Editor's choice
Amanda Knox cries and gestures to friends while her mother Edda Mellas sits next to her during a news conference at Sea-Tac International Airport, Washington after Knox landed there on a flight from Italy, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante
Anti-Gaddafi fighters cry as they mourn the loss of their friends during clashes in Sirte October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man carries his daughter in one hand and a chicken in the other during the Kaparot ritual ahead of the holiday of Yom Kippur in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A woman runs to extinguish fire at the scene of a suicide attack in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Faruk
Rescue divers watch the helicopter that crashed into the East River with five people aboard after taking off from the 34th street helipad in New York October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
Prosecution witness Nicole Alvarez testifies in Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Karl Lagerfeld appears at the end of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Anti-Gaddafi fighters celebrate during a graduation ceremony for newly-trained fighters in Tripoli October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Texas Rangers pitcher Alexi Ogando (C) celebrates with teammates in the locker room after their team defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 4 of their MLB American League Divisional Series baseball playoffs in St. Petersburg, Florida, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
A U.S. soldier from Alpha Co, 2nd Battalion 35th Infantry, Task Force "Cacti", throws away the empty shell of a 120mm mortar after firing successive rounds at Taliban positions in Shalay Valley from Combat Outpost Penich, in Kunar province, near the Afghanistan-Pakistan border October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
An ethnic Hazara Shi'ite man cries over the body of his brother killed in a shootout by unidentified gunmen in Quetta, Pakistan, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
A Malaysian of Chinese descent offers incense during the Chinese Nine Emperor Gods Festival in Kuala Lumpur, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks about the iPhone 4S at Apple headquarters in Cupertino, California October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
North Korean soldiers walk on a road along a residential area in Hyesan October 3, 2011. Picture taken October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
St. Louis Cardinals' Ryan Theriot (3) breaks his bat during the fourth inning of Game 3 of their MLB National League Divisional Series baseball playoffs against the Philadelphia Phillies in St. Louis, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Sarah Conard
A woman walks at the new solar power plant "Gemasolar" the day of its inauguration in Fuentes de Andalucia, southern Spain October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke is pictured before testifying at a Joint Economic Committee hearing on the economic outlook, on Capitol Hill in Washington October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie speaks during an annual meeting of UNHCR's governing executive committee in Geneva October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Tanner/UNHCR
President Obama holds up a book with a cartoon of himself, inside a child development classroom at Eastfield College in Mesquite, Texas, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing
A media member paddles his boat at a flooded temple at Wat Chaiwatthanaram, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, in Ayutthaya province, north of Bangkok, Thailand, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
A couple kisses during a march in support of the New York Occupy Wall Street protests outside City Hall in Los Angeles, California October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Nobel Prize winner Saul Perlmutter shows off his newly awarded "lifetime" parking pass for Nobel laureates at a news conference at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory in Berkeley, California, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
Anti-Gaddafi fighters are seen reflected in a motorbike mirror during a graduation ceremony for newly-trained fighters in Tripoli October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Hindu devotees pose as they hold oil lamps before performing prayers during a ritual known as Aarti at the Navratri festival in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
