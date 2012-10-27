版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 10月 27日 星期六 12:10 BJT

Editor's Choice

<p>A riot police officer is dragged by protesters after being knocked down off his horse with rocks thrown by workers of 'La Parada' wholesale market in Lima, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Currarino/Diario El Comercio </p>

A riot police officer is dragged by protesters after being knocked down off his horse with rocks thrown by more

2012年 10月 27日 星期六

A riot police officer is dragged by protesters after being knocked down off his horse with rocks thrown by workers of 'La Parada' wholesale market in Lima, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Currarino/Diario El Comercio

Close
1 / 24
<p>U.S. soldiers of B Troop, 1st squadron of 4th US Cavalry prepare for a night foot patrol in a COP (Combat outpost) Sar Howza in Paktika province October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

U.S. soldiers of B Troop, 1st squadron of 4th US Cavalry prepare for a night foot patrol in a COP (Combat omore

2012年 10月 27日 星期六

U.S. soldiers of B Troop, 1st squadron of 4th US Cavalry prepare for a night foot patrol in a COP (Combat outpost) Sar Howza in Paktika province October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
2 / 24
<p>Jean Marie Brennan walks along the jetty at Lighthouse Point Park as Hurricane Sandy passes offshore in Ponce Inlet, Florida, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius</p>

Jean Marie Brennan walks along the jetty at Lighthouse Point Park as Hurricane Sandy passes offshore in Ponmore

2012年 10月 27日 星期六

Jean Marie Brennan walks along the jetty at Lighthouse Point Park as Hurricane Sandy passes offshore in Ponce Inlet, Florida, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Close
3 / 24
<p>Afghan children sit on a carnival ride during Eid al-Adha in Kabul October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail </p>

Afghan children sit on a carnival ride during Eid al-Adha in Kabul October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismamore

2012年 10月 27日 星期六

Afghan children sit on a carnival ride during Eid al-Adha in Kabul October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Close
4 / 24
<p>A member of the Free Syrian Army talks to a woman during a patrol to search for pro-government forces in Haram town, Idlib Governorate, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih </p>

A member of the Free Syrian Army talks to a woman during a patrol to search for pro-government forces in Hamore

2012年 10月 27日 星期六

A member of the Free Syrian Army talks to a woman during a patrol to search for pro-government forces in Haram town, Idlib Governorate, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
5 / 24
<p>A man talks to his son, who was injured in the recent sectarian violence, as he is treated at a hospital in Kyuktaw township October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun </p>

A man talks to his son, who was injured in the recent sectarian violence, as he is treated at a hospital inmore

2012年 10月 27日 星期六

A man talks to his son, who was injured in the recent sectarian violence, as he is treated at a hospital in Kyuktaw township October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
6 / 24
<p>A member of the Mortgage Victims' Platform (PAH) rests as they stage a sit-in protest inside a branch of nationalized lender Bankia in Madrid, saying they will not leave until they get a promise not to be evicted from their homes, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea Comas </p>

A member of the Mortgage Victims' Platform (PAH) rests as they stage a sit-in protest inside a branch of namore

2012年 10月 27日 星期六

A member of the Mortgage Victims' Platform (PAH) rests as they stage a sit-in protest inside a branch of nationalized lender Bankia in Madrid, saying they will not leave until they get a promise not to be evicted from their homes, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Close
7 / 24
<p>Police detain a protester (C) during a demonstration next to a police station, where 3 refugees had been detained earlier on Friday, in Berlin October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz </p>

Police detain a protester (C) during a demonstration next to a police station, where 3 refugees had been demore

2012年 10月 27日 星期六

Police detain a protester (C) during a demonstration next to a police station, where 3 refugees had been detained earlier on Friday, in Berlin October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
8 / 24
<p>A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Qi Gang during a fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijing October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Qi Gang during a fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijmore

2012年 10月 27日 星期六

A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Qi Gang during a fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijing October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
9 / 24
<p>Police take part in prayers on the first day of the Muslim holiday of Kurban Bairam (Eid al-Adha) in Bishkek, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov</p>

Police take part in prayers on the first day of the Muslim holiday of Kurban Bairam (Eid al-Adha) in Bishkemore

2012年 10月 27日 星期六

Police take part in prayers on the first day of the Muslim holiday of Kurban Bairam (Eid al-Adha) in Bishkek, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

Close
10 / 24
<p>Virgin Group founder Richard Branson plays a dhol, an Indian musical instrument, while sitting atop a taxi during a promotional event in Mumbai October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

Virgin Group founder Richard Branson plays a dhol, an Indian musical instrument, while sitting atop a taxi more

2012年 10月 27日 星期六

Virgin Group founder Richard Branson plays a dhol, an Indian musical instrument, while sitting atop a taxi during a promotional event in Mumbai October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
11 / 24
<p>Men lead recently purchased camels by car and motorcycle ahead of Eid al-Adha celebrations in Lahore October 26, 2012.REUTERS/Mohsin Raza </p>

Men lead recently purchased camels by car and motorcycle ahead of Eid al-Adha celebrations in Lahore Octobemore

2012年 10月 27日 星期六

Men lead recently purchased camels by car and motorcycle ahead of Eid al-Adha celebrations in Lahore October 26, 2012.REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Close
12 / 24
<p>McLaren Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain walks under an umbrella in the pit lane during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

McLaren Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain walks under an umbrella in the pit lane during the firmore

2012年 10月 27日 星期六

McLaren Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain walks under an umbrella in the pit lane during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
13 / 24
<p>Mina, an eight-year-old Syrian refugee girl holding a baby doll, and Saad, an eight-year-old Syrian refugee boy holding a toy gun, pose during the first day of Eid al-Adha at Yayladagi refugee camp in Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer </p>

Mina, an eight-year-old Syrian refugee girl holding a baby doll, and Saad, an eight-year-old Syrian refugeemore

2012年 10月 27日 星期六

Mina, an eight-year-old Syrian refugee girl holding a baby doll, and Saad, an eight-year-old Syrian refugee boy holding a toy gun, pose during the first day of Eid al-Adha at Yayladagi refugee camp in Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
14 / 24
<p>Caroline Zhang of the U.S. competes in the women's short program during the Skate Canada International figure skating competition in Windsor, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese </p>

Caroline Zhang of the U.S. competes in the women's short program during the Skate Canada International figumore

2012年 10月 27日 星期六

Caroline Zhang of the U.S. competes in the women's short program during the Skate Canada International figure skating competition in Windsor, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Close
15 / 24
<p>A store clerk brings out a pair of boots for a customer in Tokyo's Harajuku shopping district October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao </p>

A store clerk brings out a pair of boots for a customer in Tokyo's Harajuku shopping district October 26, 2more

2012年 10月 27日 星期六

A store clerk brings out a pair of boots for a customer in Tokyo's Harajuku shopping district October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Close
16 / 24
<p>A firefighter walks through the little village of Mormanno, next to Cosenza, as he patrols after an earthquake, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Antonino Condorelli </p>

A firefighter walks through the little village of Mormanno, next to Cosenza, as he patrols after an earthqumore

2012年 10月 27日 星期六

A firefighter walks through the little village of Mormanno, next to Cosenza, as he patrols after an earthquake, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Antonino Condorelli

Close
17 / 24
<p>An investor puts his feet onto the back of a chair in front of an electronic board displaying stock information at a brokerage house in Hefei, Anhui province October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer (CHINA - Tags: BUSINESS)</p>

An investor puts his feet onto the back of a chair in front of an electronic board displaying stock informamore

2012年 10月 27日 星期六

An investor puts his feet onto the back of a chair in front of an electronic board displaying stock information at a brokerage house in Hefei, Anhui province October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer (CHINA - Tags: BUSINESS)

Close
18 / 24
<p>An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man rests as another man prays outside Rachel's Tomb in the West Bank town of Bethlehem October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man rests as another man prays outside Rachel's Tomb in the West Bank town of Bethmore

2012年 10月 27日 星期六

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man rests as another man prays outside Rachel's Tomb in the West Bank town of Bethlehem October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Close
19 / 24
<p>A police officer stands next to a member of the Mortgage Victims' Platform (PAH) attending a sit-in protest inside a branch of nationalized lender Bankia in Madrid, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea Comas</p>

A police officer stands next to a member of the Mortgage Victims' Platform (PAH) attending a sit-in protestmore

2012年 10月 27日 星期六

A police officer stands next to a member of the Mortgage Victims' Platform (PAH) attending a sit-in protest inside a branch of nationalized lender Bankia in Madrid, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Close
20 / 24
<p>A resident talks on a public phone amidst floodwaters in the neighbourhood of Barquita, after days of heavy rain in Santo Domingo, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas </p>

A resident talks on a public phone amidst floodwaters in the neighbourhood of Barquita, after days of heavymore

2012年 10月 27日 星期六

A resident talks on a public phone amidst floodwaters in the neighbourhood of Barquita, after days of heavy rain in Santo Domingo, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Close
21 / 24
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter stays close to a wall in a damaged room to avoid a sniper during the first day of the Islamic feast of Eid al-Adha, in Aleppo October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam </p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter stays close to a wall in a damaged room to avoid a sniper during the first day omore

2012年 10月 27日 星期六

A Free Syrian Army fighter stays close to a wall in a damaged room to avoid a sniper during the first day of the Islamic feast of Eid al-Adha, in Aleppo October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam

Close
22 / 24
<p>Muslims pray marking the Muslim sacrifice day of Eid al-Adha at Sunda Kelapa port in Jakarta October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Supri </p>

Muslims pray marking the Muslim sacrifice day of Eid al-Adha at Sunda Kelapa port in Jakarta October 26, 20more

2012年 10月 27日 星期六

Muslims pray marking the Muslim sacrifice day of Eid al-Adha at Sunda Kelapa port in Jakarta October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Supri

Close
23 / 24
<p>Malala Yousufzai is seen with her father Ziauddin and her two younger brothers Khushal Khan and Atal Khan (R), as she recuperates at the The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham, in this photograph taken October 25, 2012 and released October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham/Handout </p>

Malala Yousufzai is seen with her father Ziauddin and her two younger brothers Khushal Khan and Atal Khan (more

2012年 10月 27日 星期六

Malala Yousufzai is seen with her father Ziauddin and her two younger brothers Khushal Khan and Atal Khan (R), as she recuperates at the The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham, in this photograph taken October 25, 2012 and released October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham/Handout

Close
24 / 24
重播
下一图片集
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

下一个

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2012年 10月 26日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2012年 10月 24日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2012年 10月 23日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2012年 10月 22日

精选图集

Americans fight Islamic State from the air

Americans fight Islamic State from the air

U.S. forces engage in coalition operations against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.

Canadian refugees learn to curl

Canadian refugees learn to curl

Resettled refugees, some of whom had come to Canada just days before, brave icy wipeouts and learn the quintessentially Canadian sport of curling.

Netherlands goes to the polls

Netherlands goes to the polls

The Dutch vote in a test of anti-immigration sentiment in Europe.

Inside a world-class wine collection

Inside a world-class wine collection

French collector Michel-Jack Chasseuil has amassed more than 40,000 bottles of rare and prestigious vintages.

California's desert blooms as drought ends

California's desert blooms as drought ends

Southern California's deserts and hillsides are ablaze with color after a wet winter spurred what scientists say is the biggest wildflower bloom in years.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

The colors of Holi

The colors of Holi

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

Rise of Europe's far right

Rise of Europe's far right

Who's who of far-right politics in Europe as parties ride a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies.

Blizzard blankets the Northeast

Blizzard blankets the Northeast

A blizzard swept through the heavily populated northeastern U.S., grounding flights, canceling classes and pummeling those who ventured out onto snow-bound streets.

« 上一页 下一页 »

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐