Tati Almeyda (L), a member of human rights group Madres de Plaza de Mayo (Mothers of the Disappeared), and a friend react after hearing the verdict in the trial of former Argentine navy officer Alfredo Astiz and other military officers in Buenos Aires October 26, 2011. Astiz, also known as the "Blonde Angel of Death" for his role in the 1976-83 dictatorship and sought in France for the murder of French nuns Alice Domon and Leonie Duquet, and other 1970 death squad members were jailed for life on Wednesday in one of the country's biggest human right cases. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci