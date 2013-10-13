Editors Choice
U.S. Senator Charles Schumer (D-NY) (L) and Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) address reporters at amore
U.S. Senator Charles Schumer (D-NY) (L) and Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) address reporters at a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 12, 2013. Congressional negotiations to end a U.S. fiscal crisis that has gripped Washington and spooked financial markets hung by a thread on Saturday after they broke down in the House of Representatives and were in preliminary stages in the Senate. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A shepherd holds an umbrella as he stands on a highway with his flock in Srikakulam district in the southermore
A shepherd holds an umbrella as he stands on a highway with his flock in Srikakulam district in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh October 12, 2013. Rain and wind lashed India's east coast on Saturday, forcing more than 400,000 people to flee to storm shelters as one of the country's largest cyclones closed in, threatening to cut a wide swathe of devastation through farmland and fishing hamlets. Filling most of the Bay of Bengal, Cyclone Phailin was about 90 km (124 miles) off the coast by late afternoon and was expected to strike the coast by nightfall with winds of between 210 kph (130 mph) and 220 kph (137 mph). REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A rescued migrant buries his face in his hands as he cries while waiting to undergo preliminary medical tesmore
A rescued migrant buries his face in his hands as he cries while waiting to undergo preliminary medical tests at Mater Dei Hospital in Tal-Qroqq, outside Valletta, October 12, 2013. Italian calls for Europe to do more on the migrant crisis grew on Saturday and Malta's prime minister said the Mediterranean was becoming a "cemetery" after another boat sank off Sicily, killing dozens more people. Italian and Maltese navy ships recovered 34 bodies and rescued 206 migrants after their boat sank about 60 nautical miles south of Sicily on Friday and rescued more than 200 others in separate incidents on Saturday. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi (MALTA - Tags: SOCIETY IMMIGRATION DISASTER HEALTH)
Free Syrian army fighters carry their weapons in a damaged building in Jubaila neighbourhood in Deir al zormore
Free Syrian army fighters carry their weapons in a damaged building in Jubaila neighbourhood in Deir al zor, eastern Syria October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Hindu devotees perform Garba, a traditional folk dance, during the celebrations to mark the Navratri festivmore
Hindu devotees perform Garba, a traditional folk dance, during the celebrations to mark the Navratri festival at Surat in the western Indian state of Gujarat October 12, 2013. Devotees worship various forms of Hindu goddesses during the festival, whose name literally means nine nights. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Undefeated WBO welterweight champion Timothy Bradley Jr. (L) of the U.S. takes a punch from Juan Manuel Marmore
Undefeated WBO welterweight champion Timothy Bradley Jr. (L) of the U.S. takes a punch from Juan Manuel Marquez of Mexico during their title fight at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry looks on as Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai (not pictured) speaks dmore
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry looks on as Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai (not pictured) speaks during a joint news conference in Kabul October 12, 2013. Kerry and Karzai said on Saturday major issues over a bilateral security agreement had been resolved but the question of immunity for U.S. troops would have to be decided by a assembly of elders and leaders. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Men look for names of family members killed during and after the 1936-1939 Spanish Civil War at the openingmore
Men look for names of family members killed during and after the 1936-1939 Spanish Civil War at the opening ceremony of a mausoleum in memory of Republicans killed in the civil war at a cemetery in Leon, northern Spain October 12, 2013. REUTERS /Eloy Alonso
A Free Syrian Army fighter holds prayer beads while resting on an armchair in Jubaila neighbourhood in Deirmore
A Free Syrian Army fighter holds prayer beads while resting on an armchair in Jubaila neighbourhood in Deir al zor, eastern Syria October 11, 2013. Picture taken October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Professional male triathlete Sebastian Kienle of Germany reacts to the crowd after coming in third place atmore
Professional male triathlete Sebastian Kienle of Germany reacts to the crowd after coming in third place at the Ironman World Championship in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
A Mapuche Indian activist is hit by a jet of water released from a riot police vehicle during a protest agamore
A Mapuche Indian activist is hit by a jet of water released from a riot police vehicle during a protest against Columbus Day in Santiago October 12, 2013. This year marks the 521th anniversary of Christopher Columbus' arrival to the Americas. Many indigenous people in Latin America consider it the day Columbus brought slavery, disease, colonisation and genocide from Europe to the Americas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Belarussian hunters pull a killed wild boar in a forest near the village of Barovka, some 200 km (125 milesmore
Belarussian hunters pull a killed wild boar in a forest near the village of Barovka, some 200 km (125 miles) east of Minsk, October 12, 2013. Hunters in Belarus can hunt for wild boars in the country's forests by buying a license that costs from 150 to 800 thousand Belarussian roubles ($16-88). License prices for locals dropped substantially after African swine fever was found in domestic pigs in several regions of the country. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Chicago Bulls' Marquis Teague (C) jumps as Washington Wizards' Martell Webster (L) and Jan Vesely loon on, more
Chicago Bulls' Marquis Teague (C) jumps as Washington Wizards' Martell Webster (L) and Jan Vesely loon on, during a NBA Global Games Rio 2013 basketball game in Rio de Janeiro October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Police detain an opposition supporter in Baku, October 12, 2013. Police beat and detained demonstrators aftmore
Police detain an opposition supporter in Baku, October 12, 2013. Police beat and detained demonstrators after an opposition rally on Saturday in Baku, capital of the oil-rich ex-Soviet republic of Azerbaijan. Several thousand people had gathered in a stadium on the outskirts of the city to protest against alleged electoral violations during the recent presidential election which returned President Ilham Aliyev to office. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
U.S. House Democrats line up to march onto the House floor for a Saturday session to address the current U.more
U.S. House Democrats line up to march onto the House floor for a Saturday session to address the current U.S. government shutdown, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 12, 2013. Congressional negotiations to end a U.S. fiscal crisis that has gripped Washington and spooked financial markets hung by a thread on Saturday after they broke down in the House of Representatives and were in preliminary stages in the Senate. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Men try to remove fallen trees from a road due to the rain and wind in the eastern Indian state of Odisha Omore
Men try to remove fallen trees from a road due to the rain and wind in the eastern Indian state of Odisha October 12, 2013. Rain and wind lashed India's east coast on Saturday, forcing more than 400,000 people to flee to storm shelters as Cyclone Phailin, one of the country's largest cyclones, closed in, threatening to cut a wide swathe of devastation through farmland and fishing hamlets. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
The Dalai Lama (C) walks, accompanied by actor and Chair of the International Campaign for Tibet Richard Gemore
The Dalai Lama (C) walks, accompanied by actor and Chair of the International Campaign for Tibet Richard Gere (L) and the President of Tibet House in Mexico Marco Antonio Karam, before the Dalai Lama's conference "A guide to the way of life of Bodhisattva" in Mexico City, October 12, 2013. The Dalai Lama is in Mexico for a visit from October 11 to 16. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Police officers and Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) soldiers wrap a blanket around a rescued migrant child at tmore
Police officers and Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) soldiers wrap a blanket around a rescued migrant child at the AFM Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour October 12, 2013. Italian and Maltese naval vessels have recovered 34 bodies and rescued 206 people from a migrant boat which capsized on Friday while a rescue ship was dispatched to help another boat in distress, the Italian Navy said on Saturday. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
South Korea's Han Kook-young tackles Brazil's Marcelo (L) during their friendly soccer match at the Seoul Wmore
South Korea's Han Kook-young tackles Brazil's Marcelo (L) during their friendly soccer match at the Seoul World Cup stadium October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Gay rights activists kiss as they are detained by police officers during a gay rights protest in St. Petersmore
Gay rights activists kiss as they are detained by police officers during a gay rights protest in St. Petersburg October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A photographer takes photos of anti-government protesters burning tires during a protest after the funeral more
A photographer takes photos of anti-government protesters burning tires during a protest after the funeral of Yousif Ali Abdullah Al-Nashmi in the village of Sanabis, west of Manama October 12, 2013. Al Wefaq, an Islamist group that says it advocates non-violent methods, said that Al Nashmi died due to denial of medical treatment while in jail. The Ministy of Interior said that he died of AIDS at Salmaniya Medical Complex. "The deceased was admitted to the hospital on September 23 in critical condition and was diagnosed with AIDS", North Governorate Persecutor Hassan Al Bouallay said. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Amateur triathletes wait for the start of the 2.4 miles (3.86 km) swim portion during the Ironman World Chamore
Amateur triathletes wait for the start of the 2.4 miles (3.86 km) swim portion during the Ironman World Championship in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
The Statue of Liberty is pictured from the Staten Island Ferry as people are reflected in windows in New Yomore
The Statue of Liberty is pictured from the Staten Island Ferry as people are reflected in windows in New York, October 12, 2013. The statue will open for tours on Sunday after the state governor of New York approved state funds for the reopening despite an ongoing government shutdown. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
