Editor's Choice
A woman stands in front of police officers during a demonstration commemorating Indigenous Resistance Day in Guatemala City, October 12, 2012. The Indigenous Resistance Day is celebrated annually on October 12, the day America was discovered, this years demonstration also commemorated the six people who died during the October 4 protest against the electricity prices in Totonicapan, 170 km (105 miles) west of Guatemala City. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Space Shuttle Endeavour stops in front of Randy's Donuts as it's transported on Manchester Avenue while being moved from Los Angeles International Airport to its retirement home at the California Science Center in Exposition Park.in Los Angeles, California, October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A man arrested this week for being a member of the MS-13 Mara Salvatrucha street gang among other crimes, flashes his gang's hand sign from inside a jail cell at a police station in San Salvador October 12, 2012. The U.S. on Thursday imposed financial penalties on violent Latin American street gang MS-13, which has thousands of members operating in the U.S. and has been accused of human trafficking, kidnapping, murder, rape and other criminal activities. MS-13, whose U.S. members are mostly first-generation Salvadorean-Americans or Salvadorean nationals, was added to the Obama administration's list of transnational criminal organizations - a label designed to cripple a criminal group's finances. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
A member of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporter of Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi punches an anti-Brotherhood protester at Tahrir Square, the focal point of the Egyptian uprising, in Cairo October 12, 2012. Supporters and opponents of Mursi threw stones and bottles at each other, showing feelings still run high between rival groups trying to shape the new Egypt after decades of autocracy. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A member of the Free Syrian Army inspects damaged houses in Bustan al Basha in Aleppo city in northern Syria October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde (L) curtsies to Japan's Finance Minister Koriki Jojima (front R) as she enters a venue for a family photo session at the annual meetings of the IMF and the World Bank Group in Tokyo October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
A softball-sized eyeball that washed up on the beach is pictured in this October 11, 2012 handout photo from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, obtained by Reuters October 12. Marine biologists have yet to identify the species from which the eyeball came. REUTERS/Carli Segelson/Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission/Handout
A worker smashes coal as he prepares to burn limestone at a nearby furnace inside a limestone mine in Quzhou, Zhejiang province, October 12, 2012. China's annual economic growth probably slowed for a seventh straight quarter in the July-September period to the weakest level since the depths of the global financial crisis, a Reuters poll showed, reinforcing the case for further policy stimulus. REUTERS/Stringer
Suter Moto2 rider Marc Marquez of Spain wears his helmet in his pit garage during a free practice session for Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix in Motegi, north of Tokyo October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A woman works on a coffin for the Funeraria del Pueblo (The People's Funeral Parlor) at a workshop in Tegucigalpa October 10, 2012. Local authorities in Tegucigalpa are donating funerary services to poor families who would otherwise be unable to bury their loved ones properly. The funerary services provide staff, coffins, a vehicle to transport the bodies and various altars, curtains, cenotaphs and candles. The service includes undertakers, coffins, a vehicle to transport the bodies and various altars, curtains, cenotaphs and candles. Public Ministry spokesman Melvin Duarte explained that for a variety of reasons, many bodies were left unclaimed at local morgues, forcing authorities to bury them in mass graves in the hills around Tegucigalpa. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A policeman raises a baton towards an activist of an Islamist party around the location of the national mosque in Dhaka, October 12, 2012. At least 100 activists from different Islamist parties was arrested and some 40 injured as police fired tear gas and rubber bullets on a procession after Friday prayers to condemn an anti-Islam film made in California mocking the Prophet Mohammad, local media reported. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A state district attorney talks to one of the Amazonian Indians who are occupying the Belo Monte hydroelectric dam site in protest against the dam's construction along the Xingu River and its impact on the environment and their livelihoods, near Altamira in Para State, October 12, 2012. Police arrived with a district attorney to deliver a court order to the 150 Indians and fishermen who have paralyzed the construction for the last five days, ordering them to leave the site within 24 hours or face forced eviction. The district attorney's shirt reads, "Justice." REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Greece fans burn a Bosnia-Herzegovina national flag during their World Cup qualifying soccer match at Karaiskaki stadium in Piraeus near Athens October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Women riot police detain an anti-government protester in Manama October 12, 2012. Some 200 anti-government protesters demonstrated in the main traditional market asking for the release of Bahraini human rights activist Nabeel Rajab. Riot police dispersed them by using sound grenades and made a few arrests. REUTERS/Stringer
A mineworker walks past the remains of a minibus taxi burnt in strike related violence close to a mine belonging to Anglo American Platinum outside Rustenburg in the North West province, October 12, 2012. The company last week fired about 12000 workers following a wildcat strike amid a wave of labour strife sweeping Africa's largest economy. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A worker checks aluminium utensils inside a factory on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of India's northeastern state of Tripura October 12, 2012. India's industrial output rose modestly in August but not enough to end a long slump in Asia's third largest economy, while inflation slowed, improving the case for a cut in interest rates that both businessmen and politicians have been pleading for. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Washington Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman (bottom right) can only watch as the St. Louis Cardinals celebrate their come from behind win in Game 5 of their MLB NLDS baseball series in Washington, October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A model presents a creation by Georgian designers Anouki and Bicholla during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A photographer takes pictures from the ground as Anthony Carango from Nomura International (L) poses with Craig Barnish from BAH Partners ahead of their Hedge Fund Fight Nite white collar charity boxing event in Central, Hong Kong's financial district October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A woman in red walks past two red doors along a Hutong, Chinese for 'small alley', in central Beijing October 12, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
A woman sits on a bench in front of the capsized cruise liner Costa Concordia, near the harbour of Giglio Porto, October 12, 2012. Francesco Schettino, the captain of Costa Concordia which ran into a rock and capsized off the Italian coast in January, killing up to 32 people, has sued for wrongful dismissal, his lawyer said on Wednesday. Schettino faces charges of multiple manslaughter and abandoning ship and preliminary hearings will begin on October 15. REUTERS/Max Rossi
An anti-Muslim Brotherhood demonstrator throws stones during clashes with supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood and Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi at Tahrir Square, the focal point of the Egyptian uprising, in Cairo October 12, 2012. Supporters and opponents of Mursi threw stones and bottles at each other, showing feelings still run high between rival groups trying to shape the new Egypt after decades of autocracy. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Students participate in an evacuation drill, in the event that they are caught in a crossfire between the army and Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rebels, at a school in Toribio, Cauca September 25, 2012. Toribio lies in the western Cauca department, a key area Marxist rebels have long fought to control. Caught in the crossfire, the city has been deeply scarred by the violence that has rocked the area and the country for decades. But with peace talks approaching, residents of the city, which lies some 450 kilometres (280 miles) southwest of Bogota, hope they will soon be able to turn a new page and leave the bloody past behind them. The talks are set to begin on October 15. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
A masked dancer performs a traditional mask dance during the opening ceremony of the first South Asia Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) Sports Festival in Kathmandu, October 12, 2012. The three-day long event is organized by the Blue Diamond Society (BDS), a LGBT rights group, to promote the equality, rights and social justice of LGBT through sports, according to Sunil Babu Pant, managing director of BDS, former member of Nepal's Constituent Assembly and gay rights activist. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar