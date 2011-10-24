版本:
中国

2011年 10月 24日 星期一

Rescue workers rescue people trapped under debris after an earthquake in a village near the eastern Turkish city of Van October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Ali Ihsan Ozturk /Anadolu Agency

2011年 10月 24日 星期一

Rescue workers rescue people trapped under debris after an earthquake in a village near the eastern Turkish city of Van October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Ali Ihsan Ozturk /Anadolu Agency

2011年 10月 24日 星期一

A man sleeps on a fence at the isolated and flooded village of Kajee Nush in Pathum Thani province, on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 10月 24日 星期一

A man sleeps on a fence at the isolated and flooded village of Kajee Nush in Pathum Thani province, on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 10月 24日 星期一

A man, who was shot in a crossfire during clashes between forces loyal to Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh and followers of tribal leader Sadiq al-Ahmar, reacts while being treated by medics in Sanaa October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

2011年 10月 24日 星期一

A man, who was shot in a crossfire during clashes between forces loyal to Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh and followers of tribal leader Sadiq al-Ahmar, reacts while being treated by medics in Sanaa October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

2011年 10月 24日 星期一

A baby gestures minutes after he was born inside the pediatric unit at hospital Escuela in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

2011年 10月 24日 星期一

A baby gestures minutes after he was born inside the pediatric unit at hospital Escuela in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

2011年 10月 24日 星期一

Demonstrators holding Turkish flags gather in the city's main square to protest against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in the Aegean port city of Izmir October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Emre Tazegul

2011年 10月 24日 星期一

Demonstrators holding Turkish flags gather in the city's main square to protest against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in the Aegean port city of Izmir October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Emre Tazegul

2011年 10月 24日 星期一

Katy and her husband Facundo practice her breathing during a swimming pool prenatal course run by the private Aquamater clinic in Caracas October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

2011年 10月 24日 星期一

Katy and her husband Facundo practice her breathing during a swimming pool prenatal course run by the private Aquamater clinic in Caracas October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

2011年 10月 24日 星期一

Brazil team members clasp hands before their women's preliminary round basketball game against Jamaica at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara October 22, 2011. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

2011年 10月 24日 星期一

Brazil team members clasp hands before their women's preliminary round basketball game against Jamaica at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara October 22, 2011. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

2011年 10月 24日 星期一

An elderly woman is evacuated as floods advance into Bangkok, Thailand, October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 10月 24日 星期一

An elderly woman is evacuated as floods advance into Bangkok, Thailand, October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 10月 24日 星期一

France's First Lady Carla Bruni-Sarkozy carries her new-born daughter as she leaves the maternity clinic, Clinique de la Muette, in Paris October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

2011年 10月 24日 星期一

France's First Lady Carla Bruni-Sarkozy carries her new-born daughter as she leaves the maternity clinic, Clinique de la Muette, in Paris October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

2011年 10月 24日 星期一

A government employee carries a polling booth as she prepares a poling station in Tunis October 22, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

2011年 10月 24日 星期一

A government employee carries a polling booth as she prepares a poling station in Tunis October 22, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

2011年 10月 24日 星期一

A wooden cross is placed on a concertina wire in front of a NATO Kosovo Force (KFOR) soldier from Germany at the barricades in the village of Jagnjenica, near the town of Zubin Potok October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

2011年 10月 24日 星期一

A wooden cross is placed on a concertina wire in front of a NATO Kosovo Force (KFOR) soldier from Germany at the barricades in the village of Jagnjenica, near the town of Zubin Potok October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

2011年 10月 24日 星期一

Yunus, a 13-year-old earthquake survivor with a hand of a victim on his shoulder, waits to be rescued from under a collapsed building by rescue workers in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, early October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

2011年 10月 24日 星期一

Yunus, a 13-year-old earthquake survivor with a hand of a victim on his shoulder, waits to be rescued from under a collapsed building by rescue workers in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, early October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

2011年 10月 24日 星期一

Argentine President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner touches the face of her son Maximo after winning the nationwide presidential election in Buenos Aires October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

2011年 10月 24日 星期一

Argentine President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner touches the face of her son Maximo after winning the nationwide presidential election in Buenos Aires October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

2011年 10月 24日 星期一

New Zealand All Blacks' Cory Jane (L) and Israel Dagg make "snow angels" in confetti as they celebrate beating France to win the Rugby World Cup final at Eden Park in Auckland October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

2011年 10月 24日 星期一

New Zealand All Blacks' Cory Jane (L) and Israel Dagg make "snow angels" in confetti as they celebrate beating France to win the Rugby World Cup final at Eden Park in Auckland October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

2011年 10月 24日 星期一

Anti-Gaddafi fighters gesture to the crowds in front of a giant Kingdom of Libya flag during celebrations for the liberation of Libya in Quiche, Benghazi October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

2011年 10月 24日 星期一

Anti-Gaddafi fighters gesture to the crowds in front of a giant Kingdom of Libya flag during celebrations for the liberation of Libya in Quiche, Benghazi October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

2011年 10月 24日 星期一

Chile's Daniela Caram (L) celebrates a goal against Mexico with teammate Josefina Khamis (R) in their Group B women's field hockey match at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

2011年 10月 24日 星期一

Chile's Daniela Caram (L) celebrates a goal against Mexico with teammate Josefina Khamis (R) in their Group B women's field hockey match at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

2011年 10月 24日 星期一

A National Transitional Countil (NTC) fighter pulls Libya's former leader Muammar Gaddafi onto a miltary vehicle in Sirte in this still image taken from video shot on October 20, 2011 and released on October 22, 2011. REUTERS/Reuters TV

2011年 10月 24日 星期一

A National Transitional Countil (NTC) fighter pulls Libya's former leader Muammar Gaddafi onto a miltary vehicle in Sirte in this still image taken from video shot on October 20, 2011 and released on October 22, 2011. REUTERS/Reuters TV

2011年 10月 24日 星期一

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Payton Manning (18) signs autographs during pre-game against the New Orleans Saints at their NFL football game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

2011年 10月 24日 星期一

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Payton Manning (18) signs autographs during pre-game against the New Orleans Saints at their NFL football game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

2011年 10月 24日 星期一

Girls wave their scarves during an awareness rally for breast cancer in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh October 22, 2011. The rally was held to promote breast cancer awareness and support the fight against it. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

2011年 10月 24日 星期一

Girls wave their scarves during an awareness rally for breast cancer in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh October 22, 2011. The rally was held to promote breast cancer awareness and support the fight against it. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

2011年 10月 24日 星期一

Audrey Jackson waits in her car seat as Lauren Jackson kisses her husband, Captain Benjamin Jackson of the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, after a welcome home ceremony celebrating his return from a yearlong tour in Afghanistan, at Fort Drum, New York, October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 10月 24日 星期一

Audrey Jackson waits in her car seat as Lauren Jackson kisses her husband, Captain Benjamin Jackson of the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, after a welcome home ceremony celebrating his return from a yearlong tour in Afghanistan, at Fort Drum, New York, October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 10月 24日 星期一

A girl in traditional attire awaits the departure of U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who spoke at a town hall discussion, at the Ismaeli Center in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, October 22, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

2011年 10月 24日 星期一

A girl in traditional attire awaits the departure of U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who spoke at a town hall discussion, at the Ismaeli Center in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, October 22, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

2011年 10月 24日 星期一

Caydee Denney and John Coughlin of the U.S. perform during the pairs short program at the Skate America ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating in Ontario, California October 22, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2011年 10月 24日 星期一

Caydee Denney and John Coughlin of the U.S. perform during the pairs short program at the Skate America ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating in Ontario, California October 22, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2011年 10月 24日 星期一

People evacuated from areas affected by floods are sheltered in tents at an unused check-in hall at Don Mueang airport in Bangkok October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 10月 24日 星期一

People evacuated from areas affected by floods are sheltered in tents at an unused check-in hall at Don Mueang airport in Bangkok October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 10月 24日 星期一

Chicago Bears wide receiver Roy Williams (R) scores a touchdown past Tampa Bay Buccaneers E.J. Biggers (31) and Sean Jones (26) during their NFL football game at Wembley stadium in London, October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2011年 10月 24日 星期一

Chicago Bears wide receiver Roy Williams (R) scores a touchdown past Tampa Bay Buccaneers E.J. Biggers (31) and Sean Jones (26) during their NFL football game at Wembley stadium in London, October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2011年 10月 24日 星期一

An officer cadet stands on parade with cap askew before the arrival of Queen Elizabeth at the Royal Military College in Canberra October 22, 2011. Queen Elizabeth is in Australia for an eleven-day official visit. REUTERS/Alan Porritt/Pool

2011年 10月 24日 星期一

An officer cadet stands on parade with cap askew before the arrival of Queen Elizabeth at the Royal Military College in Canberra October 22, 2011. Queen Elizabeth is in Australia for an eleven-day official visit. REUTERS/Alan Porritt/Pool

2011年 10月 24日 星期一

Paris Michael Katherine Jackson, the daughter of late singer Michael Jackson, sticks out her tongue as she takes a photo with a mobile phone before R&B artist Chris Brown performs in concert during the F.A.M.E. Tour in Los Angeles October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2011年 10月 24日 星期一

Paris Michael Katherine Jackson, the daughter of late singer Michael Jackson, sticks out her tongue as she takes a photo with a mobile phone before R&B artist Chris Brown performs in concert during the F.A.M.E. Tour in Los Angeles October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2011年 10月 24日 星期一

Cyclists warm up at sunrise before their heats in the men's BMX cycling competition final at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

2011年 10月 24日 星期一

Cyclists warm up at sunrise before their heats in the men's BMX cycling competition final at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

2011年 10月 24日 星期一

Protesters and members of Occupy Wall Street wait for the start of the march, during an annual demonstration calling for a stop to police brutality in New York October 22, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

2011年 10月 24日 星期一

Protesters and members of Occupy Wall Street wait for the start of the march, during an annual demonstration calling for a stop to police brutality in New York October 22, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

2011年 10月 24日 星期一

Australia Wallabies' Scott Higginbotham (L) fends off Wales' Jonathan Davies during their Rugby World Cup third place play-off match at Eden Park in Auckland October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

2011年 10月 24日 星期一

Australia Wallabies' Scott Higginbotham (L) fends off Wales' Jonathan Davies during their Rugby World Cup third place play-off match at Eden Park in Auckland October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

2011年 10月 24日 星期一

Military police sit by the coffins of police officers killed during recent clashes with armed followers of the tribal leader Sadiq al-Ahmar during their funeral in Sanaa October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

2011年 10月 24日 星期一

Military police sit by the coffins of police officers killed during recent clashes with armed followers of the tribal leader Sadiq al-Ahmar during their funeral in Sanaa October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

2011年 10月 24日 星期一

Libyan people look at helicopters flying above them during celebrations for the liberation of Libya in Quiche, Benghazi October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

2011年 10月 24日 星期一

Libyan people look at helicopters flying above them during celebrations for the liberation of Libya in Quiche, Benghazi October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

2011年 10月 24日 星期一

New Zealand All Blacks players celebrate after beating France to win the Rugby World Cup final at Eden Park in Auckland October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

2011年 10月 24日 星期一

New Zealand All Blacks players celebrate after beating France to win the Rugby World Cup final at Eden Park in Auckland October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

2011年 10月 24日 星期一

Women in wedding gowns jump on the street during a "Parade of Brides" in Sao Paulo October 23, 2011. The organisers "Brides Parade Brazil" encouraged former and future brides "to be a bride for one more day" as a celebration of marriage. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

2011年 10月 24日 星期一

Women in wedding gowns jump on the street during a "Parade of Brides" in Sao Paulo October 23, 2011. The organisers "Brides Parade Brazil" encouraged former and future brides "to be a bride for one more day" as a celebration of marriage. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

2011年 10月 24日 星期一

Liverpool's Luis Suarez (R) challenges Norwich City's Russell Martin (L) during their English Premier League soccer match at Anfield in Liverpool, northern England October 22, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

2011年 10月 24日 星期一

Liverpool's Luis Suarez (R) challenges Norwich City's Russell Martin (L) during their English Premier League soccer match at Anfield in Liverpool, northern England October 22, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

2011年 10月 24日 星期一

Rescue workers try to save people trapped under debris after an earthquake in Tabanli village near the eastern Turkish city of Van October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Abdurrahman Antakyali/Anadolu Agency

2011年 10月 24日 星期一

Rescue workers try to save people trapped under debris after an earthquake in Tabanli village near the eastern Turkish city of Van October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Abdurrahman Antakyali/Anadolu Agency

2011年 10月 24日 星期一

A municipal worker paints over graffiti reading "ETA, The People Are With You" in Guernica October 21, 2011, the day after Basque separatist group ETA announced a definitive cessation of armed activity. REUTERS/Vincent West

2011年 10月 24日 星期一

A municipal worker paints over graffiti reading "ETA, The People Are With You" in Guernica October 21, 2011, the day after Basque separatist group ETA announced a definitive cessation of armed activity. REUTERS/Vincent West

2011年 10月 24日 星期一

(L-R) Luxembourg's Prime Minister and Eurogroup chairman Jean-Claude Juncker, Spain's Economy Minister Elena Salgado, IMF President Christine Lagarde, Germany's Deputy Finance Minister Joerg Asmussen and Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble talk at the start of an Euro zone finance ministers' meeting in Brussels October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Thierry Roge

2011年 10月 24日 星期一

(L-R) Luxembourg's Prime Minister and Eurogroup chairman Jean-Claude Juncker, Spain's Economy Minister Elena Salgado, IMF President Christine Lagarde, Germany's Deputy Finance Minister Joerg Asmussen and Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble talk at the start of an Euro zone finance ministers' meeting in Brussels October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Thierry Roge

2011年 10月 24日 星期一

Buddhist monks walk on a barrier against advancing floods, which is fortified by sand bags, at Sai Mai district in Bangkok October 22, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 10月 24日 星期一

Buddhist monks walk on a barrier against advancing floods, which is fortified by sand bags, at Sai Mai district in Bangkok October 22, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 10月 24日 星期一

The Soyuz VS01 lifts off carrying the first two satellites in Europe's Galileo global positioning system, at the Guiana Space Center in Sinnamary, French Guiana, October 21, 2011. REUTERS/ESA/CNES/ARIANESPACE - S. Corvaja, 2011

2011年 10月 24日 星期一

The Soyuz VS01 lifts off carrying the first two satellites in Europe's Galileo global positioning system, at the Guiana Space Center in Sinnamary, French Guiana, October 21, 2011. REUTERS/ESA/CNES/ARIANESPACE - S. Corvaja, 2011

2011年 10月 24日 星期一

Canada's Sunny Dhinsa (top) reacts after being thrown by Tervel Dlagnev of the U.S. during their men's 120kg wrestling gold medal match at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Andy Clark

2011年 10月 24日 星期一

Canada's Sunny Dhinsa (top) reacts after being thrown by Tervel Dlagnev of the U.S. during their men's 120kg wrestling gold medal match at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Andy Clark

2011年 10月 24日 星期一

The dead bodies of Muammar Gaddafi (front) and his son Mo'tassim are displayed inside a metal storage freezer in Misrata October 22, 2011. REUTERS/Saad Shalash

2011年 10月 24日 星期一

The dead bodies of Muammar Gaddafi (front) and his son Mo'tassim are displayed inside a metal storage freezer in Misrata October 22, 2011. REUTERS/Saad Shalash

2011年 10月 24日 星期一

People gather at Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

2011年 10月 24日 星期一

People gather at Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

2011年 10月 24日 星期一

Venezuala's Jane Valencia puts her hand on the face of Mexico's Marcia Andrades during the women's 55kg wrestling at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 22, 2011. REUTERS/Andy Clark

2011年 10月 24日 星期一

Venezuala's Jane Valencia puts her hand on the face of Mexico's Marcia Andrades during the women's 55kg wrestling at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 22, 2011. REUTERS/Andy Clark

2011年 10月 24日 星期一

The hands of a dead man are seen on a sidewalk in Mazatlan, Mexico, October 22, 2011. A man was shot dead outside his home by two gunmen, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer

2011年 10月 24日 星期一

The hands of a dead man are seen on a sidewalk in Mazatlan, Mexico, October 22, 2011. A man was shot dead outside his home by two gunmen, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer

2011年 10月 24日 星期一

Lightning flashes behind Memorial Stadium at the University of Oklahoma during a weather delay before the start of their NCAA Big 12 Conference football game against Texas Tech in Norman, Oklahoma October 22, 2011. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

2011年 10月 24日 星期一

Lightning flashes behind Memorial Stadium at the University of Oklahoma during a weather delay before the start of their NCAA Big 12 Conference football game against Texas Tech in Norman, Oklahoma October 22, 2011. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

2011年 10月 24日 星期一

Anti-government protesters shout slogans during a rally to demand the ouster of Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

2011年 10月 24日 星期一

Anti-government protesters shout slogans during a rally to demand the ouster of Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

2011年 10月 24日 星期一

Detroit Lions' tight end Brandon Pettigrew is brought down by the Atlanta Falcons' defense during the second half of their NFL football game in Detroit, Michigan, October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

2011年 10月 24日 星期一

Detroit Lions' tight end Brandon Pettigrew is brought down by the Atlanta Falcons' defense during the second half of their NFL football game in Detroit, Michigan, October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

2011年 10月 24日 星期一

Australia Wallabies' Quade Cooper (R) and Wales' Jonathan Davies fight for a high ball during their Rugby World Cup third place play-off match at Eden Park in Auckland October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

2011年 10月 24日 星期一

Australia Wallabies' Quade Cooper (R) and Wales' Jonathan Davies fight for a high ball during their Rugby World Cup third place play-off match at Eden Park in Auckland October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

