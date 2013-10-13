Editors Choice

A shepherd holds an umbrella as he stands on a highway with his flock in Srikakulam district in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh October 12, 2013. Rain and wind lashed India's east coast on Saturday, forcing more than 400,000 people to flee to storm shelters as one of the country's largest cyclones closed in, threatening to cut a wide swathe of devastation through farmland and fishing hamlets. Filling most of the Bay of Bengal, Cyclone Phailin was about 90 km (124 miles) off the coast by late afternoon and was expected to strike the coast by nightfall with winds of between 210 kph (130 mph) and 220 kph (137 mph). REUTERS/Adnan Abidi