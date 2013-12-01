版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 12月 1日 星期日 13:30 BJT

Editors Choice

<p>A man is attacked by anti-government protesters near the stadium where pro-government red shirts are gathered in Bangkok November 30, 2013. An anti-government mob attacked civilians and vehicles near a stadium rally by supporters of Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra on Saturday as tensions boiled over and protesters tore down barricades to prepare to occupy her offices. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A man is attacked by anti-government protesters near the stadium where pro-government red shirts are gathermore

2013年 12月 1日 星期日

A man is attacked by anti-government protesters near the stadium where pro-government red shirts are gathered in Bangkok November 30, 2013. An anti-government mob attacked civilians and vehicles near a stadium rally by supporters of Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra on Saturday as tensions boiled over and protesters tore down barricades to prepare to occupy her offices. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
1 / 24
<p>French President Francois Hollande reacts with recipients of the Family Medal award during a ceremony at the Elysee Palace in Paris November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lionel Bonaventure/Pool</p>

French President Francois Hollande reacts with recipients of the Family Medal award during a ceremony at thmore

2013年 12月 1日 星期日

French President Francois Hollande reacts with recipients of the Family Medal award during a ceremony at the Elysee Palace in Paris November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lionel Bonaventure/Pool

Close
2 / 24
<p>Supporters of Greece's far-right Golden Dawn party shout slogans during a rally at central Syntagma square in Athens November 30, 2013. Hundreds of supporters gathered outside parliament on Saturday to protest the pre-trial detention of their leader Nikolaos Mihaloliakos, who faces charges of forming a criminal organisation. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

Supporters of Greece's far-right Golden Dawn party shout slogans during a rally at central Syntagma square more

2013年 12月 1日 星期日

Supporters of Greece's far-right Golden Dawn party shout slogans during a rally at central Syntagma square in Athens November 30, 2013. Hundreds of supporters gathered outside parliament on Saturday to protest the pre-trial detention of their leader Nikolaos Mihaloliakos, who faces charges of forming a criminal organisation. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
3 / 24
<p>French soldiers patrol in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

French soldiers patrol in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

2013年 12月 1日 星期日

French soldiers patrol in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
4 / 24
<p>Israeli police use a water cannon to disperse Israeli Arab protesters during a demonstration showing solidarity with Bedouin Arabs who are against a government displacement plan for Bedouins in the Southern Negev desert in the northern city of Haifa November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

Israeli police use a water cannon to disperse Israeli Arab protesters during a demonstration showing solidamore

2013年 12月 1日 星期日

Israeli police use a water cannon to disperse Israeli Arab protesters during a demonstration showing solidarity with Bedouin Arabs who are against a government displacement plan for Bedouins in the Southern Negev desert in the northern city of Haifa November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Close
5 / 24
<p>A Supporter of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holds up a mask of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for BJP and Gujarat's chief minister, during a rally ahead of the state elections in New Delhi November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

A Supporter of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holds up a mask of Hindu nationalist Namore

2013年 12月 1日 星期日

A Supporter of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holds up a mask of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for BJP and Gujarat's chief minister, during a rally ahead of the state elections in New Delhi November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
6 / 24
<p>Ahmed Maher, founder of the April 6 movement, turns himself in at Abdeen court in Cairo November 30, 2013. Maher, a symbol of the popular uprising that ousted autocrat Hosni Mubarak in 2011, turned himself in to the authorities on Saturday after an order for his arrest was made for defying a tough new law restricting demonstrations. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Ahmed Maher, founder of the April 6 movement, turns himself in at Abdeen court in Cairo November 30, 2013. more

2013年 12月 1日 星期日

Ahmed Maher, founder of the April 6 movement, turns himself in at Abdeen court in Cairo November 30, 2013. Maher, a symbol of the popular uprising that ousted autocrat Hosni Mubarak in 2011, turned himself in to the authorities on Saturday after an order for his arrest was made for defying a tough new law restricting demonstrations. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
7 / 24
<p>Anti-government protesters tear down barricades during a demonstration outside Government House in Bangkok November 30, 2013. An anti-government mob in Thailand attacked people and vehicles near a stadium rally by supporters of Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra on Saturday as tensions boiled over and protesters tore down barricades to prepare to occupy her offices. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Anti-government protesters tear down barricades during a demonstration outside Government House in Bangkok more

2013年 12月 1日 星期日

Anti-government protesters tear down barricades during a demonstration outside Government House in Bangkok November 30, 2013. An anti-government mob in Thailand attacked people and vehicles near a stadium rally by supporters of Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra on Saturday as tensions boiled over and protesters tore down barricades to prepare to occupy her offices. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
8 / 24
<p>Fiji's Waisea Nacuqu (C) fights for the ball with New Zealand's Sherwin Stowers (R) during their HSBC Sevens World Series Cup semi-final rugby match at The Sevens stadium in Dubai November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Nikhil Monteiro</p>

Fiji's Waisea Nacuqu (C) fights for the ball with New Zealand's Sherwin Stowers (R) during their HSBC Sevenmore

2013年 12月 1日 星期日

Fiji's Waisea Nacuqu (C) fights for the ball with New Zealand's Sherwin Stowers (R) during their HSBC Sevens World Series Cup semi-final rugby match at The Sevens stadium in Dubai November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Nikhil Monteiro

Close
9 / 24
<p>A People's Liberation Army veteran looks out as he and other soldiers attend a farewell ceremony at a military base in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province November 30, 2013. REUTERS/William Hong</p>

A People's Liberation Army veteran looks out as he and other soldiers attend a farewell ceremony at a militmore

2013年 12月 1日 星期日

A People's Liberation Army veteran looks out as he and other soldiers attend a farewell ceremony at a military base in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province November 30, 2013. REUTERS/William Hong

Close
10 / 24
<p>Police officer James Cregan reacts when someone asked him what happened at the scene where a New York City traffic police officer was hit and killed by a vehicle in Midtown, New York November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Police officer James Cregan reacts when someone asked him what happened at the scene where a New York City more

2013年 12月 1日 星期日

Police officer James Cregan reacts when someone asked him what happened at the scene where a New York City traffic police officer was hit and killed by a vehicle in Midtown, New York November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
11 / 24
<p>Anti-government protesters wave flags near the stadium where pro-government red shirts are gathering in Bangkok November 30, 2013. An anti-government mob attacked civilians and vehicles near a stadium rally by supporters of Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra on Saturday as tensions boiled over and protesters tore down barricades to prepare to occupy her offices. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa</p>

Anti-government protesters wave flags near the stadium where pro-government red shirts are gathering in Banmore

2013年 12月 1日 星期日

Anti-government protesters wave flags near the stadium where pro-government red shirts are gathering in Bangkok November 30, 2013. An anti-government mob attacked civilians and vehicles near a stadium rally by supporters of Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra on Saturday as tensions boiled over and protesters tore down barricades to prepare to occupy her offices. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa

Close
12 / 24
<p>Real Madrid's Karim Benzema kicks the ball against Real Valladolid during their Spanish First Division soccer match at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema kicks the ball against Real Valladolid during their Spanish First Division soccmore

2013年 12月 1日 星期日

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema kicks the ball against Real Valladolid during their Spanish First Division soccer match at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
13 / 24
<p>Motorcyclists sit on their motorbike as they shout slogans during a protest against a ban imposed on motorbikes in Sanaa November 30, 2013. Authorities imposed a ban on motorbikes in Sanaa for 15 days starting December 1, 2013 after dozens of security and army officers were killed by assailants using motorbikes, state media reported. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi</p>

Motorcyclists sit on their motorbike as they shout slogans during a protest against a ban imposed on motorbmore

2013年 12月 1日 星期日

Motorcyclists sit on their motorbike as they shout slogans during a protest against a ban imposed on motorbikes in Sanaa November 30, 2013. Authorities imposed a ban on motorbikes in Sanaa for 15 days starting December 1, 2013 after dozens of security and army officers were killed by assailants using motorbikes, state media reported. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Close
14 / 24
<p>Paul Watt, a regular at the Clutha pub, reacts at the police cordon set up around the site of a helicopter crash on the Clutha in the centre of Glasgow, Scotland, November 30, 2013. One person has been confirmed dead and over 30 injured after a police helicopter carrying two officers and a civilian pilot crashed on to the roof of a busy pub yesterday night. Watt was working yesterday evening, so he had not gone to the Clutha. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

Paul Watt, a regular at the Clutha pub, reacts at the police cordon set up around the site of a helicopter more

2013年 12月 1日 星期日

Paul Watt, a regular at the Clutha pub, reacts at the police cordon set up around the site of a helicopter crash on the Clutha in the centre of Glasgow, Scotland, November 30, 2013. One person has been confirmed dead and over 30 injured after a police helicopter carrying two officers and a civilian pilot crashed on to the roof of a busy pub yesterday night. Watt was working yesterday evening, so he had not gone to the Clutha. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
15 / 24
<p>Local residents wait on motorcycles and bicycles as participants compete in the Shanghai International Marathon December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Local residents wait on motorcycles and bicycles as participants compete in the Shanghai International Maramore

2013年 12月 1日 星期日

Local residents wait on motorcycles and bicycles as participants compete in the Shanghai International Marathon December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
16 / 24
<p>Australia's Quade Cooper (L) tackles Wales' Liam Williams (R) on the try line to prevent Williams from scoring during their international rugby union match at the Millenium Stadium in Cardiff November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Australia's Quade Cooper (L) tackles Wales' Liam Williams (R) on the try line to prevent Williams from scormore

2013年 12月 1日 星期日

Australia's Quade Cooper (L) tackles Wales' Liam Williams (R) on the try line to prevent Williams from scoring during their international rugby union match at the Millenium Stadium in Cardiff November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
17 / 24
<p>A resident walks his bicycle through damage and debris on a street Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria November 29, 2013.Picture taken November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

A resident walks his bicycle through damage and debris on a street Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria November 29, more

2013年 12月 1日 星期日

A resident walks his bicycle through damage and debris on a street Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria November 29, 2013.Picture taken November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Close
18 / 24
<p>Relatives of businessman Habibur Rahman, 30, cry in front of the morgue in Dhaka Medical College Hospital, after he was killed when a bus lost control after a petrol bomb attack and ran over a rickshaw carrying him, during a Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)-led 72 hours nationwide protest in Dhaka November 30, 2013. At least one person was killed and five others injured in the incident, local media reported. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Relatives of businessman Habibur Rahman, 30, cry in front of the morgue in Dhaka Medical College Hospital, more

2013年 12月 1日 星期日

Relatives of businessman Habibur Rahman, 30, cry in front of the morgue in Dhaka Medical College Hospital, after he was killed when a bus lost control after a petrol bomb attack and ran over a rickshaw carrying him, during a Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)-led 72 hours nationwide protest in Dhaka November 30, 2013. At least one person was killed and five others injured in the incident, local media reported. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
19 / 24
<p>A man puts on his Santa Claus costume before an annual meeting of participants of a university rent-a-Santa Claus service in Berlin November 30, 2013. Some 100 people in Santa Claus and fairy costumes met on Saturday in Berlin for a general meeting to launch the annual Student Union charitable Santa Claus rental campaign. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

A man puts on his Santa Claus costume before an annual meeting of participants of a university rent-a-Santamore

2013年 12月 1日 星期日

A man puts on his Santa Claus costume before an annual meeting of participants of a university rent-a-Santa Claus service in Berlin November 30, 2013. Some 100 people in Santa Claus and fairy costumes met on Saturday in Berlin for a general meeting to launch the annual Student Union charitable Santa Claus rental campaign. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
20 / 24
<p>Activists and supporters of Ahmed Maher, founder of the April 6 movement, clash with security forces outside Abdeen court in Cairo November 30, 2013. Maher, a symbol of the popular uprising that ousted autocrat Hosni Mubarak in 2011, turned himself in to the authorities on Saturday after an order for his arrest was made for defying a tough new law restricting demonstrations. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Activists and supporters of Ahmed Maher, founder of the April 6 movement, clash with security forces outsidmore

2013年 12月 1日 星期日

Activists and supporters of Ahmed Maher, founder of the April 6 movement, clash with security forces outside Abdeen court in Cairo November 30, 2013. Maher, a symbol of the popular uprising that ousted autocrat Hosni Mubarak in 2011, turned himself in to the authorities on Saturday after an order for his arrest was made for defying a tough new law restricting demonstrations. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
21 / 24
<p>Protesters stand in front of a barricade at the entrance of St. Michael's cathedral in Kiev November 30, 2013. Ukrainian riot police used batons and stun grenades to disperse hundreds of pro-Europe protesters early on Saturday after a night of violence in Kiev following President Viktor Yanukovich's decision not to sign a landmark pact with Europe. Black-helmeted police moved in on protesters camped on the capital's Independence Square, first firing grenades to disorient them and then wading in with batons, witnesses said. After the police action, about 200 demonstrators shifted the scene of their protest to St. Michael's cathedral - formerly a 12th century monastery which was destroyed by Soviet authorities in 1937 and rebuilt after independence in 1991. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

Protesters stand in front of a barricade at the entrance of St. Michael's cathedral in Kiev November 30, 20more

2013年 12月 1日 星期日

Protesters stand in front of a barricade at the entrance of St. Michael's cathedral in Kiev November 30, 2013. Ukrainian riot police used batons and stun grenades to disperse hundreds of pro-Europe protesters early on Saturday after a night of violence in Kiev following President Viktor Yanukovich's decision not to sign a landmark pact with Europe. Black-helmeted police moved in on protesters camped on the capital's Independence Square, first firing grenades to disorient them and then wading in with batons, witnesses said. After the police action, about 200 demonstrators shifted the scene of their protest to St. Michael's cathedral - formerly a 12th century monastery which was destroyed by Soviet authorities in 1937 and rebuilt after independence in 1991. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Close
22 / 24
<p>Lille's Franck Beria (R) and Nolan Roux (L) fight for the ball with Valenciennes' Saliou Ciss during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at Stade du Hainaut Stadium in Valenciennes November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

Lille's Franck Beria (R) and Nolan Roux (L) fight for the ball with Valenciennes' Saliou Ciss during their more

2013年 12月 1日 星期日

Lille's Franck Beria (R) and Nolan Roux (L) fight for the ball with Valenciennes' Saliou Ciss during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at Stade du Hainaut Stadium in Valenciennes November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
23 / 24
<p>A woman and a girl plead from inside a bus as it is attacked by anti-government protesters near the stadium where pro-government red shirts are gathering in Bangkok November 30, 2013. An anti-government mob attacked civilians and vehicles near a stadium rally by supporters of Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra on Saturday as tensions boiled over and protesters tore down barricades to prepare to occupy her offices. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A woman and a girl plead from inside a bus as it is attacked by anti-government protesters near the stadiummore

2013年 12月 1日 星期日

A woman and a girl plead from inside a bus as it is attacked by anti-government protesters near the stadium where pro-government red shirts are gathering in Bangkok November 30, 2013. An anti-government mob attacked civilians and vehicles near a stadium rally by supporters of Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra on Saturday as tensions boiled over and protesters tore down barricades to prepare to occupy her offices. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
24 / 24
重播
下一图片集
Editors Choice

Editors Choice

下一个

Editors Choice

Editors Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2013年 11月 30日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2013年 11月 29日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2013年 11月 27日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2013年 11月 25日

精选图集

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

The 'weed nuns' of California

The 'weed nuns' of California

The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Protest of one

Protest of one

From a woman blocking an armored vehicle at Venezuela's "mother of all marches" to Beijing's infamous tank man, the moments when an isolated protester comes face to face with police.

China's mega statues

China's mega statues

The structures that pierce the nation's skylines.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela the day after nationwide opposition protests, in which three people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

Journey to the Space Station

Journey to the Space Station

The Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft carrying the crew of Jack Fischer of the U.S. and Fyodor Yurchikhin of Russia blasts off to the International Space Station.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐