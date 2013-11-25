版本:
2013年 11月 25日 星期一

<p>Protesters clash with riot police during a rally to support EU integration in central Kiev, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko</p>

2013年 11月 25日 星期一

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter aims his weapon upwards in the southern suburb of Aleppo, November 23, 2013. REUTERS/Malek Al Shemali</p>

<p>A nun looks from under a cigarette brand advertisement in Yangon, November 23, 2013. REUTERS/Minzayar</p>

<p>Miley Cyrus reacts after performing "Wrecking Ball" at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Children peek through a curtain into a mass gathering of Satmar Hasidic Jews in New York, November 23, 2013. The Satmars, a strictly anti-zionist sect of Judaism, gathered to celebrate the 69th anniversary of their founding Rabbi Joel Teitelbaum's escape from the holocaust. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

<p>Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines celebrates his victory over Brandon Rios of the U.S. during their World Boxing Organisation International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau, November 24, 2013. Pacquiao registered a decisive, unanimous decision win against American Rios to clinch the vacant WBO International welterweight title. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

<p>A devotee holding a rosary prays during Sunday Mass at Santo Nino Church in Tacloban city, in the aftermath of Typhoon Haiyan, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

<p>A relative of a garment worker, who is still missing after the Rana Plaza building collapse, cries during a protest in front of the site in Savar, Bangladesh, November 24, 2013. Hundreds of garment workers and activists gathered in front of the Rana Plaza site seven months after its collapse, to mark the one year anniversary of a fire incident in the Tazreen Fashions factory which killed more than 100 workers.REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

<p>Heavy machinery are seen at work at a damaged street after Friday's explosion at a Sinopec Corp oil pipeline in Huangdao, Qingdao, Shandong Province, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Policemen wearing ceremonial dresses wait for the arrival of Belgium's Princess Astrid at the India Gate war memorial in New Delhi, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

<p>People walk through an area devastated by Typhoon Haiyan in Tacloban, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter holds his weapon while standing on a ladder outside a damaged building in Aleppo, November 23, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

<p>New Zealand's Ben Smith (C) is challenged by Ireland's Paul O'Connell (L) in their International rugby union match at Aviva stadium in Dublin, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

<p>A boy stands amid supporters of Pakistani religious party Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) political party of former cricket star Imran Khan, as they perform evening prayers during a protest against NATO supply lines in Karachi, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Athar Hussain</p>

<p>Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso (R) of Spain sprays champagne at Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia during podium celebrations after the Brazilian F1 Grand Prix at the Interlagos circuit in Sao Paulo, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

<p>A supporter of former Spanish dictator General Francisco Franco speaks during a gathering in Madrid commemorating the 38th anniversary of Franco's death, November 24, 2013. Franco died on November 20, 1975, aged 82. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

<p>A protester holds a flower as she joins other demonstrators during a rally to support EU integration in central Kiev, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

<p>Australia's David Warner (R) and bowler Nathan Lyon celebrate after Warner took the catch to dismiss England's Matt Prior during the fourth day's play of the first Ashes cricket test match in Brisbane, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

<p>Residents wait in line at a polling station to cast their vote in the presidential election at a school in Catacamas, Honduras, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

<p>A general view of anti-government protesters gathering to demonstrate against the government-backed amnesty bill at the Democracy monument in central Bangkok, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Taweechai Jaowattana</p>

<p>Members of the Loya Jirga, grand council, leave on the last day of the Loya Jirga, in Kabul, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

<p>Villagers sit on a truck as they evacuate to a safe spot, as Mount Sinabung spews ash into air at Aman Teran village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/YT Haryono</p>

<p>Musician Lady Gaga arrives atop a horse puppet at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>A Philippine flag flutters over signs at an area devastated by Typhoon Haiyan in Tacloban city, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

