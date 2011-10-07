版本:
2011年 10月 7日 星期五

Andreas Raptopoulos, of Palo Alto, looks upon the flowers, candles and apples which adorn the sidewalk outside the home of Steve Jobs in Palo Alto, California, in the early morning, October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Andreas Raptopoulos, of Palo Alto, looks upon the flowers, candles and apples which adorn the sidewalk outside the home of Steve Jobs in Palo Alto, California, in the early morning, October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

North Korean girls look through a window at a foreign delegation visiting a school in Haeju, capital of an area damaged by summer floods and typhoons in South Hwanghae province October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

North Korean girls look through a window at a foreign delegation visiting a school in Haeju, capital of an area damaged by summer floods and typhoons in South Hwanghae province October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tribal fighters take up positions as they keep watch over anti-government protesters marching past near Tagheer square in Sanaa, Yemen, October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Tribal fighters take up positions as they keep watch over anti-government protesters marching past near Tagheer square in Sanaa, Yemen, October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A pedestrian takes cover from tear gas after being hit by a jet of water during a rally against the public state education system in Santiago, October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A pedestrian takes cover from tear gas after being hit by a jet of water during a rally against the public state education system in Santiago, October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men stand around a plastic pool containing fish as they perform the Tashlich ritual outside their seminary, Nadvorna Yeshiva, in Bnei Brak, near Tel Aviv October 6, 2011, ahead of Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men stand around a plastic pool containing fish as they perform the Tashlich ritual outside their seminary, Nadvorna Yeshiva, in Bnei Brak, near Tel Aviv October 6, 2011, ahead of Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An Afghan riot police officer keeps watch prior to a protest in Kabul October 6, 2011. /Ahmad Masood

An Afghan riot police officer keeps watch prior to a protest in Kabul October 6, 2011. /Ahmad Masood

A team member (front) is seen as Salma Pathan, 21, a performer from the western Indian state of Maharashtra, performs a stunt as she rides a bike on the walls of the "Well of Death", one of the attractions at Ramlila fair, in the old quarters of Delhi, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A team member (front) is seen as Salma Pathan, 21, a performer from the western Indian state of Maharashtra, performs a stunt as she rides a bike on the walls of the "Well of Death", one of the attractions at Ramlila fair, in the old quarters of Delhi, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Demonstrators are hit by a jet of water during a rally against the public state education system in Santiago, Chile, October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Demonstrators are hit by a jet of water during a rally against the public state education system in Santiago, Chile, October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Prisoners wade through a flooded jail as they evacuate to another jail at Ayutthaya prison in Ayutthaya province, north of Bangkok October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Prisoners wade through a flooded jail as they evacuate to another jail at Ayutthaya prison in Ayutthaya province, north of Bangkok October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Julieta Gonzalez, 2, takes in the sun as she waits to go into a "Back-to-School" giveaway at the Fred Jordan Mission in Los Angeles, October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Julieta Gonzalez, 2, takes in the sun as she waits to go into a "Back-to-School" giveaway at the Fred Jordan Mission in Los Angeles, October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A woman is arrested after occupying a Bank of America branch during a "Make Wall Street Banks Pay" protest march in Los Angeles, October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A woman is arrested after occupying a Bank of America branch during a "Make Wall Street Banks Pay" protest march in Los Angeles, October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Jaroslaw Kaczynski, leader of Poland's main opposition Law and Justice party (PiS), is reflected in a window as he travels by train from Warsaw to Gdansk during his election campaign October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

Jaroslaw Kaczynski, leader of Poland's main opposition Law and Justice party (PiS), is reflected in a window as he travels by train from Warsaw to Gdansk during his election campaign October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

A military aircraft of deposed Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi's lies destroyed at the airport in Sirte, October 6, 2011. Rebels said that the aircraft was destroyed by NATO air strikes. REUTERS/Anis Mili

A military aircraft of deposed Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi's lies destroyed at the airport in Sirte, October 6, 2011. Rebels said that the aircraft was destroyed by NATO air strikes. REUTERS/Anis Mili

U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner sits as he gives his testimony at a Senate Banking Committee hearing about the Financial Stability Oversight Council, on Capitol Hill in Washington October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner sits as he gives his testimony at a Senate Banking Committee hearing about the Financial Stability Oversight Council, on Capitol Hill in Washington October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A boy plays cricket near U.S. soldiers on patrol in the town center of Khas Konar district in Kunar province, eastern Afghanistan October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A boy plays cricket near U.S. soldiers on patrol in the town center of Khas Konar district in Kunar province, eastern Afghanistan October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Captain Mark Kelly hugs his wife U.S. Representative Gabrielle Giffords after receiving the Legion of Merit from Vice President Joe Biden during Captain Kelly's retirement ceremony in the Secretary of War Suite in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, October 6, 2011. REUTERS/David Lienemann/The White House

Captain Mark Kelly hugs his wife U.S. Representative Gabrielle Giffords after receiving the Legion of Merit from Vice President Joe Biden during Captain Kelly's retirement ceremony in the Secretary of War Suite in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, October 6, 2011. REUTERS/David Lienemann/The White House

A Hindu woman laughs as she is smeared with "sindhur", or vermillion powder, as part of a ritual on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh, October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

A Hindu woman laughs as she is smeared with "sindhur", or vermillion powder, as part of a ritual on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh, October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Russian servicemen march during a ceremony near the Eternal Flame at the Military Glory Memorial in the far eastern city of Vladivostok October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev

Russian servicemen march during a ceremony near the Eternal Flame at the Military Glory Memorial in the far eastern city of Vladivostok October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev

Cubans hold photographs of victims of the Cubana Flight 455 bombing, one day before its 35th anniversary, during a vigil outside the the U.S. diplomatic mission in Havana October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Cubans hold photographs of victims of the Cubana Flight 455 bombing, one day before its 35th anniversary, during a vigil outside the the U.S. diplomatic mission in Havana October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

McLaren Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain is seen between television cameras as he speaks to the media at the Suzuka circuit October 6, 2011, ahead of Sunday's Japanese F1 Grand Prix in Suzuka. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

McLaren Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain is seen between television cameras as he speaks to the media at the Suzuka circuit October 6, 2011, ahead of Sunday's Japanese F1 Grand Prix in Suzuka. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

A woman uses her iPhone to photograph notes left memorializing Steve Jobs on the exterior of Apple's 14th St store in New York October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A woman uses her iPhone to photograph notes left memorializing Steve Jobs on the exterior of Apple's 14th St store in New York October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Arizona Diamondbacks Ryan Roberts (L) jumps into the air with teammate Chris Young after defeating the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 4 of the National League Divisional League playoffs in Phoenix, Arizona, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Rick Scuteri

Arizona Diamondbacks Ryan Roberts (L) jumps into the air with teammate Chris Young after defeating the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 4 of the National League Divisional League playoffs in Phoenix, Arizona, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Rick Scuteri

A North Korean child suffering from malnutrition rests in a bed in a hospital in Haeju, capital of the area damaged by summer floods and typhoons in South Hwanghae province September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A North Korean child suffering from malnutrition rests in a bed in a hospital in Haeju, capital of the area damaged by summer floods and typhoons in South Hwanghae province September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A mourner holds an iPad running the candlelight application during a vigil outside the Apple Store in Tokyo's Ginza October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

A mourner holds an iPad running the candlelight application during a vigil outside the Apple Store in Tokyo's Ginza October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

