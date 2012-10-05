Editor's choice
A Belarussian interior ministry officer jumps over an obstacle with his guard dog as they take part in a shmore
A Belarussian interior ministry officer jumps over an obstacle with his guard dog as they take part in a show of skills competition ahead of the ministry's 60th anniversary, at their base near the village of Gorany, west of Minsk, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A Turkish soldier climbs into an armoured personnel carrier as his unit stands guard on the Turkish-Syrian more
A Turkish soldier climbs into an armoured personnel carrier as his unit stands guard on the Turkish-Syrian border near the Akcakale border crossing, southern Sanliurfa province, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Tourists gather on the Great Wall outside Beijing, October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Tourists gather on the Great Wall outside Beijing, October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A riot policeman kicks protesters trying to escape arrest during a demonstration in the courtyard of the Demore
A riot policeman kicks protesters trying to escape arrest during a demonstration in the courtyard of the Defence Ministery in Athens, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Fishermen wait in the early morning for Golfina turtles to hatch on San Diego Beach in La Libertad, Octobermore
Fishermen wait in the early morning for Golfina turtles to hatch on San Diego Beach in La Libertad, October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
An assistant holds an umbrella above German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Yemen's President Abd-Rabbu Mansoumore
An assistant holds an umbrella above German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Yemen's President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi as they listen to national anthems during a welcome ceremony before talks in Berlin, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
President Obama and Mitt Romney share a laugh at the end of the first presidential debate in Denver Octobermore
President Obama and Mitt Romney share a laugh at the end of the first presidential debate in Denver October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
An Islamic Jihad militant stands guard during a rally marking the 25th anniversary of the movement's foundamore
An Islamic Jihad militant stands guard during a rally marking the 25th anniversary of the movement's foundation in Gaza City October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Mitt Romney and vice-presidential nominee Paul Ryan wave to the crowd at a campaign rally in Fishersville, more
Mitt Romney and vice-presidential nominee Paul Ryan wave to the crowd at a campaign rally in Fishersville, Virginia, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A Kashmiri Muslim woman blocks a road during a protest against the arrest of Haris Rashid, a Kashmiri youthmore
A Kashmiri Muslim woman blocks a road during a protest against the arrest of Haris Rashid, a Kashmiri youth, in Srinagar, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan plays a shot during their Twenty20 World Cup semi-final cricket match agaimore
Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan plays a shot during their Twenty20 World Cup semi-final cricket match against Pakistan in Colombo, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Cecilia Villegas, 77, walks to her boat as she prepares to go fishing in Cano Ciego Island near Puntarenas more
Cecilia Villegas, 77, walks to her boat as she prepares to go fishing in Cano Ciego Island near Puntarenas city, Costa Rica, October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Ferrous scrap metal is pictured in a scrap yard at the harbour in Dortmund, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ina more
Ferrous scrap metal is pictured in a scrap yard at the harbour in Dortmund, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
A photograph released by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team, shows an aerial view ofmore
A photograph released by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team, shows an aerial view of a typical homestead on the outskirts of the southern Somali port city of Kismayu, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/AU-UN IST Photo/Stuart Price
Venezuela's President and presidential candidate Hugo Chavez throws his microphone after speaking during himore
Venezuela's President and presidential candidate Hugo Chavez throws his microphone after speaking during his closing campaign rally in Caracas, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Police wield their batons against a worker from India's Congress Party during a protest in the central Indimore
Police wield their batons against a worker from India's Congress Party during a protest in the central Indian city of Bhopal, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Raj Patidar
A man looks at the damaged house where five Turkish civilians were killed by a mortar bomb in the southern more
A man looks at the damaged house where five Turkish civilians were killed by a mortar bomb in the southern border town of Akcakale, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
People gather at a steel mill "Interpipe Steel", with an installation created by artist Olafur Eliasson seemore
People gather at a steel mill "Interpipe Steel", with an installation created by artist Olafur Eliasson seen inside, in Dnipropetrovsk, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov
A woman walks past food stands near the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple more
A woman walks past food stands near the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Students, who boycotted the opening ceremony of the academic year, try to force open doors secured by securmore
Students, who boycotted the opening ceremony of the academic year, try to force open doors secured by security guards during the ceremony at the Polytechnic University of Valencia, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Audience members take photographs over a fence as they arrive for a campaign rally with Mitt Romney and Paumore
Audience members take photographs over a fence as they arrive for a campaign rally with Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan in Fishersville, Virginia, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Pope Benedict XVI waves from a helicopter at the end of his pastoral visit in Loreto, Italy, October 4, 201more
Pope Benedict XVI waves from a helicopter at the end of his pastoral visit in Loreto, Italy, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Riot police use tear gas to prevent leftist protestors from marching to parliament during an anti-war demonmore
Riot police use tear gas to prevent leftist protestors from marching to parliament during an anti-war demonstration in the Turkish capital of Ankara October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A relative of victims in a fatal ferry collision pays her respects by throwing paper money into the waters more
A relative of victims in a fatal ferry collision pays her respects by throwing paper money into the waters off Hong Kong October 4, 2012. REUTERSTyrone Siu
