版本:
中国

Editor's choice

2011年 10月 19日 星期三

Gilad Shalit salutes in front of Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu upon his arrival at Tel Nof air base in central Israel in this photo released by the Israeli Government Press Office (GPO) October 18, 2011. REUTERS/GPO/Handout

2011年 10月 19日 星期三

Gilad Shalit salutes in front of Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu upon his arrival at Tel Nof air base in central Israel in this photo released by the Israeli Government Press Office (GPO) October 18, 2011. REUTERS/GPO/Handout

Close
1 / 24
2011年 10月 19日 星期三

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton checks her PDA upon her departure in a military C-17 plane from Malta bound for Tripoli, Libya October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

2011年 10月 19日 星期三

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton checks her PDA upon her departure in a military C-17 plane from Malta bound for Tripoli, Libya October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
2 / 24
2011年 10月 19日 星期三

Kanjeng Pangeran Haryo (KPH) Yudanegara and his wife Gusti Kanjeng Ratu (GKR) Bendara wave to the crowd in a horse-drawn carriage in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Beawiharta

2011年 10月 19日 星期三

Kanjeng Pangeran Haryo (KPH) Yudanegara and his wife Gusti Kanjeng Ratu (GKR) Bendara wave to the crowd in a horse-drawn carriage in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Close
3 / 24
2011年 10月 19日 星期三

South Korean honour guards perform during a welcoming ceremony for foreign military leaders visiting for the Seoul International Aerospace & Defense Exhibition 2011 at the Defence Ministry in Seoul October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

2011年 10月 19日 星期三

South Korean honour guards perform during a welcoming ceremony for foreign military leaders visiting for the Seoul International Aerospace & Defense Exhibition 2011 at the Defence Ministry in Seoul October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Close
4 / 24
2011年 10月 19日 星期三

Newly released Palestinian prisoner Fotnah Abu Aleish (R) is hugged by her brother upon arrival to the Askar refugee camp near the West Bank city of Nablus October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

2011年 10月 19日 星期三

Newly released Palestinian prisoner Fotnah Abu Aleish (R) is hugged by her brother upon arrival to the Askar refugee camp near the West Bank city of Nablus October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

Close
5 / 24
2011年 10月 19日 星期三

A view of the street after a violent clashes between Libyan interim government forces and loyalists of Muammar Gaddafi in Sirte October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

2011年 10月 19日 星期三

A view of the street after a violent clashes between Libyan interim government forces and loyalists of Muammar Gaddafi in Sirte October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Close
6 / 24
2011年 10月 19日 星期三

Residents push their tricycle taxi called a 'tuk-tuk' in a flooded temple complex in Nonthaburi province, on the outskirts of Bangkok October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

2011年 10月 19日 星期三

Residents push their tricycle taxi called a 'tuk-tuk' in a flooded temple complex in Nonthaburi province, on the outskirts of Bangkok October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Close
7 / 24
2011年 10月 19日 星期三

Flowers lie at the Platform 17 memorial at Grunewald railway station during a ceremony remembering the Jews who were deported to Nazi concentration camps 70 years ago in Berlin, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

2011年 10月 19日 星期三

Flowers lie at the Platform 17 memorial at Grunewald railway station during a ceremony remembering the Jews who were deported to Nazi concentration camps 70 years ago in Berlin, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
8 / 24
2011年 10月 19日 星期三

Anti-government protesters rush a wounded fellow protester on a motorcycle after clashes with supporters of Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh and police in Sanaa, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

2011年 10月 19日 星期三

Anti-government protesters rush a wounded fellow protester on a motorcycle after clashes with supporters of Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh and police in Sanaa, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
9 / 24
2011年 10月 19日 星期三

Actors dressed as businessmen wearing stockings, on their way to take part in a promotion for a new restaurant, pass protesters' tents outside St Paul's Cathedral in London October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

2011年 10月 19日 星期三

Actors dressed as businessmen wearing stockings, on their way to take part in a promotion for a new restaurant, pass protesters' tents outside St Paul's Cathedral in London October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Close
10 / 24
2011年 10月 19日 星期三

A boy is silhouetted against smoke while playing cricket in a littered ground in a slum area on the outskirts of Karachi October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

2011年 10月 19日 星期三

A boy is silhouetted against smoke while playing cricket in a littered ground in a slum area on the outskirts of Karachi October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Close
11 / 24
2011年 10月 19日 星期三

Canada's silver medal-winning team for group apparatus sing "O Canada" in a corridor as Keegan Soehn of Canada (not shown) stands on the podium with his gold medal for the trampoline final at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, Mexico, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2011年 10月 19日 星期三

Canada's silver medal-winning team for group apparatus sing "O Canada" in a corridor as Keegan Soehn of Canada (not shown) stands on the podium with his gold medal for the trampoline final at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, Mexico, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
12 / 24
2011年 10月 19日 星期三

Burnt trees are seen after a forest fire in Boboras in the northwest Spanish region of Galicia, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

2011年 10月 19日 星期三

Burnt trees are seen after a forest fire in Boboras in the northwest Spanish region of Galicia, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Close
13 / 24
2011年 10月 19日 星期三

Freed Hamas top security strategist Yehya Al- Senwar is greeted by a member of the Hamas Military wing upon his arrival at the Rafah crossing with Egypt in the southern Gaza Strip October 18, 2011. RUTERS/Mohammed Salem

2011年 10月 19日 星期三

Freed Hamas top security strategist Yehya Al- Senwar is greeted by a member of the Hamas Military wing upon his arrival at the Rafah crossing with Egypt in the southern Gaza Strip October 18, 2011. RUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
14 / 24
2011年 10月 19日 星期三

Lille's Mathieu Debuchy (R), jumps for the ball with Inter Milan's Esteban Cambiasso (L) and Thiago Motta during their Champions league Group B match at Lille Metropole Stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq near Lille, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Jean-Yves Bonvarlet

2011年 10月 19日 星期三

Lille's Mathieu Debuchy (R), jumps for the ball with Inter Milan's Esteban Cambiasso (L) and Thiago Motta during their Champions league Group B match at Lille Metropole Stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq near Lille, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Jean-Yves Bonvarlet

Close
15 / 24
2011年 10月 19日 星期三

Prayer flags hang near the ParoTaktsang Palphug Buddhist monastery, also known as the Tiger's Nest, in Paro district, Bhutan, October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

2011年 10月 19日 星期三

Prayer flags hang near the ParoTaktsang Palphug Buddhist monastery, also known as the Tiger's Nest, in Paro district, Bhutan, October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
16 / 24
2011年 10月 19日 星期三

The shadow of a Palestinian is cast against a poster depicting Hamas militants capturing Israeli soldier during a rally celebrating the release of prisoners from Israeli jails, in Gaza City October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ismail Zaydah

2011年 10月 19日 星期三

The shadow of a Palestinian is cast against a poster depicting Hamas militants capturing Israeli soldier during a rally celebrating the release of prisoners from Israeli jails, in Gaza City October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ismail Zaydah

Close
17 / 24
2011年 10月 19日 星期三

Counter narcotics police guard an under-construction submersible that was seized from the "Los Urabenos" drugs cartel, in Puerto Escondido, Monteria province, Colombia, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

2011年 10月 19日 星期三

Counter narcotics police guard an under-construction submersible that was seized from the "Los Urabenos" drugs cartel, in Puerto Escondido, Monteria province, Colombia, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Close
18 / 24
2011年 10月 19日 星期三

Gilad Shalit stands with his father Noam at Tel Nof air base in central Israel in this photo released by the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ariel Hermoni/IDF/Handout

2011年 10月 19日 星期三

Gilad Shalit stands with his father Noam at Tel Nof air base in central Israel in this photo released by the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ariel Hermoni/IDF/Handout

Close
19 / 24
2011年 10月 19日 星期三

Police officers (L, 2nd L) and neighbors stand near the body of Mexican boxer Rafael Guzman Hernandez after he was shot outside his home in Guadalajara, Mexico, October 18, 2011. Guzman Hernandez, 25, a super featherweight boxer with international experience, was shot several times by two gunmen who then escaped, according to local news media. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

2011年 10月 19日 星期三

Police officers (L, 2nd L) and neighbors stand near the body of Mexican boxer Rafael Guzman Hernandez after he was shot outside his home in Guadalajara, Mexico, October 18, 2011. Guzman Hernandez, 25, a super featherweight boxer with international experience, was shot several times by two gunmen who then escaped, according to local news media. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

Close
20 / 24
2011年 10月 19日 星期三

A labourer, working at a coal dump site, warms himself outside Kabul October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

2011年 10月 19日 星期三

A labourer, working at a coal dump site, warms himself outside Kabul October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
21 / 24
2011年 10月 19日 星期三

A farmer winnows rice grains in Bhaktapur, Nepal, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

2011年 10月 19日 星期三

A farmer winnows rice grains in Bhaktapur, Nepal, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
22 / 24
2011年 10月 19日 星期三

Israelis in the northern village of Mitzpe Hila react after seeing Gilad Shalit on television October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Nir Elias

2011年 10月 19日 星期三

Israelis in the northern village of Mitzpe Hila react after seeing Gilad Shalit on television October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
23 / 24
2011年 10月 19日 星期三

An ethnic Albanian pushes a boy on a bicycle pass KFOR German soldiers, part of the NATO mission in Kosovo, in the village of Cabra October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Hazir Reka

2011年 10月 19日 星期三

An ethnic Albanian pushes a boy on a bicycle pass KFOR German soldiers, part of the NATO mission in Kosovo, in the village of Cabra October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Hazir Reka

Close
24 / 24

Editor's choice

Editor's choice 分享
重新播放
下一个

Editor's choice

Editor's choice
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »