needle in a haystack before an art performance based on the expression "looking for a needle in a haystack" at the Palais de Tokyo modern and contemporary art museum in Paris. Italian artist Sven Sachsalber will spend two days trying to find the needle in a large pile of hay.
Close
25 / 25
重播
下一图片集
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

下一个

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 11月 13日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 11月 11日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 11月 9日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 11月 8日

精选图集

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.

MTV's rained-out red carpet

MTV's rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Mexico's poppy war

Mexico's poppy war

The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.

MTVs rained-out red carpet

MTVs rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐