Rescue workers look for survivors trapped under debris after the earthquake in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A man mourns the death of his brother, who was killed in a fuel tanker blast, in Parwan province, north of Kabul, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A policeman directs traffic as residents move through the floods as it advances into central Bangkok, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man tries to pull a camel into the back of a truck after buying it from a cattle market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Karachi, Pakistan, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
Claudio Barbato (L), a member of the opposition FLI party, fights with Fabio Ranieri (R) from the Northern League in Parliament in Rome, October 26, 2011. The Italian deputies exchanged blows in parliament on Wednesday as tensions over a tough economic reform programme came to a head. REUTERS/Ansa/Giuseppe Lami
A child stands in the middle of her room, damaged during fighting between pro and anti-Gaddafi fighters, after her family returned to their home in Sirte, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Italy's Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi leaves a euro zone leaders summit in Brussels, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A woman holds her child as she wades through a flooded street near Mahathat temple in Bangkok, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa
Tati Almeyda (L), a member of human rights group Madres de Plaza de Mayo (Mothers of the Disappeared), and a friend react after hearing the verdict in the trial of former Argentine navy officer Alfredo Astiz and other military officers in Buenos Aires October 26, 2011. Astiz, also known as the "Blonde Angel of Death" for his role in the 1976-83 dictatorship and sought in France for the murder of French nuns Alice Domon and Leonie...more
A police officer attempts to control the scene after being surrounded while making an arrest at an "Occupy Wall Street" demonstration in response to an early morning police raid which displaced Occupy Oakland's tent city in Oakland, California October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A model runs to change backstage during a fashion show for the Rabbit Warm Zhuang Ganran collection during China Fashion Week for Spring/Summer 2012 in Beijing October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and members of lower house of parliament cast their vote on boosting the firepower of the euro zone rescue fund, at the Bundestag in Berlin October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Asmat tribesmen and women dance during the week-long Asmat tribal cultural festival in the Agat district in Indonesia's Papua province, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Muhammad Yamin
A resident, affected by the earthquake, collects belongings from a collapsed building in the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Journalists work in the main media hall at the European Union summit in Brussels, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Yves Herman
All Nippon Airways (ANA) President and Chief Executive Shinichiro Ito holds a bouquet of flowers as he waves with passengers, ANA employees and officials before boarding a Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft at Narita airport in Narita, east of Tokyo, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Photographer Jake Verzosa pastes a picture cut-out on the wall of a slum near a railway in Metropolitan Manila, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/John Javellana
A Hindu devotee crawls under a cow during a religious ceremony in Kathmandu, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Brian Crane (L) and Mark Rozanski prepare for the annual High Heel Drag Race in the Dupont Circle neighborhood of Washington, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Molly Riley
Passengers sit on the rooftop of a commuter train as it arrives at the Manggarai train station in Jakarta, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Beawiharta
People paint a tombstone at the cemetery of Casabermeja, near the southern Spanish city of Malaga, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Thai Airways Airbus A300 aircrafts are parked on the flooded tarmac at Don Muang airport in Bangkok, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
Colombian students mock riot police during a demonstration in Bogota, Colombia, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Earthquake survivors stand in front of a damaged building in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
