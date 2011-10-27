版本:
中国

Editor's choice

2011年 10月 27日 星期四

Rescue workers look for survivors trapped under debris after the earthquake in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

2011年 10月 27日 星期四

Rescue workers look for survivors trapped under debris after the earthquake in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
1 / 24
2011年 10月 27日 星期四

A man mourns the death of his brother, who was killed in a fuel tanker blast, in Parwan province, north of Kabul, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

2011年 10月 27日 星期四

A man mourns the death of his brother, who was killed in a fuel tanker blast, in Parwan province, north of Kabul, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
2 / 24
2011年 10月 27日 星期四

A policeman directs traffic as residents move through the floods as it advances into central Bangkok, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 10月 27日 星期四

A policeman directs traffic as residents move through the floods as it advances into central Bangkok, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
3 / 24
2011年 10月 27日 星期四

A man tries to pull a camel into the back of a truck after buying it from a cattle market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Karachi, Pakistan, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

2011年 10月 27日 星期四

A man tries to pull a camel into the back of a truck after buying it from a cattle market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Karachi, Pakistan, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Close
4 / 24
2011年 10月 27日 星期四

Claudio Barbato (L), a member of the opposition FLI party, fights with Fabio Ranieri (R) from the Northern League in Parliament in Rome, October 26, 2011. The Italian deputies exchanged blows in parliament on Wednesday as tensions over a tough economic reform programme came to a head. REUTERS/Ansa/Giuseppe Lami

2011年 10月 27日 星期四

Claudio Barbato (L), a member of the opposition FLI party, fights with Fabio Ranieri (R) from the Northern League in Parliament in Rome, October 26, 2011. The Italian deputies exchanged blows in parliament on Wednesday as tensions over a tough economic reform programme came to a head. REUTERS/Ansa/Giuseppe Lami

Close
5 / 24
2011年 10月 27日 星期四

A child stands in the middle of her room, damaged during fighting between pro and anti-Gaddafi fighters, after her family returned to their home in Sirte, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

2011年 10月 27日 星期四

A child stands in the middle of her room, damaged during fighting between pro and anti-Gaddafi fighters, after her family returned to their home in Sirte, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Close
6 / 24
2011年 10月 27日 星期四

Italy's Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi leaves a euro zone leaders summit in Brussels, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

2011年 10月 27日 星期四

Italy's Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi leaves a euro zone leaders summit in Brussels, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Close
7 / 24
2011年 10月 27日 星期四

A woman holds her child as she wades through a flooded street near Mahathat temple in Bangkok, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa

2011年 10月 27日 星期四

A woman holds her child as she wades through a flooded street near Mahathat temple in Bangkok, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa

Close
8 / 24
2011年 10月 27日 星期四

Tati Almeyda (L), a member of human rights group Madres de Plaza de Mayo (Mothers of the Disappeared), and a friend react after hearing the verdict in the trial of former Argentine navy officer Alfredo Astiz and other military officers in Buenos Aires October 26, 2011. Astiz, also known as the "Blonde Angel of Death" for his role in the 1976-83 dictatorship and sought in France for the murder of French nuns Alice Domon and Leonie...more

2011年 10月 27日 星期四

Tati Almeyda (L), a member of human rights group Madres de Plaza de Mayo (Mothers of the Disappeared), and a friend react after hearing the verdict in the trial of former Argentine navy officer Alfredo Astiz and other military officers in Buenos Aires October 26, 2011. Astiz, also known as the "Blonde Angel of Death" for his role in the 1976-83 dictatorship and sought in France for the murder of French nuns Alice Domon and Leonie Duquet, and other 1970 death squad members were jailed for life on Wednesday in one of the country's biggest human right cases. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Close
9 / 24
2011年 10月 27日 星期四

A police officer attempts to control the scene after being surrounded while making an arrest at an "Occupy Wall Street" demonstration in response to an early morning police raid which displaced Occupy Oakland's tent city in Oakland, California October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

2011年 10月 27日 星期四

A police officer attempts to control the scene after being surrounded while making an arrest at an "Occupy Wall Street" demonstration in response to an early morning police raid which displaced Occupy Oakland's tent city in Oakland, California October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
10 / 24
2011年 10月 27日 星期四

A model runs to change backstage during a fashion show for the Rabbit Warm Zhuang Ganran collection during China Fashion Week for Spring/Summer 2012 in Beijing October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

2011年 10月 27日 星期四

A model runs to change backstage during a fashion show for the Rabbit Warm Zhuang Ganran collection during China Fashion Week for Spring/Summer 2012 in Beijing October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
11 / 24
2011年 10月 27日 星期四

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and members of lower house of parliament cast their vote on boosting the firepower of the euro zone rescue fund, at the Bundestag in Berlin October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

2011年 10月 27日 星期四

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and members of lower house of parliament cast their vote on boosting the firepower of the euro zone rescue fund, at the Bundestag in Berlin October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
12 / 24
2011年 10月 27日 星期四

Asmat tribesmen and women dance during the week-long Asmat tribal cultural festival in the Agat district in Indonesia's Papua province, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Muhammad Yamin

2011年 10月 27日 星期四

Asmat tribesmen and women dance during the week-long Asmat tribal cultural festival in the Agat district in Indonesia's Papua province, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Muhammad Yamin

Close
13 / 24
2011年 10月 27日 星期四

A resident, affected by the earthquake, collects belongings from a collapsed building in the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

2011年 10月 27日 星期四

A resident, affected by the earthquake, collects belongings from a collapsed building in the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
14 / 24
2011年 10月 27日 星期四

Journalists work in the main media hall at the European Union summit in Brussels, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Yves Herman

2011年 10月 27日 星期四

Journalists work in the main media hall at the European Union summit in Brussels, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
15 / 24
2011年 10月 27日 星期四

All Nippon Airways (ANA) President and Chief Executive Shinichiro Ito holds a bouquet of flowers as he waves with passengers, ANA employees and officials before boarding a Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft at Narita airport in Narita, east of Tokyo, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato

2011年 10月 27日 星期四

All Nippon Airways (ANA) President and Chief Executive Shinichiro Ito holds a bouquet of flowers as he waves with passengers, ANA employees and officials before boarding a Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft at Narita airport in Narita, east of Tokyo, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
16 / 24
2011年 10月 27日 星期四

Photographer Jake Verzosa pastes a picture cut-out on the wall of a slum near a railway in Metropolitan Manila, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/John Javellana

2011年 10月 27日 星期四

Photographer Jake Verzosa pastes a picture cut-out on the wall of a slum near a railway in Metropolitan Manila, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/John Javellana

Close
17 / 24
2011年 10月 27日 星期四

A Hindu devotee crawls under a cow during a religious ceremony in Kathmandu, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

2011年 10月 27日 星期四

A Hindu devotee crawls under a cow during a religious ceremony in Kathmandu, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
18 / 24
2011年 10月 27日 星期四

Brian Crane (L) and Mark Rozanski prepare for the annual High Heel Drag Race in the Dupont Circle neighborhood of Washington, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Molly Riley

2011年 10月 27日 星期四

Brian Crane (L) and Mark Rozanski prepare for the annual High Heel Drag Race in the Dupont Circle neighborhood of Washington, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Molly Riley

Close
19 / 24
2011年 10月 27日 星期四

Passengers sit on the rooftop of a commuter train as it arrives at the Manggarai train station in Jakarta, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Beawiharta

2011年 10月 27日 星期四

Passengers sit on the rooftop of a commuter train as it arrives at the Manggarai train station in Jakarta, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Close
20 / 24
2011年 10月 27日 星期四

People paint a tombstone at the cemetery of Casabermeja, near the southern Spanish city of Malaga, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

2011年 10月 27日 星期四

People paint a tombstone at the cemetery of Casabermeja, near the southern Spanish city of Malaga, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
21 / 24
2011年 10月 27日 星期四

Thai Airways Airbus A300 aircrafts are parked on the flooded tarmac at Don Muang airport in Bangkok, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

2011年 10月 27日 星期四

Thai Airways Airbus A300 aircrafts are parked on the flooded tarmac at Don Muang airport in Bangkok, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Close
22 / 24
2011年 10月 27日 星期四

Colombian students mock riot police during a demonstration in Bogota, Colombia, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

2011年 10月 27日 星期四

Colombian students mock riot police during a demonstration in Bogota, Colombia, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Close
23 / 24
2011年 10月 27日 星期四

Earthquake survivors stand in front of a damaged building in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

2011年 10月 27日 星期四

Earthquake survivors stand in front of a damaged building in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Close
24 / 24

Editor's choice

Editor's choice 分享
重新播放
下一个

Editor's choice

Editor's choice
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »