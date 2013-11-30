Editors Choice
Protesters sing the Ukrainian anthem during a demonstration in support of EU integration at Independence Sqmore
Protesters sing the Ukrainian anthem during a demonstration in support of EU integration at Independence Square in Kiev November 29, 2013. Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich failed on Thursday to salvage an ambitious free-trade pact with the European Union despite a warning that Ukraine was risking its future by turning its back on the deal. Ukraine and the 28-nation EU had aimed to sign an ambitious trade and cooperation agreement at Thursday's summit in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius, which would have marked a historic westwards shift by the former Soviet republic away from Russia's orbit. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Israeli border policemen fire a tear gas canister at stone-throwing Palestinian protesters during clashes fmore
Israeli border policemen fire a tear gas canister at stone-throwing Palestinian protesters during clashes following the funeral of Mahmoud Wajih Awad, at Qalandiya checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah November 29, 2013. Palestinians said on Friday that Awad died on Thursday night in a Jerusalem hospital after succumbing to wounds he sustained during clashes with Israeli soldiers earlier this year. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A contestant loses balance as he rides up a slope during a motorcycle race in Anning, Yunnan province, Novemore
A contestant loses balance as he rides up a slope during a motorcycle race in Anning, Yunnan province, November 29, 2013. The two-day event has drawn more than 100 participants from all over China, according to local media. REUTERS/Wong Campion
A floating stage and the vault are reflected in a salt lake of a salt mine in the southern Austrian villagemore
A floating stage and the vault are reflected in a salt lake of a salt mine in the southern Austrian village of Altausse November 29, 2013. According to the records of salt mines Altausse, the Nazis stored there more than 9000 paintings between 1943 and 1945. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Anti-government protesters sleep as they take a break from demonstrations in central Bangkok November 29, 2more
Anti-government protesters sleep as they take a break from demonstrations in central Bangkok November 29, 2013. Thousands of protesters took to the streets in the latest escalation in country-wide demonstrations seeking to topple Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Pilar Amador screams, "This is shameful", at the police standing guard outside her apartment as she packs hmore
Pilar Amador screams, "This is shameful", at the police standing guard outside her apartment as she packs her belongings during her eviction by the Municipal Housing and Land Company (EMVS) in Madrid November 29, 2013. Amador was living with three of her children and a grandson in the social rent flat in Madrid, where she raised her children and some of her grandchildren, since moving there in 1998. Most of the adults in her family do not hold a steady job, and the family fell behind with rent payments. The EMVS sent Amador's family an eviction notice, despite their attempt to repay their outstanding debts. The family was able to postpone their eviction on two previous occasions, but EMVS finally went ahead with the eviction on Friday. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A man chants outside Wal-Mart during a protest for better wages and working conditions during Black Friday more
A man chants outside Wal-Mart during a protest for better wages and working conditions during Black Friday in San Leandro, California November 29, 2013. Black Friday, the day following the Thanksgiving Day holiday, has traditionally been the busiest shopping day in the United States. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A Muslim Bosniak boy sits in front of a camp in Sarajevo, November 19, 2013. Several hundred children from more
A Muslim Bosniak boy sits in front of a camp in Sarajevo, November 19, 2013. Several hundred children from the Serb-controlled part of Bosnia faced expulsion from school on November 29 after camping out in Sarajevo for three months in protest at being denied lessons in their native Bosnian language. The protest has revived debate over Bosnia's highly devolved education system, split along ethnic lines between Serbs, Croats and Muslim Bosniaks since the end of the country's 1992-95 war. Muslim Bosniaks in two towns in Bosnia's autonomous Serb Republic withdrew their children from school in early September, demanding they be taught language, history and geography classes in their own tongue. Bosniaks are a minority within the Serb Republic, one of two autonomous regions created under a 1995 peace deal that split power in Bosnia along ethnic lines after a war that killed 100,000 people. As such, they study according to the Serb curriculum but are entitled to Bosnian language, history and geography lessons in schools where they make up a certain proportion of the class. Picture is taken November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A Lithuanian police officer grabs an activist from the feminist movement Femen during a protest near the EUmore
A Lithuanian police officer grabs an activist from the feminist movement Femen during a protest near the EU Eastern Partnership summit venue in Vilnius November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Kestutis Vanagas
Garment workers gather in front of the Standard Group garment factory which was on fire in Gazipur Novembermore
Garment workers gather in front of the Standard Group garment factory which was on fire in Gazipur November 29, 2013. A huge fire on Friday destroyed the Bangladesh garment factory supplying key Western brands, authorities said, in a blaze touched off by workers angered over rumours of a colleague's death in police firing. There were no initial reports of casualties in the fire. Police broke up a clash with the workers with tear gas, but hundreds of workers gathered later, vandalized the factory, set two buildings on fire, and blockaded the road, said Mushfiqur Rahman, a manager at Standard Garments, a firm in the building. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Workers disassemble a Louis Vuitton pavilion shaped like a giant suitcase as Kremlim's Spasskaya Tower is pmore
Workers disassemble a Louis Vuitton pavilion shaped like a giant suitcase as Kremlim's Spasskaya Tower is pictured behind in central Moscow November 29, 2013. President Vladimir Putin's government found itself struggling on Wednesday to contain an uproar over the gigantic Louis Vuitton suitcase set up to house an exhibit on the travel and possessions of the rich and famous. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Firefighters attempt to control a fire at the Latin America Memorial in Sao Paulo November 29, 2013. A largmore
Firefighters attempt to control a fire at the Latin America Memorial in Sao Paulo November 29, 2013. A large fire sent smoke billowing out of Sao Paulo's Latin America Memorial, designed by celebrated Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer, as emergency crews moved into the area to control the flames and rescue people at the scene. It was not clear how the fire started, but local reports indicated it was in the auditorium in the cultural centre where employees were gathered at the time. There were no reports of fatalities by early afternoon, but local TV carried images of people being treated by EMS crews just outside the massive complex as dark smoke continued to rise from the building. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama meet with protesters fasting for immigration refomore
U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama meet with protesters fasting for immigration reform in a tent on the Washingon Mall November 29, 2013. Since November 12, immigration advocates comprising "Fast for Families" have abstained from food as they call on congress to take up action on the immigration issue. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A boy bathes on a roadside near his home in Colombo November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A boy bathes on a roadside near his home in Colombo November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Migrants sit in a boat during a rescue operation by Italian navy off the coast of the south of the Italian more
Migrants sit in a boat during a rescue operation by Italian navy off the coast of the south of the Italian island of Sicily in this November 28, 2013 picture provided by the Italian Marina Militare. About 350 migrants, who were travelling in four separate boats were rescued on Thursday in the operation called Mare Nostrum, Italian navy said. Picture taken November 28. REUTERS/Marina Militare/Handout via Reuters
Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood and ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi flee and run near burning more
Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood and ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi flee and run near burning tyres, from tear gas fired by riot police and army, during clashes at El-Talbyia near Giza square, south of Cairo, November 29, 2013. Mursi's supporters have staged frequent protests across Egypt, many of them after Friday prayers, since the army deposed him on July 3 in response to mass protests against his rule, and arrested most of the top leaders of his Muslim Brotherhood. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A sex worker activist attends a demonstration with prostitutes against a proposal to scrap sanctions on solmore
A sex worker activist attends a demonstration with prostitutes against a proposal to scrap sanctions on soliciting and instead punish prostitutes' customers with fines in Paris November 29, 2013. French lawmakers will start debating today a bill aimed at stemming prostitution with steep fines to clients - a radical switch from the country's traditionally tolerant stance that will give it some of the toughest legislation in Europe. Prostitution is not illegal in France, which has an estimated 18,000 to 20,000 sex workers according to a 2012 report by the Scelles Foundation, but there are laws against pimping, human trafficking and soliciting sex in public. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
An anti-government protester blows on a whistle next to a riot policeman as she gathers with others outsidemore
An anti-government protester blows on a whistle next to a riot policeman as she gathers with others outside the headquarters of the ruling Puea Thai Party of Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra in Bangkok November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A man walks in front of the entrance of the Shanghai Pilot Free Trade Zone at the Pudong international airpmore
A man walks in front of the entrance of the Shanghai Pilot Free Trade Zone at the Pudong international airport in Shanghai November 29, 2013. The free-trade zone officially opened for business on September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Protesters hold up their mobile phones as they attend a demonstration in support of EU integration at Indepmore
Protesters hold up their mobile phones as they attend a demonstration in support of EU integration at Independence Square in Kiev November 29, 2013. Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich's decision to walk away from a deal that would have aligned his former Soviet republic more closely with the European Union sparked both anger and applause on the streets of Kiev on Friday. A sea of blue and gold, the colours of both the EU and Ukrainian flags, swept through the capital as people joined rival protests - one to celebrate closer ties with Russia, another to lament what they saw as a lost chance. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A U.S. Special Forces trainer supervises a military assault drill for a unit within the Sudan People's Libemore
A U.S. Special Forces trainer supervises a military assault drill for a unit within the Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA) conducted in Nzara on the outskirts of Yambio November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
A Free Syrian Army fighter carries his weapon as he peeks out from a damaged shop in the old city of Aleppomore
A Free Syrian Army fighter carries his weapon as he peeks out from a damaged shop in the old city of Aleppo November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo
Shoppers are pictured inside an Apple store on 5th Ave during Black Friday Sales in New York November 29, 2more
Shoppers are pictured inside an Apple store on 5th Ave during Black Friday Sales in New York November 29, 2013. Black Friday, the day following Thanksgiving Day holiday, has traditionally been the busiest shopping day in the United States. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
An anti-government protester waves a national flag after breaking into the compound of the Royal Thai Army more
An anti-government protester waves a national flag after breaking into the compound of the Royal Thai Army headquarters in Bangkok November 29, 2013. About 1,500 anti-government protesters forced their way into the compound of Thailand's army headquarters on Friday, the latest escalation in a city-wide demonstration seeking to topple Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
下一个
Editor's Choice
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.
精选图集
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka
Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.
Effigies and Easter in Venezuela
Protesters set fire to effigies of politicians during the traditional burning of Judas as part of Holy Week celebrations in Venezuela.
Celebrating Easter
Christians around the world celebrate the Easter holiday.
Scenes from Coachella
Highlights from the Coachella Music Festival in California.
Referendum divides Turkey
A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.
North Korea on parade
North Korea marks the 105th birth anniversary of founding father Kim Il Sung, amid rising tension with the United States.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.