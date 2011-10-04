Editor's choice
Amanda Knox reacts after hearing the verdict during her appeal trial in Perugia, Italy, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Tiziana Fabi/Pool
A resident stands inside a burnt mosque in the Bedouin village of Tuba Zangaria in northern Israel, October 3, 2011. The mosque was set on fire and graffiti sprayed on its walls overnight on Monday, locals said, in an attack blamed on Jewish extremists. REUTERS/Ancho Gosh/JINI
High-school students clash with riot police during a protest march against economic austerity and planned education reforms in Athens, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
An anti-Gaddafi fighter fires an RPG-7 during fighting in an area near the center of Sirte October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Anis Mili
Around 60 shooters in traditional Bavarian clothes fire off salutes during a last day ceremony at Munich's Oktoberfest October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Greece's Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos (L) and his German counterpart Wolfgang Schaeuble (R) attend an eurozone finance ministers meeting in Luxembourg October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A Tibetan Buddhist monk plays with a toy gun at a local monastery in Diqing, Yunnan province October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
A delegate receives a massage during the second day of the Conservative Party's annual conference in Manchester, northern England October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
European Central Bank (ECB) President Jean-Claude Trichet waits for the start of a meeting of eurozone finance ministers in Luxembourg October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A general view of one of the bedrooms inside the beach home of a disabled French woman that was kidnapped in Ras-Kitau on Manda Island in Lamu, Kenya, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Models present creations by British-born designer Clare Waight Keller as part of her Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection for French fashion house Chloe during Paris Fashion Week, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Convicted Lockerbie bomber Abdel Basset al-Megrahi speaks during an exclusive interview with Reuters TV at his home in Tripoli October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Reuters TV
A man carries in a shopping bag ducks to be sacrificed at a livestock market in Kathmandu October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
An Occupy Wall Street protester and her dog sleep at Zuccotti Park in lower Manhattan in New York October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Brenden Ayanbadejo (51) brings down New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez in the second quarter of their NFL football game in Baltimore, Maryland October 2, 2011. REUTERS/Joe Giza
A man blows a horn as protesters wave Israeli national flags during a demonstration against Palestinians' U.N. bid for statehood, in Central Park in Guatemala City October 3, 2011. About 100 members of a local evangelical Christian community took part in the protest against the bid and Guatemala's President Alvaro Colom, who expressed support for the creation of a Palestinian state during his speech to the U.N. General Assembly on September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Anti-Gaddafi fighters in a tank fires at Gaddafi forces in Sirte, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A wounded rebel fighter waits to be attended to by medical staff at a makeshift dressing station in a mosque near Sirte, October 3, 2011. Doctors are using the mosque to triage rebel fighters wounded in an ongoing battle for Sirte, which is Muammar Gaddafi's hometown. REUTERS/Anis Mili
People row a long-boat with their legs at a traditional rowing competition during the annual Phaung Daw Oo Pagoda festival at Inle Lake, Myanmar, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A woman reads a newspaper reading "Who killed Meredith ?" in Perugia, Italy, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
St. Louis Cardinals' Allen Craig ducks away from an inside pitch thrown by Philadelphia Phillies' pitcher Vance Worley during the eighth inning of Game 2 of their MLB National League Divisional Series baseball playoffs in Philadelphia, October 2, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer
A man poses while enjoying a light hearted moment with his friends forming a human pyramid in the waters of the Ganges river in Kolkata October 3, 2011. Devotees had gathered at the river to participate in prayers and rituals during the Durga Puja festival. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Defected soldiers, who are backing the anti-government protesters, pray at their positions at an area of constant conflict with soldiers of Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A broker rests on a stool as he monitors stock prices from his booth during a trading session at the Karachi Stock Exchange October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
