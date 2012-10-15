版本:
中国

Editor's choice

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

A policeman takes up position at the Jacarezinho slum during an operation to install Peacekeeping Unit riot police in Rio de Janeiro October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

A policeman takes up position at the Jacarezinho slum during an operation to install Peacekeeping Unit riot police in Rio de Janeiro October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
1 / 24
2012年 10月 15日 星期一

A Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force P-3C patrol aircraft launches flares during a naval fleet review at Sagami Bay, off Yokosuka, south of Tokyo October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

A Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force P-3C patrol aircraft launches flares during a naval fleet review at Sagami Bay, off Yokosuka, south of Tokyo October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Close
2 / 24
2012年 10月 15日 星期一

The son of Salafi Islamist Hisham al-Saedni mourns during his father's funeral in Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

The son of Salafi Islamist Hisham al-Saedni mourns during his father's funeral in Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
3 / 24
2012年 10月 15日 星期一

Youths participate in a traditional dance during the 12th La Joropera festival in Acacias near Villavicencio, Colombia, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

Youths participate in a traditional dance during the 12th La Joropera festival in Acacias near Villavicencio, Colombia, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Close
4 / 24
2012年 10月 15日 星期一

A man paddles his boat past vehicles submerged in floodwaters in Patani community Delta state, Nigeria, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

A man paddles his boat past vehicles submerged in floodwaters in Patani community Delta state, Nigeria, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Close
5 / 24
2012年 10月 15日 星期一

Models joke backstage during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

Models joke backstage during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
6 / 24
2012年 10月 15日 星期一

African Union Mission in Somalia policemen look on they travel to General Kaahiye Police Academy to hand out supplies to the Somali police in Mogadishu, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/AU-UN IST Photo/Tobin Jones

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

African Union Mission in Somalia policemen look on they travel to General Kaahiye Police Academy to hand out supplies to the Somali police in Mogadishu, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/AU-UN IST Photo/Tobin Jones

Close
7 / 24
2012年 10月 15日 星期一

A woman casts her ballot in a polling booth for Belgium's local elections in Mons, Belgium, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Sebastien Pirlet

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

A woman casts her ballot in a polling booth for Belgium's local elections in Mons, Belgium, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Sebastien Pirlet

Close
8 / 24
2012年 10月 15日 星期一

People in sailing boats gather at the start of the Barcolana regatta in front of Trieste harbour October 14,2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

People in sailing boats gather at the start of the Barcolana regatta in front of Trieste harbour October 14,2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
9 / 24
2012年 10月 15日 星期一

Mitt Romney and his wife Ann leave after attending services at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Belmont, Massachusetts, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

Mitt Romney and his wife Ann leave after attending services at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Belmont, Massachusetts, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
10 / 24
2012年 10月 15日 星期一

Boys juggle a football in front of their house in the old streets in Benghazi, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

Boys juggle a football in front of their house in the old streets in Benghazi, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Close
11 / 24
2012年 10月 15日 星期一

A firefighter is pictured inside a burning electronics warehouse belonging to the Chaudhary Group in Kathmandu, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

A firefighter is pictured inside a burning electronics warehouse belonging to the Chaudhary Group in Kathmandu, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
12 / 24
2012年 10月 15日 星期一

An Afghan worker prepares to burn a pile of illegal narcotics in the outskirts of Kabul, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

An Afghan worker prepares to burn a pile of illegal narcotics in the outskirts of Kabul, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
13 / 24
2012年 10月 15日 星期一

Participants make their way along Fifth Avenue as they march during the Hispanic Day Parade in New York, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

Participants make their way along Fifth Avenue as they march during the Hispanic Day Parade in New York, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
14 / 24
2012年 10月 15日 星期一

Dallas Cowboys Andre Holmes (15) recovers an onside kick by the Cowboys' Dan Bailey (5) late in the second half of their NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

Dallas Cowboys Andre Holmes (15) recovers an onside kick by the Cowboys' Dan Bailey (5) late in the second half of their NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
15 / 24
2012年 10月 15日 星期一

Detroit Tigers left fielder Quintin Berry misses catching a foul ball hit by New York Yankees' Eric Chavez during the 12th inning of Game 1 of their series in New York, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Bill Kostroun

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

Detroit Tigers left fielder Quintin Berry misses catching a foul ball hit by New York Yankees' Eric Chavez during the 12th inning of Game 1 of their series in New York, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Bill Kostroun

Close
16 / 24
2012年 10月 15日 星期一

Reporters look on as President Obama makes calls to local volunteers to thank them for their work from a campaign office in Williamsburg, Virginia, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

Reporters look on as President Obama makes calls to local volunteers to thank them for their work from a campaign office in Williamsburg, Virginia, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
17 / 24
2012年 10月 15日 星期一

The legs of a contestant are pictured at the dressing room while preparing for the Pink Pageant, during the closing ceremony of the first South Asia Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Sports Festival in Kathmandu, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

The legs of a contestant are pictured at the dressing room while preparing for the Pink Pageant, during the closing ceremony of the first South Asia Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Sports Festival in Kathmandu, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
18 / 24
2012年 10月 15日 星期一

Novak Djokovic of Serbia appeals to the umpire during the men's singles final against Andy Murray of Britain at the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

Novak Djokovic of Serbia appeals to the umpire during the men's singles final against Andy Murray of Britain at the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
19 / 24
2012年 10月 15日 星期一

A woman carries a mock coffin during a demonstration called "por la Vida y la Dignidad" (By The Life and Dignity) in Guatemala City, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

A woman carries a mock coffin during a demonstration called "por la Vida y la Dignidad" (By The Life and Dignity) in Guatemala City, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
20 / 24
2012年 10月 15日 星期一

Amateur competitors run along Queen Kaahumanu Highway during the marathon section of the Ironman World Championship triathlon in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

Amateur competitors run along Queen Kaahumanu Highway during the marathon section of the Ironman World Championship triathlon in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Close
21 / 24
2012年 10月 15日 星期一

Arizona Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald reacts after catching a first down pass against the Buffalo Bills during the second half of their NFL football game in Phoenix, Arizona, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ralph D. Freso

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

Arizona Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald reacts after catching a first down pass against the Buffalo Bills during the second half of their NFL football game in Phoenix, Arizona, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ralph D. Freso

Close
22 / 24
2012年 10月 15日 星期一

Artisans carry faces made of polystyrene to a platform being built for the Durga Puja festival in Agartala, capital of India's northeastern state of Tripura, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

Artisans carry faces made of polystyrene to a platform being built for the Durga Puja festival in Agartala, capital of India's northeastern state of Tripura, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Close
23 / 24
2012年 10月 15日 星期一

A model for hair stylist Mario Krankl sits backstage at the 30th anniversary of the Alternative Hair Show at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

A model for hair stylist Mario Krankl sits backstage at the 30th anniversary of the Alternative Hair Show at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
24 / 24

Editor's choice

Editor's choice 分享
重新播放
下一个

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

一周图片精选（2月13-19日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（2月13-19日）

2017年 2月 20日 星期一

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

2017年 2月 13日 星期一

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

2017年 2月 6日 星期一

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »