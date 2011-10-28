版本:
2011年 10月 28日 星期五

Riot police order people to move at the entrance to the Zhili town government building in Huzhou city, Zhejiang province, China, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2011年 10月 28日 星期五

Riot police order people to move at the entrance to the Zhili town government building in Huzhou city, Zhejiang province, China, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2011年 10月 28日 星期五

Yang Huiqing looks at her baby after a cesarean section in Ruijin Hospital in Shanghai, October 24, 2011. Yang and her husband Chen Yiming, both born under the one-child policy, had their first baby as the world population was about to reach the seven billion mark. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2011年 10月 28日 星期五

A Turkish official, who is working for the Istanbul municipality, checks an earthquake-hit building in Alakoy village, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

2011年 10月 28日 星期五

People carry their boat into a business building in flooded central Bangkok, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 10月 28日 星期五

A model nearly falls as she presents a creation by Chinese designer Qi Gang during a fashion show at China Fashion Week for Spring/Summer 2012 in Beijing, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

2011年 10月 28日 星期五

Pope Benedict XVI waves out of the window at Spoleto train station during his journey to Assisi, Italy, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

2011年 10月 28日 星期五

A parent and her infant take part in an underwater nerve therapy session by the Gezenguz (Rascal) Foundation in Budapest, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Ferenc Redei

2011年 10月 28日 星期五

Rachid Ghannouchi (R), leader of the Islamist Ennahda movement, celebrates with his supporters after the announcement of the country's election results, outside his headquarters in Tunis, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

2011年 10月 28日 星期五

A Libyan man inspects the home of his relative, which had been burnt during the conflict between rebel fighters and Gaddafi's loyalists, after they returned to Bani Walid, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

2011年 10月 28日 星期五

Honda MotoGP rider Marco Simoncelli's mother Rossella embraces her daughter Martina (C) and his girlfriend Kate at the end of the funeral service in Coriano, Italy, October 27, 2011. Simoncelli, 24, was killed during the Grand Prix race at Sepang on October 23, 2011 when he lost control of his bike and was struck by fellow riders Colin Edwards and Valentino Rossi. REUTERS/Stringer

2011年 10月 28日 星期五

Rescue workers carry 18-year-old male survivor named Imdat from a collapsed building after surviving for more than 100 hours, in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

2011年 10月 28日 星期五

Kate Bain from Lyon and Turnbull auctioneers poses for photographers with a framed pair of silk bloomers undergarments that once belonged to Queen Victoria, during a photocall for the auction of the Forbes Collection in Edinburgh, Scotland October 27, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

2011年 10月 28日 星期五

Freed Egyptian prisoners react following their release from Israeli jails, at Taba crossing between Egypt and Israel, northeast of Cairo, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany

2011年 10月 28日 星期五

Luis Cequeira of Argentina (2nd L) shoots past Daniel Santiago of Puerto Rico (R) during their men's preliminary round basketball game at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2011年 10月 28日 星期五

Horsemen compete during a Buzkashi game in Kabul, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

2011年 10月 28日 星期五

Melek Halitogullari (L) is comforted by her father as she waits for news on her brother, who is trapped under debris, after an earthquake in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

2011年 10月 28日 星期五

American-Israeli Ilan Grapel greets his mother after landing at at Ben Gurion International airport near Tel Aviv, October 27, 2011. Egypt released Grapel on Thursday in exchange for 25 Egyptians jailed in Israel, said an Israeli official. Grapel was detained in Egypt in June on espionage accusations, which Israel has denied. REUTERS/GPO/Handout

2011年 10月 28日 星期五

Monks free doves during the inter-religious "Prayer for Peace" meeting attended by Pope Benedict XVI (unseen) in the Italian pilgrimage town of Assisi, italy, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

2011年 10月 28日 星期五

A protester wears a mask outside St Paul's Cathedral as the anti-capitalist protest continues in London, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

2011年 10月 28日 星期五

A man wearing a life jacket smiles in floodwaters as floods advance into central Bangkok, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 10月 28日 星期五

A woman stands in the Jordan River at the Qasr el-Yahud baptismal site near the West Bank city of Jericho, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

2011年 10月 28日 星期五

Two wrestlers fight during an amateur wrestling match inside a makeshift ring built on a road junction in Kolkata, India, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

2011年 10月 28日 星期五

New York Islanders' Marty Reasoner (16) sprays Pittsburgh Penguins' goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) with ice shavings in the second period of their NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Cohn

2011年 10月 28日 星期五

A man throws his son in the air, at a beach in Playa del Carmen as Hurricane Rina neared, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

