Members of the Free Syrian Army use a catapult to launch a homemade bomb during clashes with pro-government soldiers in the city of Aleppo, October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Hindus offer prayers on the banks of river Ganges on the holy day of "Mahalaya" in Kolkata October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen (L) embraces Cambodia's King Norodom Sihamoni as the king arrives at Phnom Penh international airport before his departure for China October 15, 2012. Cambodia's former King Norodom Sihanouk died of natural causes at the age of 89 on Monday in Beijing, where he was receiving medical treatment. REUTERS/Stringer
A girl waits with her father before participating in the 12th La Joropera festival in Acacias near Villavicencio October 14, 2012. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Candles are lit in front of a portrait of Pakistani schoolgirl Malala Yousufzai, who was shot on October 9 by the Taliban, during a candlelight vigil organized by Nepalese Youth in Kathmandu October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Relatives of Palestinian militant Mohammed Abu Ftair cover their ears as militants shoot in the air during his funeral in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza Strip October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A security guard looks through a hole in a gate that leads into the residence of Cambodia's former King Norodom Sihanouk in central Beijing October 15, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Indian policewomen detain female government employees during a protest in Srinagar, October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
An unidentified man is taken from the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel by paramedics after he surrendered to police in Vancouver, British Columbia October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Denver Broncos strong safety Chris Harris (25) reaches for the ball on an incomplete pass to San Diego Chargers wide receiver Robert Meachem (12) during their Monday game in San Diego, October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
People cross a foot bridge in the historical part of Tbilisi, Georgia, October 15, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A policewoman receives supplies from the AMISOM police force at General Kaahiye Police Academy in Mogadishu, October 15, 2012. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Tobin Jones
A model for the hair stylist Pino waits backstage at the 30th anniversary of the Alternative Hair Show at the Royal Albert Hall in London October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
An inmate sells fresh chicken at market in an alley of the Lurigancho prison in Lima, Peru, September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
A woman cries as people gather to mourn the late Cambodia's former King Norodom Sihanouk in front of the Royal Palace in Phnom Penh, October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
St. Louis Cardinals' Matt Holliday slides into San Francisco Giants second baseman Marco Scutaro during the first inning of Game 2 of their NLCS playoff series in San Francisco, October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A cowboy pulls a bull by its tail during a Coleo competition, at the 16th International Coleo Festival in Villavicencio, Spain, October 15, 2012. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Omar Mwamnuadzi, leader of the separatist Mombasa Republican Council, is guarded by members of the Kenya police at a law court in Mombasa, October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
A vendor sleeps on packs of grapefruit at a market in Wuhan, Hubei province, October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Members of the Free Syrian Army take positions as they return fire during clashes with pro-government soldiers in the city of Aleppo, October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Recruits wash up in the toilet after getting up in the morning in an infantry unit camp based in Kiev October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A member of the Rapid Response Team holds a rooster that was culled as he walks in a poultry farm infected by H5N1 bird flu virus at Bode in Bhaktapur October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A man sits on the steps of the Parliament in front of the riot police officers, protesting against new 2013 state budget in Lisbon October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Manuel Ribeiro
A driver waits for customers in front of an apartment building in his Premier Padmini taxi in Mumbai's suburbs October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash