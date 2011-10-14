版本:
2011年 10月 14日 星期五

A homeless man smokes crack under a bus shelter at a suburban bus station in Mumbai, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

2011年 10月 14日 星期五

Residents wade through their flooded village of Wat Sukran Tharam in Ayutthaya province as aid is delivered by small boats to a collective shelter, Thailand, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 10月 14日 星期五

A man reacts over the body of an anti-Gaddafi fighter killed in Sirte by forces loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, in Benghazi, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

2011年 10月 14日 星期五

A New Zealand Air Force helicopter winches a salvage expert onto the stricken container ship Rena, about 12 nautical miles from Tauranga, on the east coast of New Zealand's North Island, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/New Zealand Defence Force

2011年 10月 14日 星期五

A boy looks at a plume of smoke rising from fuel trucks after they were attacked by unidentified gunmen on a highway near Shikarpur, about 24 miles from Sukkur in Pakistan's Sindh province, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Nadeem Soomro

2011年 10月 14日 星期五

A police officer patrols at a favela during a security operation in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 9, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

2011年 10月 14日 星期五

A woman wades through a flooded street in Puerto San Jose in the Escuiltla region, Guatemala, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

2011年 10月 14日 星期五

A speedometer is seen amid the wreckage of a passenger bus which swerved from the road and fell into the Sunkoshi river bank at Jhagajholi, in Sindhuli district, some 56 miles from Kathmandu, Nepal, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

2011年 10月 14日 星期五

Benjamin Fodor, aka Seattle superhero "Phoenix Jones", speaks to the media after making a court appearance in Seattle, Washington October 13, 2011. Prosecutors have so far declined to charge Fodor, a onetime mixed-martial arts competitor who was arrested on Sunday after he pepper-sprayed a group of nightclub patrons he believed were involved in a street brawl downtown. REUTERS/Nicole Neroulias

2011年 10月 14日 星期五

An anti-Gaddafi fighter carries his wounded comrade at the front line in the center of Sirte October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

2011年 10月 14日 星期五

Debris and a container from the stricken container ship Rena lie on the beach just south of Mount Maunganui, New Zealand, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Maritime New Zealand

2011年 10月 14日 星期五

A worker arranges Chilean flags as Chilean rescued miners, locals and authorities attend an official ceremony to commemorate the rescue anniversary at the San Jose Copper copper and gold mine near Copiapo city, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

2011年 10月 14日 星期五

President Obama and his wife Michelle put their arms around South Korean President Lee Myung-bak and his wife Kim Yoon-ok as they arrive for a state dinner in Lee's honor at the White House, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2011年 10月 14日 星期五

Andy Murray of Britain hits a shot during his match against Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland at the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song

2011年 10月 14日 星期五

Sun Yujie of China reacts as Ana Branza of Romania falls during their semi-final women's epee event at the World Fencing Championships in Catania, Italy, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

2011年 10月 14日 星期五

A worker leaps over stacked sacks of paddy at a wholesale grain market in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh, India, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

2011年 10月 14日 星期五

Italy's Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi listens to Enviroment Minister Stefania Prestigiacomo (R) as Tourism Minister Michela Vittoria Brambilla uses her phone during a debate at the Parliament in Rome, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

2011年 10月 14日 星期五

A demonstrator tries to block a riot police vehicle during a rally against the public state education system in Santiago, Chile, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero

2011年 10月 14日 星期五

Anti-Gaddafi fighters dive for cover as pro-Gaddafi forces return fire during clashes in Sirte, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

2011年 10月 14日 星期五

Suman, a nine-year-old nomad girl from the desert Indian state of Rajasthan, with her face painted in colours to attract commuters, reacts to the camera as she begs for alms at a traffic junction in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

2011年 10月 14日 星期五

Members of the Occupy Wall Street movement pause for a light hearted moment while cleaning up their campsites a day before a city sanctioned cleaning in Zuccotti Park, near the financial district of New York October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 10月 14日 星期五

U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Timothy Geithner lifts his umbrella above all others as he arrives at the White House prior to a state arrival for South Korean President Lee Myung-bak October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2011年 10月 14日 星期五

Galleon hedge fund founder Raj Rajaratnam arrives at Manhattan Federal Court in New York October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 10月 14日 星期五

A Gaddafi loyalist is captured by anti-Gaddafi fighters during fighting in the centre of Sirte October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

