Editor’s Choice
Free Syrian Army fighters launch a home made bomb using a catapult during clashes in Aleppo October 20, 201more
Free Syrian Army fighters launch a home made bomb using a catapult during clashes in Aleppo October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
Devotees of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine carry a statue and an another devotee through exploding firecrackemore
Devotees of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine carry a statue and an another devotee through exploding firecrackers during the annual vegetarian festival procession through central Phuket October 20, 2012. The festival, featuring face-piercing, spirit mediums, and strict vegetarianism celebrates the local Chinese community's belief that abstinence from meat and various stimulants during the ninth lunar month of the Chinese calendar will help them obtain good health and peace of mind. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A protester gestures after a riot policeman fires his rifle in Zanzibar October 19, 2012. Muslim protestersmore
A protester gestures after a riot policeman fires his rifle in Zanzibar October 19, 2012. Muslim protesters clashed with police in Tanzania's commercial capital and on the semi-autonomous island of Zanzibar on Friday, raising religious tensions in the east African country. Picture taken October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Adriana Marquez Nava (R), a Mexican Muslim convert, leaves her parents' home for her wedding as family membmore
Adriana Marquez Nava (R), a Mexican Muslim convert, leaves her parents' home for her wedding as family members look on in Mexico City October 20, 2012. Marquez Nava, 32, is getting married to Azamiou Barry, 42, a Muslim from Guinea. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
A Palestinian man casts his ballot for municipal elections at a polling station in the West Bank village ofmore
A Palestinian man casts his ballot for municipal elections at a polling station in the West Bank village of Shiyoukh, north of Hebron October 20, 2012. Palestinians voted in local elections in the Israel-occupied West Bank on Saturday, their first vote for six years and one with little choice, out of step with democratic revolutions elsewhere in the Arab world. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Cambodian Buddhist monk takes pictures during a ceremony in front of the Royal Palace in Phnom Penh Octobmore
A Cambodian Buddhist monk takes pictures during a ceremony in front of the Royal Palace in Phnom Penh October 20, 2012. Former Cambodian King Norodom Sihanouk died at age 89 of heart failure on Monday. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
A woman mourns at a poster with an image of senior intelligence official Wissam al-Hassan during a protest more
A woman mourns at a poster with an image of senior intelligence official Wissam al-Hassan during a protest against his killing, at Martyrs' square in downtown Beirut October 20, 2012. Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on Saturday he had been asked by the president to stay in his post as fear and anger over the assassination of a senior intelligence chief opposed to the Syrian leadership gripped the country. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
AC Milan's Mario Yepes (R) fights for the ball against Lazio's Miroslav Klose during their Italian Serie A more
AC Milan's Mario Yepes (R) fights for the ball against Lazio's Miroslav Klose during their Italian Serie A soccer match at Olympic stadium in Rome, October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Lindsay McQueen of Spain takes part in the Flyboard world championship semi-final in Doha October 20, 2012.more
Lindsay McQueen of Spain takes part in the Flyboard world championship semi-final in Doha October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad
Workers install an ornamental eagle on the set of the final U.S. presidential debate in Boca Raton, Floridamore
Workers install an ornamental eagle on the set of the final U.S. presidential debate in Boca Raton, Florida October 20, 2012. The debate takes place October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A model presents a creation by Colombian designer Renata Lozano during Cali Exposhow October 19, 2012. REUTmore
A model presents a creation by Colombian designer Renata Lozano during Cali Exposhow October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
Spectators watch yachts competing in the annual Middle Sea Race from a bridge as a helicopter flies overheamore
Spectators watch yachts competing in the annual Middle Sea Race from a bridge as a helicopter flies overhead in Valletta's Grand Harbour October 20, 2012. A record entry of 84 yachts from 19 different countries are competing in the 606 nautical mile Mediterranean classic, which takes the yachts from Malta, around Sicily and back. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Police officer detain a demonstrator during a protest march organised by the Trades Union Congress (TUC), imore
Police officer detain a demonstrator during a protest march organised by the Trades Union Congress (TUC), in Oxford Street, in central London October 20, 2012. Thousands of British protesters marched through central London on Saturday against public spending cuts and tax rises enacted by a government fighting accusations it is run by an upper-class elite that ignores the plight of recession-hit voters. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A pedestrian walks under an umbrella during snowfall in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk October 20, 2more
A pedestrian walks under an umbrella during snowfall in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Pungluang Sor Singyu (L) of Thailand throws a punch against AJ Banal of the Philippines during their WBO womore
Pungluang Sor Singyu (L) of Thailand throws a punch against AJ Banal of the Philippines during their WBO world bantamweight championship at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, Metro Manila October 20, 2012. Pungluang won TKO on the ninth round. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
Luxembourg's Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume (R) and his wife Princess Stephanie, Hereditary Grand Duchess more
Luxembourg's Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume (R) and his wife Princess Stephanie, Hereditary Grand Duchess of Luxembourg, leave the Notre-Dame Cathedral after their religious wedding service in Luxembourg October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
People release sky lanterns under a snowfall as they take part in a flash mob in central Krasnoyarsk in Sibmore
People release sky lanterns under a snowfall as they take part in a flash mob in central Krasnoyarsk in Siberia, October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A police special force stands on a balcony as he guards the area in neighborhood during the fourth day of pmore
A police special force stands on a balcony as he guards the area in neighborhood during the fourth day of protests in Colon City October 20, 2012. According to local media, hundreds of demonstrators protested around the city against the law, claiming that selling the land will affect their jobs and revenue which the Colon free trade zone, one of the largest free ports in the Americas, provides. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A woman and a child wait for a bus as actors dressed as zombies gesture for attention during a zombie walk more
A woman and a child wait for a bus as actors dressed as zombies gesture for attention during a zombie walk in Belgrade, October 20, 2012. The zombie walk is part of the events of a carnival promoting the upcoming Serbian SF movie festival. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A shop assistant sleeps with his head in his lap next to wooden-framed glass containers at a market in centmore
A shop assistant sleeps with his head in his lap next to wooden-framed glass containers at a market in central Beijing October 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
U.S. Army soldier 2LT Moises Ochoa of 2nd Battalion, 1st Infantry Regiment tucks in his bulletproof vest a more
U.S. Army soldier 2LT Moises Ochoa of 2nd Battalion, 1st Infantry Regiment tucks in his bulletproof vest a stuffed toy, that belongs to his nine-months-old son, while on a mission aboard an armoured vehicle in Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan October 20, 2012. Ochoa said he is making a scrapbook of him and the stuffed toy until the end of his deployment in Afghanistan. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Protesters dressed as soldiers step on "coffins" during a demonstration, against the death of six protestermore
Protesters dressed as soldiers step on "coffins" during a demonstration, against the death of six protesters who lost their lives in the October 4 Totonicapan clashes with the army, on the 68th anniversary of the Guatemalan Revolution in Guatemala City, October 20, 2012. REUTERS/William Gularte
Edmonton Eskimos defensive back Weldon Brown (R) is tripped up by a BC Lion during the second half of theirmore
Edmonton Eskimos defensive back Weldon Brown (R) is tripped up by a BC Lion during the second half of their CFL football game in Vancouver, British Columbia October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Free Syrian Army fighters sneak into a room and watch the Assad forces in Aleppo October 20, 2012. REUTERS/more
Free Syrian Army fighters sneak into a room and watch the Assad forces in Aleppo October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
下一个
精选图集
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
President Trump's first 50 days
Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.
Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter
Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.
Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart
The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.
Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel
Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.
Britain's next top dog
Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
South Korean president impeached
South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.
Six years after Fukushima
On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.
Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants
Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.