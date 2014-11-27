Editor's choice
A protester takes refuge from snowfall while sitting outside the Ferguson Police Station in Missouri. REUTERS/more
The Spiderman balloon floats down Central Park West during the 88th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New Yorkmore
A passerby frightened by police action is helped on a pavement at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong.
Members of two local cricket teams observe a moment of silence for Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes before more
Sheep are gathered in front of the Eiffel tower in Paris during a demonstration of shepherds against the protemore
Mariam, a 9-year-old girl, carries her brother as she stands with other children at an underground ancient cemmore
Stuntmen perform on the eve of the sacrificial ceremony for the "Gadhimai Mela" festival in Bariyapur, Nepal, more
Stranded window washers hang on the side of a hotel at downtown Santiago, Chile. Firefighters rescued two windmore
A riot police shouts at pro-democracy protesters during a confrontation at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kmore
Members of al Qaeda's Nusra Front carry their weapons as they move towards their positions near al-Zahra villamore
A man (2nd L) mourns over the covered body of his brother who was among four workers of an anti-polio drive camore
A woman cleans up a living room after it was damaged by recent shelling in the western part of Donetsk, eastermore
Canadian celebrity radio host Jian Ghomeshi leaves court after getting bail on multiple counts of sexual assaumore
President Obama pardons the National Thanksgiving Turkey "Cheese" at the White House, November 26, 2014. Gary more
At sunrise floats stand ready to participate in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.
An ethnic Miao minority child wearing traditional costume carries a plate of rice during lunchtime at the villmore
A protester confronts another protester (bottom), who was attempting to protect a convenience store, during a more
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men stand next to a stream flowing into the Mediterranean Sea during a rainstorm in the more
The wreckage of a British embassy vehicle after a suicide attack in Kabul.
Children hold flags during a rehearsal parade in Osogbo, southwest Nigeria, on the eve of Osun state Governor more
Protesters march in Los Angeles, California, following Monday's grand jury decision in the shooting of Michaelmore
Palestinians returning to Gaza wave as they look out a bus window at the Rafah border crossing between Egypt amore
Policemen urge pro-democracy protesters to leave the main Nathan Road where protesters have been occupying formore
Tamir E. Rice, 12, is seen allegedly pointing a pellet gun at the Cudell Recreation Center in Cleveland, Ohio,more
Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif walks past his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi (foreground) during the more
A Syrian refugee girl stands with her brother near their tent at a refugee camp in Zahle in the Bekaa valley, more
Editor's Choice
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.
