2011年 10月 6日 星期四

A tribute message to the late Steve Jobs written in lipstick is seen on the window of the Apple Store in Santa Monica, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2011年 10月 6日 星期四

A man walks across a roof to make repairs to his house which was severely damaged by Typhoons Nesat and Nalgae at a fishing village in Navotas, north of metro Manila, Philippines, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/John Javellana

2011年 10月 6日 星期四

A man covered in his own blood, escapes after a group of leftist protesters tried to lynch him while accusing him of being a fascist during a protest in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

2011年 10月 6日 星期四

Sambeg Shakya, 6, is carried on a chariot during the Indra Jatra Festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, September 16, 2011. Sambeg Shakya was hailed last year by Buddhist priests as Ganesh, or the god of good fortune. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

2011年 10月 6日 星期四

People watch as a buffalo (unseen) is prepared for sacrifice during the Dashain Festival in Kathmandu, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

2011年 10月 6日 星期四

Forces loyal to Libya's interim rulers fire rockets from an area near the center of the coastal city of Sirte, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Anis Mili

2011年 10月 6日 星期四

Lincoln Hallgren joins his father during a demonstration in support of the New York Occupy Wall Street protests in front of the Chicago Board of Trade Building in the financial district of Chicago, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

2011年 10月 6日 星期四

Demonstrators climb up the windows of the government palace during a rally in Santiago, Chile, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero

2011年 10月 6日 星期四

Free-runners Karol Michta (L) and Chima Akenzua perform outside 10 Downing Street, central London, October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Carl Court/Pool

2011年 10月 6日 星期四

Taiwanese frogman soldiers practice during a national day rehearsal at the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei, October 5, 2011. Taiwan's national day will fall on October 10. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

2011年 10月 6日 星期四

An owner holds his dog as a priest blesses the pet at Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assis) Church in Sao Paulo, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

2011年 10月 6日 星期四

Malaysians of Chinese descent walk on burning charcoals during the Chinese Nine Emperor Gods Festival in Kuala Lumpur, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Samsul Said

2011年 10月 6日 星期四

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Gerardo Parra (L), Chris Young (C) and Justin Upton (R) celebrate after defeating the Milwaukee Brewers following Game 3 in their National League Divisional playoffs in Phoenix, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Rick Scuteri

2011年 10月 6日 星期四

A riot policeman punches Greek photojournalist Tatiana Bolari during a demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

2011年 10月 6日 星期四

(From L to R) Cardboard cutouts of Britain's Prince Harry, Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Queen Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip, are seen on a balcony in Auckland, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2011年 10月 6日 星期四

Spain's Duchess of Alba Cayetana Fitz-James Stuart y Silva (R) dances flamenco with her son Cayetano Martinez de Irujo after her wedding with Alfonso Diez at Las Duenas Palace in Seville, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Julio Munoz/Pool

2011年 10月 6日 星期四

A woman, who taped her eyes and mouth, protests against a privacy law in downtown Rome, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

2011年 10月 6日 星期四

Models present creations by U.S. designer Marc Jacobs, as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection for French fashion house Louis Vuitton, during Paris Fashion Week, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

2011年 10月 6日 星期四

Mervin Sealy from Hickory, North Carolina, takes part in a protest rally outside the Capitol Building in Washington, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2011年 10月 6日 星期四

A supporter of former Venezuelan President Carlos Andres Perez cries as she views his coffin in Caracas, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

2011年 10月 6日 星期四

A beam of sunlight passes a labourer working in a factory molding vehicle parts in Karachi, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

2011年 10月 6日 星期四

Residents whose homes have been severely damaged or destroyed by Typhoon Nesat and Nalgae play at a beach where a ship has also been stranded due to the typhoons, at a fishing village in Navotas, north of Metro Manila, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/John Javellana

2011年 10月 6日 星期四

Anti-Gaddafi fighters destroy Sirte's eastern gate which was meant to separate the city of Sirte, Gaddafi's birth place, and nearby towns, east of Sirte, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

2011年 10月 6日 星期四

Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, (C) Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin (L) and Planetarium Director Andrei Bordunov (R) sit in chairs during a visit to Moscow's planetarium, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

