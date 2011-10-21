版本:
中国

2011年 10月 21日 星期五

Vehicles are partially submerged in a flooded industrial area in the suburbs of Bangkok, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 10月 21日 星期五

Vehicles are partially submerged in a flooded industrial area in the suburbs of Bangkok, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 10月 21日 星期五

A man purported to be former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi is seen in this still image taken from video footage, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

2011年 10月 21日 星期五

A man purported to be former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi is seen in this still image taken from video footage, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

2011年 10月 21日 星期五

Policemen are set ablaze on fire by a petrol bomb thrown by protesters during clashes near the Parliament building in Syntagma (Constitution) square in Athens, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/ Yannis Behrakis

2011年 10月 21日 星期五

Policemen are set ablaze on fire by a petrol bomb thrown by protesters during clashes near the Parliament building in Syntagma (Constitution) square in Athens, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/ Yannis Behrakis

2011年 10月 21日 星期五

Containers on the stern deck of the 47,230 tonne Liberian-flagged Rena hang precariously, about 12 nautical miles from Tauranga, on the east coast of New Zealand's North Island, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/New Zealand Defence Force

2011年 10月 21日 星期五

Containers on the stern deck of the 47,230 tonne Liberian-flagged Rena hang precariously, about 12 nautical miles from Tauranga, on the east coast of New Zealand's North Island, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/New Zealand Defence Force

2011年 10月 21日 星期五

Students walk past a policeman guarding a school at an impoverished neighbourhood in Acapulco, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

2011年 10月 21日 星期五

Students walk past a policeman guarding a school at an impoverished neighbourhood in Acapulco, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

2011年 10月 21日 星期五

Soldiers guard the site of a car bomb attack in Monterrey, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Josue Gonzalez

2011年 10月 21日 星期五

Soldiers guard the site of a car bomb attack in Monterrey, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Josue Gonzalez

2011年 10月 21日 星期五

Supporters hold posters of Ivailo Kalfin, presidential candidate of the opposition Bulgarian Socialist Party, during an election rally in Sofia, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

2011年 10月 21日 星期五

Supporters hold posters of Ivailo Kalfin, presidential candidate of the opposition Bulgarian Socialist Party, during an election rally in Sofia, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

2011年 10月 21日 星期五

Patients receive dental treatment at the CareNow free healthcare clinic at the Los Angeles Sports Arena in Los Angeles, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

2011年 10月 21日 星期五

Patients receive dental treatment at the CareNow free healthcare clinic at the Los Angeles Sports Arena in Los Angeles, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

2011年 10月 21日 星期五

People walk in an apartment building in central Auckland, New Zealand, October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2011年 10月 21日 星期五

People walk in an apartment building in central Auckland, New Zealand, October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2011年 10月 21日 星期五

Kosovo Serbs clash with Kosovo Force (KFOR) soldiers from Germany in the village of Jagnjenica, near the town of Zubin Potok, Kosovo, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

2011年 10月 21日 星期五

Kosovo Serbs clash with Kosovo Force (KFOR) soldiers from Germany in the village of Jagnjenica, near the town of Zubin Potok, Kosovo, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

2011年 10月 21日 星期五

A boy with his face painted in the colours of Yemen's national flag takes part in a demonstration to demand the ouster of Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa, October 20, 2011. The writing reads, "We are coming." REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

2011年 10月 21日 星期五

A boy with his face painted in the colours of Yemen's national flag takes part in a demonstration to demand the ouster of Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa, October 20, 2011. The writing reads, "We are coming." REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

2011年 10月 21日 星期五

People stand near what al Shabaab rebels say are the bodies of 76 Burundian peacekeepers from the African Union Mission to Somalia killed during heavy fighting in Daynile district, south of Mogadishu, October 20, 2011. African peacekeepers and Somali government forces captured one of the last remaining pockets under al Shabaab's control in Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

2011年 10月 21日 星期五

People stand near what al Shabaab rebels say are the bodies of 76 Burundian peacekeepers from the African Union Mission to Somalia killed during heavy fighting in Daynile district, south of Mogadishu, October 20, 2011. African peacekeepers and Somali government forces captured one of the last remaining pockets under al Shabaab's control in Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

2011年 10月 21日 星期五

Family members of Ziona pose for a group photograph in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

2011年 10月 21日 星期五

Family members of Ziona pose for a group photograph in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

2011年 10月 21日 星期五

Demonstrators are hit by a jet of water released from a riot police vehicle during a protest in Santiago, Chile, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Vera

2011年 10月 21日 星期五

Demonstrators are hit by a jet of water released from a riot police vehicle during a protest in Santiago, Chile, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Vera

2011年 10月 21日 星期五

Teacher Noorzia Khan, 16, writes letters from the Kalasha alphabet on a blackboard during a lesson at the Kalasha Dur school and community centre in Brun village, located in Bumboret Kalash valley, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Rebecca Conway

2011年 10月 21日 星期五

Teacher Noorzia Khan, 16, writes letters from the Kalasha alphabet on a blackboard during a lesson at the Kalasha Dur school and community centre in Brun village, located in Bumboret Kalash valley, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Rebecca Conway

2011年 10月 21日 星期五

A soldier relaxes while fortifying protection in the form of sandbags in flooded Pathum Thani province in Bangkok's suburbs, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

2011年 10月 21日 星期五

A soldier relaxes while fortifying protection in the form of sandbags in flooded Pathum Thani province in Bangkok's suburbs, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

2011年 10月 21日 星期五

France's President Nicolas Sarkozy (R) arrives for an afternoon visit at the maternity clinic, Clinique de la Muette, in Paris, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

2011年 10月 21日 星期五

France's President Nicolas Sarkozy (R) arrives for an afternoon visit at the maternity clinic, Clinique de la Muette, in Paris, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

2011年 10月 21日 星期五

A woman celebrates at Martyrs square in Tripoli, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

2011年 10月 21日 星期五

A woman celebrates at Martyrs square in Tripoli, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

2011年 10月 21日 星期五

A pedestrian passes a bricked-in ATM slot outside a closed bank branch in the City of London, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

2011年 10月 21日 星期五

A pedestrian passes a bricked-in ATM slot outside a closed bank branch in the City of London, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

2011年 10月 21日 星期五

A traveller reacts as police officers accompany council officials to inspect the Dale Farm travellers' site, near Billericay in southern England, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2011年 10月 21日 星期五

A traveller reacts as police officers accompany council officials to inspect the Dale Farm travellers' site, near Billericay in southern England, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2011年 10月 21日 星期五

A man carries a bag over his shoulder as he pulls a suitcase in Kabul, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

2011年 10月 21日 星期五

A man carries a bag over his shoulder as he pulls a suitcase in Kabul, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

2011年 10月 21日 星期五

Veiled Muslim women with a girl stand at the airport to send off their relatives departing for Mecca, in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave

2011年 10月 21日 星期五

Veiled Muslim women with a girl stand at the airport to send off their relatives departing for Mecca, in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave

2011年 10月 21日 星期五

Three members of Basque separatist group ETA call for a definitive end to 50 years of armed struggle, which has cost the lives of at least 850 people, in this still image taken from an undated video published on the website of Basque language newspaper Gara October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Gara/Handout

2011年 10月 21日 星期五

Three members of Basque separatist group ETA call for a definitive end to 50 years of armed struggle, which has cost the lives of at least 850 people, in this still image taken from an undated video published on the website of Basque language newspaper Gara October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Gara/Handout

2011年 10月 21日 星期五

An anti-Gaddafi fighter celebrates the fall of Sirte in the town, in Libya, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

2011年 10月 21日 星期五

An anti-Gaddafi fighter celebrates the fall of Sirte in the town, in Libya, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

