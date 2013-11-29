版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 11月 29日 星期五 21:10 BJT

<p>An Uncle Sam balloon floats down Sixth Avenue during the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

2013年 11月 29日 星期五

An Uncle Sam balloon floats down Sixth Avenue during the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>Anti-government protesters give roses, through razor wire, to the security personnel guarding the Defense Ministry as protesters gather outside it in Bangkok November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

2013年 11月 29日 星期五

Anti-government protesters give roses, through razor wire, to the security personnel guarding the Defense Ministry as protesters gather outside it in Bangkok November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Sailors and workers attend a ceremony launching the "Novorossiysk", a diesel-electric submarine, at the Admiralteiiskiye Shipyard in St. Petersburg, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

2013年 11月 29日 星期五

Sailors and workers attend a ceremony launching the "Novorossiysk", a diesel-electric submarine, at the Admiralteiiskiye Shipyard in St. Petersburg, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>Shahnaz, wife of bus driver Mahbub who sustained burns when the bus was torched by protesters, cries at Dhaka Medical College Hospital in Dhaka, Bangladesh, November 28, 2013. At least 19 people, including a journalist, a police officer and a lawyer, sustained burn injuries after protestors set fire to the passenger bus on Thursday evening in Dhaka, local media reported. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

2013年 11月 29日 星期五

Shahnaz, wife of bus driver Mahbub who sustained burns when the bus was torched by protesters, cries at Dhaka Medical College Hospital in Dhaka, Bangladesh, November 28, 2013. At least 19 people, including a journalist, a police officer and a lawyer, sustained burn injuries after protestors set fire to the passenger bus on Thursday evening in Dhaka, local media reported. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>Eleven-year-old He Zili's grandfather holds onto the chains locked around Zili's ankle at their home in Zhejiang province, China, November 27, 2013. The boy injured his head when he was one-year-old and started suffering from mental disorders. According to his family, they had no choice but to restrain him on chains as he had a tendency to attack those around him. Zili is currently being looked after by his physically disabled grandfather and his intellectually handicapped father after his mother died of cancer. REUTERS/William Hong</p>

2013年 11月 29日 星期五

Eleven-year-old He Zili's grandfather holds onto the chains locked around Zili's ankle at their home in Zhejiang province, China, November 27, 2013. The boy injured his head when he was one-year-old and started suffering from mental disorders. According to his family, they had no choice but to restrain him on chains as he had a tendency to attack those around him. Zili is currently being looked after by his physically disabled grandfather and his intellectually handicapped father after his mother died of cancer. REUTERS/William Hong

<p>Performers in the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade wait for a subway to take them to the start of the parade in New York November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

2013年 11月 29日 星期五

Performers in the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade wait for a subway to take them to the start of the parade in New York November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>Workers clean and maintain the glass canopy of the Ocean Financial Center office building at the central business district of Singapore, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

2013年 11月 29日 星期五

Workers clean and maintain the glass canopy of the Ocean Financial Center office building at the central business district of Singapore, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su

<p>Polish Air Force F-16 fighter jets are seen at an airbase in Lask near Lodz, central Poland, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel</p>

2013年 11月 29日 星期五

Polish Air Force F-16 fighter jets are seen at an airbase in Lask near Lodz, central Poland, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

<p>People take pictures of a Louis Vuitton pavilion shaped like a giant suitcase in central Moscow, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva</p>

2013年 11月 29日 星期五

People take pictures of a Louis Vuitton pavilion shaped like a giant suitcase in central Moscow, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

<p>Smoke rises after what activists said was a government jet dropping barrel bombs at Qadi Askar district, in Aleppo November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo</p>

2013年 11月 29日 星期五

Smoke rises after what activists said was a government jet dropping barrel bombs at Qadi Askar district, in Aleppo November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

<p>Francesca (R) and Elisabetta Grillo (L), who are sisters, arrive at Isleworth Crown Court in west London, November 28, 2013. British celebrity chef Nigella Lawson's two former assistants, Elisabetta and Francesca Grillo, are accused of defrauding Lawson's former husband Charles Saatchi out of more than 300,000 pounds ($484,600) during the period when they worked for Lawson and Saatchi was still living with her. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

2013年 11月 29日 星期五

Francesca (R) and Elisabetta Grillo (L), who are sisters, arrive at Isleworth Crown Court in west London, November 28, 2013. British celebrity chef Nigella Lawson's two former assistants, Elisabetta and Francesca Grillo, are accused of defrauding Lawson's former husband Charles Saatchi out of more than 300,000 pounds ($484,600) during the period when they worked for Lawson and Saatchi was still living with her. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>An Israeli bride (R) poses for her wedding photographer in a deserted building near Nabi Musa in the Judean desert near the West Bank city of Jericho, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

2013年 11月 29日 星期五

An Israeli bride (R) poses for her wedding photographer in a deserted building near Nabi Musa in the Judean desert near the West Bank city of Jericho, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

<p>A member of staff pushes a trolley as she collects orders at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Peterborough, central England, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

2013年 11月 29日 星期五

A member of staff pushes a trolley as she collects orders at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Peterborough, central England, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>Gabriel Granados attends a physiotherapy session at Mexico City's Nutrition Hospital, November 26, 2013. Two years after losing his arms to severe burns, the 53-year-old Mexican man is enjoying a new lease on life thanks to a rare double-arm transplant. Gabriel Granados arms were amputated just below the elbow after receiving a severe electrical shock. But in May 2012, nearly 20 medics, including five plastic surgeons, five nurses and three anaesthesiologists, performed a marathon 17-hour operation to attach two arms donated by a shooting victim. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

2013年 11月 29日 星期五

Gabriel Granados attends a physiotherapy session at Mexico City's Nutrition Hospital, November 26, 2013. Two years after losing his arms to severe burns, the 53-year-old Mexican man is enjoying a new lease on life thanks to a rare double-arm transplant. Gabriel Granados arms were amputated just below the elbow after receiving a severe electrical shock. But in May 2012, nearly 20 medics, including five plastic surgeons, five nurses and three anaesthesiologists, performed a marathon 17-hour operation to attach two arms donated by a shooting victim. REUTERS/Henry Romero

<p>Esbjerg's Jonas Knudsen (22) trips over Standard Lieges' Mehdi Carcela-Gonzalez (L) during their Europa League soccer match at the Blue Water Stadium in Esbjerg November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Henning Bagger/Scanpix Denmark</p>

2013年 11月 29日 星期五

Esbjerg's Jonas Knudsen (22) trips over Standard Lieges' Mehdi Carcela-Gonzalez (L) during their Europa League soccer match at the Blue Water Stadium in Esbjerg November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Henning Bagger/Scanpix Denmark

<p>Girondins Bordeaux Cheick Diabate (R) challenges Eintracht Frankfurt's Carlos Zambrano during their Europa League soccer match at the Chaban-Delmas stadium in Bordeaux, November 28 , 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau</p>

2013年 11月 29日 星期五

Girondins Bordeaux Cheick Diabate (R) challenges Eintracht Frankfurt's Carlos Zambrano during their Europa League soccer match at the Chaban-Delmas stadium in Bordeaux, November 28 , 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

<p>Monarch butterflies fly at the El Rosario butterfly sanctuary on a mountain in the Mexican state of Michoacan, Mexico, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

2013年 11月 29日 星期五

Monarch butterflies fly at the El Rosario butterfly sanctuary on a mountain in the Mexican state of Michoacan, Mexico, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

<p>Leonid Chernobayev (L) of Belarus competes against India's Tripathi Shaliesh during their light heavyweight World Championship chessboxing match in Moscow, November 28, 2013. Chessboxing alternates between a round of chess and a round of boxing in three minute intervals, and demands the most of its competitors, both mentally and physically. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

2013年 11月 29日 星期五

Leonid Chernobayev (L) of Belarus competes against India's Tripathi Shaliesh during their light heavyweight World Championship chessboxing match in Moscow, November 28, 2013. Chessboxing alternates between a round of chess and a round of boxing in three minute intervals, and demands the most of its competitors, both mentally and physically. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>People swim in a pool in Sao Paulo, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

People swim in a pool in Sao Paulo, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

2013年 11月 29日 星期五

People swim in a pool in Sao Paulo, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
19 / 24
<p>Thanksgiving Day holiday shoppers line up with television sets on discount at the Target retail store in Chicago, November 28, 2013. EUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

2013年 11月 29日 星期五

Thanksgiving Day holiday shoppers line up with television sets on discount at the Target retail store in Chicago, November 28, 2013. EUTERS/Jeff Haynes

<p>A dismantled Airbus A300 is seen through a window of a Boeing 747 in the recycling yard of Air Salvage International (ASI) in Kemble, central England, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

2013年 11月 29日 星期五

A dismantled Airbus A300 is seen through a window of a Boeing 747 in the recycling yard of Air Salvage International (ASI) in Kemble, central England, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>Fans of Brazil's Ponte Preta cheer during the Copa Sudamericana semifinal soccer match against Brazil's Sao Paulo in Mogi Mirim, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

2013年 11月 29日 星期五

Fans of Brazil's Ponte Preta cheer during the Copa Sudamericana semifinal soccer match against Brazil's Sao Paulo in Mogi Mirim, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

<p>Sevilla's Kevin Gameiro (top) jumps over Estoril's Ruben Fernandes during their Europa League soccer match in Seville, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

2013年 11月 29日 星期五

Sevilla's Kevin Gameiro (top) jumps over Estoril's Ruben Fernandes during their Europa League soccer match in Seville, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

<p>Protest leader and former deputy prime minister Suthep Thaugsuban answers questions during a news conference at the Government Complex where anti-government protesters have gathered in Bangkok, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

2013年 11月 29日 星期五

Protest leader and former deputy prime minister Suthep Thaugsuban answers questions during a news conference at the Government Complex where anti-government protesters have gathered in Bangkok, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

