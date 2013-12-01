Editors Choice
A man is attacked by anti-government protesters near the stadium where pro-government red shirts are gathermore
A man is attacked by anti-government protesters near the stadium where pro-government red shirts are gathered in Bangkok November 30, 2013. An anti-government mob attacked civilians and vehicles near a stadium rally by supporters of Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra on Saturday as tensions boiled over and protesters tore down barricades to prepare to occupy her offices. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
French President Francois Hollande reacts with recipients of the Family Medal award during a ceremony at thmore
French President Francois Hollande reacts with recipients of the Family Medal award during a ceremony at the Elysee Palace in Paris November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lionel Bonaventure/Pool
Supporters of Greece's far-right Golden Dawn party shout slogans during a rally at central Syntagma square more
Supporters of Greece's far-right Golden Dawn party shout slogans during a rally at central Syntagma square in Athens November 30, 2013. Hundreds of supporters gathered outside parliament on Saturday to protest the pre-trial detention of their leader Nikolaos Mihaloliakos, who faces charges of forming a criminal organisation. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
French soldiers patrol in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
French soldiers patrol in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Israeli police use a water cannon to disperse Israeli Arab protesters during a demonstration showing solidamore
Israeli police use a water cannon to disperse Israeli Arab protesters during a demonstration showing solidarity with Bedouin Arabs who are against a government displacement plan for Bedouins in the Southern Negev desert in the northern city of Haifa November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Supporter of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holds up a mask of Hindu nationalist Namore
A Supporter of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holds up a mask of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for BJP and Gujarat's chief minister, during a rally ahead of the state elections in New Delhi November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Ahmed Maher, founder of the April 6 movement, turns himself in at Abdeen court in Cairo November 30, 2013. more
Ahmed Maher, founder of the April 6 movement, turns himself in at Abdeen court in Cairo November 30, 2013. Maher, a symbol of the popular uprising that ousted autocrat Hosni Mubarak in 2011, turned himself in to the authorities on Saturday after an order for his arrest was made for defying a tough new law restricting demonstrations. REUTERS/Stringer
Anti-government protesters tear down barricades during a demonstration outside Government House in Bangkok more
Anti-government protesters tear down barricades during a demonstration outside Government House in Bangkok November 30, 2013. An anti-government mob in Thailand attacked people and vehicles near a stadium rally by supporters of Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra on Saturday as tensions boiled over and protesters tore down barricades to prepare to occupy her offices. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Fiji's Waisea Nacuqu (C) fights for the ball with New Zealand's Sherwin Stowers (R) during their HSBC Sevenmore
Fiji's Waisea Nacuqu (C) fights for the ball with New Zealand's Sherwin Stowers (R) during their HSBC Sevens World Series Cup semi-final rugby match at The Sevens stadium in Dubai November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Nikhil Monteiro
A People's Liberation Army veteran looks out as he and other soldiers attend a farewell ceremony at a militmore
A People's Liberation Army veteran looks out as he and other soldiers attend a farewell ceremony at a military base in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province November 30, 2013. REUTERS/William Hong
Police officer James Cregan reacts when someone asked him what happened at the scene where a New York City more
Police officer James Cregan reacts when someone asked him what happened at the scene where a New York City traffic police officer was hit and killed by a vehicle in Midtown, New York November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Anti-government protesters wave flags near the stadium where pro-government red shirts are gathering in Banmore
Anti-government protesters wave flags near the stadium where pro-government red shirts are gathering in Bangkok November 30, 2013. An anti-government mob attacked civilians and vehicles near a stadium rally by supporters of Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra on Saturday as tensions boiled over and protesters tore down barricades to prepare to occupy her offices. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa
Real Madrid's Karim Benzema kicks the ball against Real Valladolid during their Spanish First Division soccmore
Real Madrid's Karim Benzema kicks the ball against Real Valladolid during their Spanish First Division soccer match at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Motorcyclists sit on their motorbike as they shout slogans during a protest against a ban imposed on motorbmore
Motorcyclists sit on their motorbike as they shout slogans during a protest against a ban imposed on motorbikes in Sanaa November 30, 2013. Authorities imposed a ban on motorbikes in Sanaa for 15 days starting December 1, 2013 after dozens of security and army officers were killed by assailants using motorbikes, state media reported. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Paul Watt, a regular at the Clutha pub, reacts at the police cordon set up around the site of a helicopter more
Paul Watt, a regular at the Clutha pub, reacts at the police cordon set up around the site of a helicopter crash on the Clutha in the centre of Glasgow, Scotland, November 30, 2013. One person has been confirmed dead and over 30 injured after a police helicopter carrying two officers and a civilian pilot crashed on to the roof of a busy pub yesterday night. Watt was working yesterday evening, so he had not gone to the Clutha. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Local residents wait on motorcycles and bicycles as participants compete in the Shanghai International Maramore
Local residents wait on motorcycles and bicycles as participants compete in the Shanghai International Marathon December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Australia's Quade Cooper (L) tackles Wales' Liam Williams (R) on the try line to prevent Williams from scormore
Australia's Quade Cooper (L) tackles Wales' Liam Williams (R) on the try line to prevent Williams from scoring during their international rugby union match at the Millenium Stadium in Cardiff November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A resident walks his bicycle through damage and debris on a street Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria November 29, more
A resident walks his bicycle through damage and debris on a street Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria November 29, 2013.Picture taken November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Relatives of businessman Habibur Rahman, 30, cry in front of the morgue in Dhaka Medical College Hospital, more
Relatives of businessman Habibur Rahman, 30, cry in front of the morgue in Dhaka Medical College Hospital, after he was killed when a bus lost control after a petrol bomb attack and ran over a rickshaw carrying him, during a Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)-led 72 hours nationwide protest in Dhaka November 30, 2013. At least one person was killed and five others injured in the incident, local media reported. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A man puts on his Santa Claus costume before an annual meeting of participants of a university rent-a-Santamore
A man puts on his Santa Claus costume before an annual meeting of participants of a university rent-a-Santa Claus service in Berlin November 30, 2013. Some 100 people in Santa Claus and fairy costumes met on Saturday in Berlin for a general meeting to launch the annual Student Union charitable Santa Claus rental campaign. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Activists and supporters of Ahmed Maher, founder of the April 6 movement, clash with security forces outsidmore
Activists and supporters of Ahmed Maher, founder of the April 6 movement, clash with security forces outside Abdeen court in Cairo November 30, 2013. Maher, a symbol of the popular uprising that ousted autocrat Hosni Mubarak in 2011, turned himself in to the authorities on Saturday after an order for his arrest was made for defying a tough new law restricting demonstrations. REUTERS/Stringer
Protesters stand in front of a barricade at the entrance of St. Michael's cathedral in Kiev November 30, 20more
Protesters stand in front of a barricade at the entrance of St. Michael's cathedral in Kiev November 30, 2013. Ukrainian riot police used batons and stun grenades to disperse hundreds of pro-Europe protesters early on Saturday after a night of violence in Kiev following President Viktor Yanukovich's decision not to sign a landmark pact with Europe. Black-helmeted police moved in on protesters camped on the capital's Independence Square, first firing grenades to disorient them and then wading in with batons, witnesses said. After the police action, about 200 demonstrators shifted the scene of their protest to St. Michael's cathedral - formerly a 12th century monastery which was destroyed by Soviet authorities in 1937 and rebuilt after independence in 1991. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Lille's Franck Beria (R) and Nolan Roux (L) fight for the ball with Valenciennes' Saliou Ciss during their more
Lille's Franck Beria (R) and Nolan Roux (L) fight for the ball with Valenciennes' Saliou Ciss during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at Stade du Hainaut Stadium in Valenciennes November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A woman and a girl plead from inside a bus as it is attacked by anti-government protesters near the stadiummore
A woman and a girl plead from inside a bus as it is attacked by anti-government protesters near the stadium where pro-government red shirts are gathering in Bangkok November 30, 2013. An anti-government mob attacked civilians and vehicles near a stadium rally by supporters of Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra on Saturday as tensions boiled over and protesters tore down barricades to prepare to occupy her offices. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
