Editor's choice
People run down the sidewalk as it snows in New York, October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Riot police detain a student during a protest against the government to demand changes in the public state education system in Santiago, Chile, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero
A girl talks on a phone as she sits on the window of her building overlooking Chao Phraya river flooding into central Bangkok, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A door remains standing around rubble after buildings collapsed during the earthquake, in Guvecli village, Turkey, October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
A Ferrari pit crew member sits outside their garage during the first Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Eugene Hoshiko/Pool
Police officers wait to assist residents passing through flood waters in Bangkok's Chinatown, October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A gunman with an automatic weapon walks in Sarajevo, after he fired shots at the U.S. embassy, October 28, 2011. The gunman with an automatic weapon opened fire at the United States embassy in the Bosnian capital Sarajevo on Friday and police rushed to the scene, a Reuters witness said. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
An Afghan policeman covers his face as a U.S. helicopter prepare to lands at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Russian police officers detain an activist from the "Other Russia" opposition movement during a protest outside a court in Moscow, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
A woman reads her book at the check-in lines of a Johannesburg-bound Qantas flight at Perth international airport, Australila, October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
A man stands at the Beijing Yintai Centre building near the new China Central Television (CCTV) building (L) , October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Earthquake survivor Ferhat Tokay is pulled out of the rubble of a collapsed building by Turkish and Azeri rescuers in Ercis, early October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Azerbaijan Search and Rescue Team/Handout
Participants take part in the "Iron League" bodybuilding and body fitness regional tournament in Russia's southern city of Stavropol, Russia, October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Miami Dolphins' running back Steve Slaton (L) is stopped short of the end zone by New York Giants' Deon Grant (34) and Michael Boley (left, back) during the second quarter of their game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Fireworks go off in New York Harbor to celebrate the 125th birthday of the Statue of Liberty, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman conducts a ritual outside the church of San Simon in Iztapa, in the region of Escuintla, near Guatemala City, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A servicewoman representing the Koytashskoye infantry unit holds a child as she casts her ballot during the presidential election at a polling station in the village of Koytash outside the capital Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
People wait inside a train as they travel to South Sudan, in Khartoum, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Anti-Gaddafi fighters returning from Sirte gesture to crowds welcoming them back in Misrata, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Spanish dancer Judith Mata performs during the "De lo natural" play of the International Festival of Contemporary Dance, Mes de Danza 18 (Month of Dance 18), in the Andalusian capital Seville, Spain, October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Ruslan Khubayev (C) and Kirill Unchuk (R) appear at their trial in court in Moscow, October 28, 2011. Khubayev and Unchuk with three other men are accused of inciting violence during December's rioting on Manezh Square. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
Decklan Corcoran, from New Jersey, climbs on a giant pile of snow in the parking lot at MetLife Stadium before the game between the New York Giants and the Miami Dolphins in East Rutherford, New Jersey, October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A truck rides past a McDonnell Douglas MD-82 airplane parked on the flooded tarmac at Don Muang airport in Bangkok, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Israelis stand next to burned cars after a rocket fired from Gaza landed in Ashdod, Israel, October 29, 2011. REUTERS/ Nir Elias
Virgin Racing Formula One driver Jerome d'Ambrosio of Belgium gets out of his car after crashing into a barrier during the second practice session ahead of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A resident gets a haircut in front of "apartment-style" tombs inside the Manila North Cemetery, October 28, 2011. The 54-hectare cemetery, which is considered as one of the biggest and oldest cemeteries in the country, houses hundreds of thousands of the city's Catholic dead while it hosts a living community of more than 2,000 inside mausoleums and makeshift personal spaces built atop "apartment-type" tombs. REUTERS/John Javellana...more
Sex workers wear skeleton masks, a traditional Mexican symbol representing the Day of the Dead, after a procession in Mexico City, October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A man takes pictures of a house of former leader Muammar Gaddafi as it is demolished by a bulldozer in Tripoli, October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Manchester City's Mario Balotelli (front) challenges Wolverhampton Wanderers' Roger Johnson during their English Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A large tree falls on top of a car after an early snowfall in Worcester, Massachusetts, October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
Teams and drivers hold a minute of silence in memory of double Indy 500 winner Dan Wheldon and MotoGP showman Marco Simoncelli before the first Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
A runner warms up before taking part in the Divina Pastora 10 km road race in Madrid, October 30, 2011.REUTERS/Susana Vera
A relative of one of the nine men accused of orchestrating the April 28 bombing of an outdoor cafe, gestures as he attends the final hearing in court in Sale, Morocco, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer (MOROCCO - Tags: CRIME LAW CIVIL UNREST)
Students attend a rooftop evening class in a private school at a slum area in Karachi, Pakistan, October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Busker Charlie Cavey plays his guitar in a litter bin in Cambridge, eastern England, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
An earthquake survivor carries clean water in Guvecli village, Turkey, October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
Freestyle skier Jossi Wells of New Zealand performs during the Freeze Festival at Battersea Power Station in London, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A smoke trail is seen after a Delta II rocket launched off the pad from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Anusorn Adirekkittikun's eight-year-old son, Korn, climbs on the tricycle he designed and built to move through water in a flooded neighborhood near Chao Phraya river in central Bangkok, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A boy has his head shaved by a monk during Shin Phu at Shwebo monastery in Yangon, Myanmar, October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Members of Muammar Gaddafi's tribe stand next to the destroyed graves of Gaddafi's mother, uncle and two other relatives in Wadi Jaref, located on the outskirts of Sirte, October 29, 2011. The tribesmen said the graves were dug out by anti-Gaddafi fighters, 15 days before Gaddafi died. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Models present creations for designer Ye Jianying's Spring/Summer 2012 collection during China Fashion Week in Beijing, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Greek protesters scuffle with policemen as they demonstrate against austerity policies during a students parade at central Syntagma (Constitution) square in Athens, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis
Indonesian clown Andri Hendri performs in a commuter train in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 28, 2011. Hendri, who works as a clown at children's birthday parties on Sundays, can earn 125,000 rupiah ($14) a day from commuters when he performs on trains. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A foreign soldier investigates the crater caused by an explosion at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A relative of Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant Mohammed Ashor mourns during his funeral in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Fans dressed in bodysuits watch a Spanish First Division soccer match between Osasuna and Levante at Reyno de Navarra stadium in Pamplona, Spain, October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Vincent West
A university student is arrested by riot police as he broke into the National Assembly area during a rally against the South Korea-U.S. free trade agreement (FTA) talks in Seoul, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
