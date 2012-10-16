版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 10月 16日 星期二 22:45 BJT

Editor's choice

<p>Members of the Free Syrian Army use a catapult to launch a homemade bomb during clashes with pro-government soldiers in the city of Aleppo, October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih </p>

Members of the Free Syrian Army use a catapult to launch a homemade bomb during clashes with pro-governmentmore

2012年 10月 16日 星期二

Members of the Free Syrian Army use a catapult to launch a homemade bomb during clashes with pro-government soldiers in the city of Aleppo, October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
1 / 24
<p>Hindus offer prayers on the banks of river Ganges on the holy day of "Mahalaya" in Kolkata October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri </p>

Hindus offer prayers on the banks of river Ganges on the holy day of "Mahalaya" in Kolkata October 15, 2012more

2012年 10月 16日 星期二

Hindus offer prayers on the banks of river Ganges on the holy day of "Mahalaya" in Kolkata October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
2 / 24
<p>Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen (L) embraces Cambodia's King Norodom Sihamoni as the king arrives at Phnom Penh international airport before his departure for China October 15, 2012. Cambodia's former King Norodom Sihanouk died of natural causes at the age of 89 on Monday in Beijing, where he was receiving medical treatment. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen (L) embraces Cambodia's King Norodom Sihamoni as the king arrives at Phnomore

2012年 10月 16日 星期二

Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen (L) embraces Cambodia's King Norodom Sihamoni as the king arrives at Phnom Penh international airport before his departure for China October 15, 2012. Cambodia's former King Norodom Sihanouk died of natural causes at the age of 89 on Monday in Beijing, where he was receiving medical treatment. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
3 / 24
<p>A girl waits with her father before participating in the 12th La Joropera festival in Acacias near Villavicencio October 14, 2012. REUTERS/John Vizcaino </p>

A girl waits with her father before participating in the 12th La Joropera festival in Acacias near Villavicmore

2012年 10月 16日 星期二

A girl waits with her father before participating in the 12th La Joropera festival in Acacias near Villavicencio October 14, 2012. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Close
4 / 24
<p>Candles are lit in front of a portrait of Pakistani schoolgirl Malala Yousufzai, who was shot on October 9 by the Taliban, during a candlelight vigil organized by Nepalese Youth in Kathmandu October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

Candles are lit in front of a portrait of Pakistani schoolgirl Malala Yousufzai, who was shot on October 9 more

2012年 10月 16日 星期二

Candles are lit in front of a portrait of Pakistani schoolgirl Malala Yousufzai, who was shot on October 9 by the Taliban, during a candlelight vigil organized by Nepalese Youth in Kathmandu October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
5 / 24
<p>Relatives of Palestinian militant Mohammed Abu Ftair cover their ears as militants shoot in the air during his funeral in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza Strip October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem </p>

Relatives of Palestinian militant Mohammed Abu Ftair cover their ears as militants shoot in the air during more

2012年 10月 16日 星期二

Relatives of Palestinian militant Mohammed Abu Ftair cover their ears as militants shoot in the air during his funeral in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza Strip October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
6 / 24
<p>A security guard looks through a hole in a gate that leads into the residence of Cambodia's former King Norodom Sihanouk in central Beijing October 15, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

A security guard looks through a hole in a gate that leads into the residence of Cambodia's former King Normore

2012年 10月 16日 星期二

A security guard looks through a hole in a gate that leads into the residence of Cambodia's former King Norodom Sihanouk in central Beijing October 15, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
7 / 24
<p>Indian policewomen detain female government employees during a protest in Srinagar, October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli </p>

Indian policewomen detain female government employees during a protest in Srinagar, October 15, 2012. REUTmore

2012年 10月 16日 星期二

Indian policewomen detain female government employees during a protest in Srinagar, October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Close
8 / 24
<p>An unidentified man is taken from the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel by paramedics after he surrendered to police in Vancouver, British Columbia October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Andy Clark </p>

An unidentified man is taken from the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel by paramedics after he surrendered to polimore

2012年 10月 16日 星期二

An unidentified man is taken from the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel by paramedics after he surrendered to police in Vancouver, British Columbia October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Close
9 / 24
<p>Denver Broncos strong safety Chris Harris (25) reaches for the ball on an incomplete pass to San Diego Chargers wide receiver Robert Meachem (12) during their Monday game in San Diego, October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

Denver Broncos strong safety Chris Harris (25) reaches for the ball on an incomplete pass to San Diego Charmore

2012年 10月 16日 星期二

Denver Broncos strong safety Chris Harris (25) reaches for the ball on an incomplete pass to San Diego Chargers wide receiver Robert Meachem (12) during their Monday game in San Diego, October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
10 / 24
<p>People cross a foot bridge in the historical part of Tbilisi, Georgia, October 15, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili </p>

People cross a foot bridge in the historical part of Tbilisi, Georgia, October 15, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzimore

2012年 10月 16日 星期二

People cross a foot bridge in the historical part of Tbilisi, Georgia, October 15, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
11 / 24
<p>A policewoman receives supplies from the AMISOM police force at General Kaahiye Police Academy in Mogadishu, October 15, 2012. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Tobin Jones</p>

A policewoman receives supplies from the AMISOM police force at General Kaahiye Police Academy in Mogadishumore

2012年 10月 16日 星期二

A policewoman receives supplies from the AMISOM police force at General Kaahiye Police Academy in Mogadishu, October 15, 2012. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Tobin Jones

Close
12 / 24
<p>A model for the hair stylist Pino waits backstage at the 30th anniversary of the Alternative Hair Show at the Royal Albert Hall in London October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris </p>

A model for the hair stylist Pino waits backstage at the 30th anniversary of the Alternative Hair Show at tmore

2012年 10月 16日 星期二

A model for the hair stylist Pino waits backstage at the 30th anniversary of the Alternative Hair Show at the Royal Albert Hall in London October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
13 / 24
<p>An inmate sells fresh chicken at market in an alley of the Lurigancho prison in Lima, Peru, September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo </p>

An inmate sells fresh chicken at market in an alley of the Lurigancho prison in Lima, Peru, September 13, 2more

2012年 10月 16日 星期二

An inmate sells fresh chicken at market in an alley of the Lurigancho prison in Lima, Peru, September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Close
14 / 24
<p>A woman cries as people gather to mourn the late Cambodia's former King Norodom Sihanouk in front of the Royal Palace in Phnom Penh, October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

A woman cries as people gather to mourn the late Cambodia's former King Norodom Sihanouk in front of the Romore

2012年 10月 16日 星期二

A woman cries as people gather to mourn the late Cambodia's former King Norodom Sihanouk in front of the Royal Palace in Phnom Penh, October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
15 / 24
<p>St. Louis Cardinals' Matt Holliday slides into San Francisco Giants second baseman Marco Scutaro during the first inning of Game 2 of their NLCS playoff series in San Francisco, October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

St. Louis Cardinals' Matt Holliday slides into San Francisco Giants second baseman Marco Scutaro during themore

2012年 10月 16日 星期二

St. Louis Cardinals' Matt Holliday slides into San Francisco Giants second baseman Marco Scutaro during the first inning of Game 2 of their NLCS playoff series in San Francisco, October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
16 / 24
<p>A cowboy pulls a bull by its tail during a Coleo competition, at the 16th International Coleo Festival in Villavicencio, Spain, October 15, 2012. REUTERS/John Vizcaino </p>

A cowboy pulls a bull by its tail during a Coleo competition, at the 16th International Coleo Festival in Vmore

2012年 10月 16日 星期二

A cowboy pulls a bull by its tail during a Coleo competition, at the 16th International Coleo Festival in Villavicencio, Spain, October 15, 2012. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Close
17 / 24
<p>Omar Mwamnuadzi, leader of the separatist Mombasa Republican Council, is guarded by members of the Kenya police at a law court in Mombasa, October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga </p>

Omar Mwamnuadzi, leader of the separatist Mombasa Republican Council, is guarded by members of the Kenya pomore

2012年 10月 16日 星期二

Omar Mwamnuadzi, leader of the separatist Mombasa Republican Council, is guarded by members of the Kenya police at a law court in Mombasa, October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

Close
18 / 24
<p>A vendor sleeps on packs of grapefruit at a market in Wuhan, Hubei province, October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

A vendor sleeps on packs of grapefruit at a market in Wuhan, Hubei province, October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Strimore

2012年 10月 16日 星期二

A vendor sleeps on packs of grapefruit at a market in Wuhan, Hubei province, October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
19 / 24
<p>Members of the Free Syrian Army take positions as they return fire during clashes with pro-government soldiers in the city of Aleppo, October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih </p>

Members of the Free Syrian Army take positions as they return fire during clashes with pro-government soldimore

2012年 10月 16日 星期二

Members of the Free Syrian Army take positions as they return fire during clashes with pro-government soldiers in the city of Aleppo, October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
20 / 24
<p>Recruits wash up in the toilet after getting up in the morning in an infantry unit camp based in Kiev October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich </p>

Recruits wash up in the toilet after getting up in the morning in an infantry unit camp based in Kiev Octobmore

2012年 10月 16日 星期二

Recruits wash up in the toilet after getting up in the morning in an infantry unit camp based in Kiev October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
21 / 24
<p>A member of the Rapid Response Team holds a rooster that was culled as he walks in a poultry farm infected by H5N1 bird flu virus at Bode in Bhaktapur October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

A member of the Rapid Response Team holds a rooster that was culled as he walks in a poultry farm infected more

2012年 10月 16日 星期二

A member of the Rapid Response Team holds a rooster that was culled as he walks in a poultry farm infected by H5N1 bird flu virus at Bode in Bhaktapur October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
22 / 24
<p>A man sits on the steps of the Parliament in front of the riot police officers, protesting against new 2013 state budget in Lisbon October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Manuel Ribeiro </p>

A man sits on the steps of the Parliament in front of the riot police officers, protesting against new 2013more

2012年 10月 16日 星期二

A man sits on the steps of the Parliament in front of the riot police officers, protesting against new 2013 state budget in Lisbon October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Manuel Ribeiro

Close
23 / 24
<p>A driver waits for customers in front of an apartment building in his Premier Padmini taxi in Mumbai's suburbs October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

A driver waits for customers in front of an apartment building in his Premier Padmini taxi in Mumbai's subumore

2012年 10月 16日 星期二

A driver waits for customers in front of an apartment building in his Premier Padmini taxi in Mumbai's suburbs October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
24 / 24
重播
下一图片集
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

精选图集

查看更多

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐