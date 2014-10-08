版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 10月 8日 星期三 13:25 BJT

Editors Choice

Health workers attend a protest outside La Paz Hospital, calling for Spain's Health Minister Ana Mato to resign after a Spanish nurse contracted Ebola, in Madrid October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Health workers attend a protest outside La Paz Hospital, calling for Spain's Health Minister Ana Mato to resigmore

2014年 10月 8日 星期三
Health workers attend a protest outside La Paz Hospital, calling for Spain's Health Minister Ana Mato to resign after a Spanish nurse contracted Ebola, in Madrid October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
Close
1 / 19
A blindfolded man suspected of passing on military information to the Syrian government waits to be interrogated after being arrested by Free Syrian Army fighters, inside an FSA-run prison in Aleppo October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A blindfolded man suspected of passing on military information to the Syrian government waits to be interrogatmore

2014年 10月 8日 星期三
A blindfolded man suspected of passing on military information to the Syrian government waits to be interrogated after being arrested by Free Syrian Army fighters, inside an FSA-run prison in Aleppo October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
2 / 19
Protesters run from a water cannon used by riot police to disperse them in Istanbul, during a pro-Kurdish demonstration in solidarity with the people of the Syrian Kurdish town of Kobani, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Protesters run from a water cannon used by riot police to disperse them in Istanbul, during a pro-Kurdish demomore

2014年 10月 8日 星期三
Protesters run from a water cannon used by riot police to disperse them in Istanbul, during a pro-Kurdish demonstration in solidarity with the people of the Syrian Kurdish town of Kobani, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
3 / 19
Sweatshirts bearing an image of Russia's President Vladimir Putin wearing sunglasses are displayed on a rack at GUM department store in central Moscow, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Sweatshirts bearing an image of Russia's President Vladimir Putin wearing sunglasses are displayed on a rack amore

2014年 10月 8日 星期三
Sweatshirts bearing an image of Russia's President Vladimir Putin wearing sunglasses are displayed on a rack at GUM department store in central Moscow, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
4 / 19
Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers conduct rescue operations on Mount Ontake, which erupted September 27, 2014 and straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures in central Japan, in this October 7, 2014 handout photograph released by the Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan. REUTERS

Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers conduct rescue operations on Mount Ontake, which erupted September 27, 2014 more

2014年 10月 8日 星期三
Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers conduct rescue operations on Mount Ontake, which erupted September 27, 2014 and straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures in central Japan, in this October 7, 2014 handout photograph released by the Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan. REUTERS
Close
5 / 19
A woman smokes next to blood-stained stretchers placed to dry in the sun at the hospital in Schastya, near the eastern Ukrainian town of Luhansk October 7, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

A woman smokes next to blood-stained stretchers placed to dry in the sun at the hospital in Schastya, near themore

2014年 10月 8日 星期三
A woman smokes next to blood-stained stretchers placed to dry in the sun at the hospital in Schastya, near the eastern Ukrainian town of Luhansk October 7, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Close
6 / 19
A picture of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is displayed on a damaged structure at the entrance of al-Dukhaneya neighbourhood near Damascus, as civilians carry their belongings recovered from their homes after soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad regained control of the area from rebel fighters October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A picture of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is displayed on a damaged structure at the entrance of al-Dukhamore

2014年 10月 8日 星期三
A picture of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is displayed on a damaged structure at the entrance of al-Dukhaneya neighbourhood near Damascus, as civilians carry their belongings recovered from their homes after soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad regained control of the area from rebel fighters October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
7 / 19
A woman potter carries earthen pots through traditional pottery kilns in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, in Mumbai October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

A woman potter carries earthen pots through traditional pottery kilns in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums,more

2014年 10月 8日 星期三
A woman potter carries earthen pots through traditional pottery kilns in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, in Mumbai October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
8 / 19
A man dressed as comic book hero Batman waves at patient Mariana, 2, and her mother at Hospital Infantil Sabara in Sao Paulo October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A man dressed as comic book hero Batman waves at patient Mariana, 2, and her mother at Hospital Infantil Sabarmore

2014年 10月 8日 星期三
A man dressed as comic book hero Batman waves at patient Mariana, 2, and her mother at Hospital Infantil Sabara in Sao Paulo October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
9 / 19
An ambulance carrying a Spanish nurse infected with Ebola arrives at the Carlos III Hospital in Madrid early October 7, 2014 in this still image from video. REUTERS

An ambulance carrying a Spanish nurse infected with Ebola arrives at the Carlos III Hospital in Madrid early Omore

2014年 10月 8日 星期三
An ambulance carrying a Spanish nurse infected with Ebola arrives at the Carlos III Hospital in Madrid early October 7, 2014 in this still image from video. REUTERS
Close
10 / 19
Wagon trains of German rail operator Deutsche Bahn are seen at a freight railway station in the western city of Hagen October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Wagon trains of German rail operator Deutsche Bahn are seen at a freight railway station in the western city omore

2014年 10月 8日 星期三
Wagon trains of German rail operator Deutsche Bahn are seen at a freight railway station in the western city of Hagen October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Close
11 / 19
A protester throws stones at an armoured army vehicle during a pro-Kurdish demonstration in solidarity with people of Kobani, near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, in the Turkish town of Suruc in southeastern Sanliurfa province October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A protester throws stones at an armoured army vehicle during a pro-Kurdish demonstration in solidarity with pemore

2014年 10月 8日 星期三
A protester throws stones at an armoured army vehicle during a pro-Kurdish demonstration in solidarity with people of Kobani, near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, in the Turkish town of Suruc in southeastern Sanliurfa province October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
12 / 19
A visitor poses for a photograph at the Museum of Optical Illusions in St. Petersburg, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

A visitor poses for a photograph at the Museum of Optical Illusions in St. Petersburg, October 7, 2014. REUTEmore

2014年 10月 8日 星期三
A visitor poses for a photograph at the Museum of Optical Illusions in St. Petersburg, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Close
13 / 19
A masked man speaking in what is believed to be a North American accent in a video that Islamic State militants released in September 2014 is pictured in this still frame from video obtained by Reuters October 7, 2014. REUTERS

A masked man speaking in what is believed to be a North American accent in a video that Islamic State militantmore

2014年 10月 8日 星期三
A masked man speaking in what is believed to be a North American accent in a video that Islamic State militants released in September 2014 is pictured in this still frame from video obtained by Reuters October 7, 2014. REUTERS
Close
14 / 19
Japanese-born U.S. citizen Shuji Nakamura laughs as he waits to speak at a news conference after winning the 2014 Nobel Prize for Physics, with 2000 Nobel Prize for Physics winner Herbert Kroemer, at the University of California Santa Barbara in Isla Vista, California October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Japanese-born U.S. citizen Shuji Nakamura laughs as he waits to speak at a news conference after winning the 2more

2014年 10月 8日 星期三
Japanese-born U.S. citizen Shuji Nakamura laughs as he waits to speak at a news conference after winning the 2014 Nobel Prize for Physics, with 2000 Nobel Prize for Physics winner Herbert Kroemer, at the University of California Santa Barbara in Isla Vista, California October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
15 / 19
Indian villagers sit in a tractor trolley as they move to safer places at Devi Garh village near Jammu October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Indian villagers sit in a tractor trolley as they move to safer places at Devi Garh village near Jammu Octobermore

2014年 10月 8日 星期三
Indian villagers sit in a tractor trolley as they move to safer places at Devi Garh village near Jammu October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Close
16 / 19
An Islamic State fighter walks near a black flag belonging to the Islamic State as a Turkish army vehicle takes position near the Syrian town of Kobani, as pictured from the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

An Islamic State fighter walks near a black flag belonging to the Islamic State as a Turkish army vehicle takemore

2014年 10月 8日 星期三
An Islamic State fighter walks near a black flag belonging to the Islamic State as a Turkish army vehicle takes position near the Syrian town of Kobani, as pictured from the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
17 / 19
Students from Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College Raul Isidro Burgos hold pictures of missing students outside the General Attorney building in Chilpancingo, in Guerrero, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Students from Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College Raul Isidro Burgos hold pictures of missing students outsidemore

2014年 10月 8日 星期三
Students from Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College Raul Isidro Burgos hold pictures of missing students outside the General Attorney building in Chilpancingo, in Guerrero, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
18 / 19
Nowai Korkoyah, the mother of Thomas Eric Duncan, the first patient diagnosed with Ebola on U.S. soil, attends a news conference with Reverend Jesse Jackson in Dallas, Texas October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Nowai Korkoyah, the mother of Thomas Eric Duncan, the first patient diagnosed with Ebola on U.S. soil, attendsmore

2014年 10月 8日 星期三
Nowai Korkoyah, the mother of Thomas Eric Duncan, the first patient diagnosed with Ebola on U.S. soil, attends a news conference with Reverend Jesse Jackson in Dallas, Texas October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
19 / 19
重播
下一图片集
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

下一个

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 10月 7日
7 Oct 2014

7 Oct 2014

A selection of our best pictures.

2014年 10月 7日
Editors Choice

Editors Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 10月 6日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 10月 5日

精选图集

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐