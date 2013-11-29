Editor's choice
An Uncle Sam balloon floats down Sixth Avenue during the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Anti-government protesters give roses, through razor wire, to the security personnel guarding the Defense Mmore
Anti-government protesters give roses, through razor wire, to the security personnel guarding the Defense Ministry as protesters gather outside it in Bangkok November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Sailors and workers attend a ceremony launching the "Novorossiysk", a diesel-electric submarine, at the Admmore
Sailors and workers attend a ceremony launching the "Novorossiysk", a diesel-electric submarine, at the Admiralteiiskiye Shipyard in St. Petersburg, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Shahnaz, wife of bus driver Mahbub who sustained burns when the bus was torched by protesters, cries at Dhamore
Shahnaz, wife of bus driver Mahbub who sustained burns when the bus was torched by protesters, cries at Dhaka Medical College Hospital in Dhaka, Bangladesh, November 28, 2013. At least 19 people, including a journalist, a police officer and a lawyer, sustained burn injuries after protestors set fire to the passenger bus on Thursday evening in Dhaka, local media reported. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Eleven-year-old He Zili's grandfather holds onto the chains locked around Zili's ankle at their home in Zhemore
Eleven-year-old He Zili's grandfather holds onto the chains locked around Zili's ankle at their home in Zhejiang province, China, November 27, 2013. The boy injured his head when he was one-year-old and started suffering from mental disorders. According to his family, they had no choice but to restrain him on chains as he had a tendency to attack those around him. Zili is currently being looked after by his physically disabled grandfather and his intellectually handicapped father after his mother died of cancer. REUTERS/William Hong
Performers in the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade wait for a subway to take them to the start of the pamore
Performers in the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade wait for a subway to take them to the start of the parade in New York November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Workers clean and maintain the glass canopy of the Ocean Financial Center office building at the central bumore
Workers clean and maintain the glass canopy of the Ocean Financial Center office building at the central business district of Singapore, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Polish Air Force F-16 fighter jets are seen at an airbase in Lask near Lodz, central Poland, June 28, 2013.more
Polish Air Force F-16 fighter jets are seen at an airbase in Lask near Lodz, central Poland, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
People take pictures of a Louis Vuitton pavilion shaped like a giant suitcase in central Moscow, November 2more
People take pictures of a Louis Vuitton pavilion shaped like a giant suitcase in central Moscow, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Smoke rises after what activists said was a government jet dropping barrel bombs at Qadi Askar district, inmore
Smoke rises after what activists said was a government jet dropping barrel bombs at Qadi Askar district, in Aleppo November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo
Francesca (R) and Elisabetta Grillo (L), who are sisters, arrive at Isleworth Crown Court in west London, Nmore
Francesca (R) and Elisabetta Grillo (L), who are sisters, arrive at Isleworth Crown Court in west London, November 28, 2013. British celebrity chef Nigella Lawson's two former assistants, Elisabetta and Francesca Grillo, are accused of defrauding Lawson's former husband Charles Saatchi out of more than 300,000 pounds ($484,600) during the period when they worked for Lawson and Saatchi was still living with her. REUTERS/Toby Melville
An Israeli bride (R) poses for her wedding photographer in a deserted building near Nabi Musa in the Judeanmore
An Israeli bride (R) poses for her wedding photographer in a deserted building near Nabi Musa in the Judean desert near the West Bank city of Jericho, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A member of staff pushes a trolley as she collects orders at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Peterborough, more
A member of staff pushes a trolley as she collects orders at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Peterborough, central England, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Gabriel Granados attends a physiotherapy session at Mexico City's Nutrition Hospital, November 26, 2013. Twmore
Gabriel Granados attends a physiotherapy session at Mexico City's Nutrition Hospital, November 26, 2013. Two years after losing his arms to severe burns, the 53-year-old Mexican man is enjoying a new lease on life thanks to a rare double-arm transplant. Gabriel Granados arms were amputated just below the elbow after receiving a severe electrical shock. But in May 2012, nearly 20 medics, including five plastic surgeons, five nurses and three anaesthesiologists, performed a marathon 17-hour operation to attach two arms donated by a shooting victim. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Esbjerg's Jonas Knudsen (22) trips over Standard Lieges' Mehdi Carcela-Gonzalez (L) during their Europa Leamore
Esbjerg's Jonas Knudsen (22) trips over Standard Lieges' Mehdi Carcela-Gonzalez (L) during their Europa League soccer match at the Blue Water Stadium in Esbjerg November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Henning Bagger/Scanpix Denmark
Girondins Bordeaux Cheick Diabate (R) challenges Eintracht Frankfurt's Carlos Zambrano during their Europa more
Girondins Bordeaux Cheick Diabate (R) challenges Eintracht Frankfurt's Carlos Zambrano during their Europa League soccer match at the Chaban-Delmas stadium in Bordeaux, November 28 , 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Monarch butterflies fly at the El Rosario butterfly sanctuary on a mountain in the Mexican state of Michoacmore
Monarch butterflies fly at the El Rosario butterfly sanctuary on a mountain in the Mexican state of Michoacan, Mexico, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Leonid Chernobayev (L) of Belarus competes against India's Tripathi Shaliesh during their light heavyweightmore
Leonid Chernobayev (L) of Belarus competes against India's Tripathi Shaliesh during their light heavyweight World Championship chessboxing match in Moscow, November 28, 2013. Chessboxing alternates between a round of chess and a round of boxing in three minute intervals, and demands the most of its competitors, both mentally and physically. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
People swim in a pool in Sao Paulo, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Thanksgiving Day holiday shoppers line up with television sets on discount at the Target retail store in Chmore
Thanksgiving Day holiday shoppers line up with television sets on discount at the Target retail store in Chicago, November 28, 2013. EUTERS/Jeff Haynes
A dismantled Airbus A300 is seen through a window of a Boeing 747 in the recycling yard of Air Salvage Intemore
A dismantled Airbus A300 is seen through a window of a Boeing 747 in the recycling yard of Air Salvage International (ASI) in Kemble, central England, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Fans of Brazil's Ponte Preta cheer during the Copa Sudamericana semifinal soccer match against Brazil's Saomore
Fans of Brazil's Ponte Preta cheer during the Copa Sudamericana semifinal soccer match against Brazil's Sao Paulo in Mogi Mirim, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Sevilla's Kevin Gameiro (top) jumps over Estoril's Ruben Fernandes during their Europa League soccer match more
Sevilla's Kevin Gameiro (top) jumps over Estoril's Ruben Fernandes during their Europa League soccer match in Seville, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Protest leader and former deputy prime minister Suthep Thaugsuban answers questions during a news conferencmore
Protest leader and former deputy prime minister Suthep Thaugsuban answers questions during a news conference at the Government Complex where anti-government protesters have gathered in Bangkok, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
