Ukrainian ex-prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko (2nd R) addresses the media, with Interior Ministry officers surrounding her, during a session at the Pecherskiy district court in Kiev, October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
The 47,230 tonne Liberian-flagged Rena lists in heavy morning seas, about 12 nautical miles from Tauranga, on the east coast of New Zealand's North Island, October 12, 2011, a week after hitting the Astrolabe Reef. REUTERS/New Zealand Defence Force
A man walks past a mural painted to celebrate the XVI Pan-American Games in Guadalajara, Mexico, October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
China's Sui Lu competes on the balance beam during the women's team final at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Tokyo, October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
An anti-Gaddafi fighter fires a Grad missile during clashes with Gaddafi forces in Sirte, Libya, October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish girls walk in front of palm branches in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Aldo Montano of Italy celebrates after defeating Nicolas Limbach of Germany in their final men's sabre event at the World Fencing Championships in Catania, Italy, October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Libya's National Transitional Council leader Mustafa Abdel Jalil addresses fighters outside the Ouagadougou Center in Sirte, October 11, 2011. Abdel Jalil made a highly symbolic visit to the city of Sirte on Tuesday where government forces are trying to crush the last pockets of resistance from supporters of deposed leader Muammar Gaddafi. REUTERS/Anis Mili
Policemen detain an activist from women's rights organisation Femen who took part in a rally near the Pecherskiy district court in Kiev, October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Alexandr Kosarev
A worker walks over debris in front of the Mitholz tunnel in Mitholz in the Bernese Oberland, Switzerland, October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
Anti-government protesters with their faces painted in colours of flags of Egypt, Tunisia, Kingdom of Libya and Yemen shout slogans during a rally to demand the ouster of Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa, October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Artist Christopher P. Baker reads tweets printed in his installation "Murmur Study" which is exhibited at the book fair in Frankfurt, October 11 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
President Obama listens to reports during a meeting of the President's Council on Jobs and Competitiveness at the International Brotherhood Of Electrical Workers Local Union #5 Training Center in Pittsburgh, October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Goodwill Ambassador and actress Angelina Jolie arrives at a hotel during a visit to Misrata, Libya, October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
U.S. first lady Michelle Obama jumps with four hundred children at an event on the South Lawn of the White House, October 11, 2011, to launch a challenge to help break the Guinness World Records title for the most people doing jumping jacks in a 24-hour period. To break the record, more than 20,000 people from around the world must perform jumping jacks for one minute. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Supporters take pictures as U.S. President Barack Obama delivers remarks at a campaign fundraising event in Orlando, October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Andrea Bauer of the German publishing house Droemer-Knaur makes final adjustments on a large bookshelf to present the latest publications at the book fair in Frankfurt, October 11 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
An illuminated face sculpture is pictured during a rehearsal for the upcoming festival of lights in Berlin, October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A water buffalo is seen before the start of Chonburi's annual buffalo race festival, southeast of Bangkok, October 11, 2011. The event, which also celebrates the rice harvest, dates back to the buffalo trade in Chonburi, once the trade centre of Thailand's east. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
A Palestinian man shouts at Israeli soldiers during clashes that erupted after a protest outside Ofer prison, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, October 11, 2011, to show their solidarity with Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Cosmo Power Co. demonstrates the company's personal flotation device named "Noah," which could survive both an earthquake and the tsunami that might follow, at a port in Hiratsuka, south of Tokyo, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Oh Hyun
A member of the Occupy Wall Street movement shows his sign as he protests on 5th Avenue while marching through the upper east side of New York, October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Israelis react to the news that Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas had signed a deal for the release of captive Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit, at a protest tent outside the residence of Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Mourners react during the funeral of anti-Gaddafi fighter Fawzi al-Maghbor who was killed in fighting with pro-Gaddafi forces in Bani Walid, at a cemetery in Tripoli, October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
