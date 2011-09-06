" /> " />
2011年 9月 6日 星期二

Children dressed in purple carry a replica of Peru's most revered Catholic religious icon, "the Lord of the Miracles", during a procession in Lima, September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

2011年 9月 6日 星期二

A riot police officer clashes with an anti-Mubarak demonstrator, whose head is bleeding after being hit with a stone by pro-Mubarak demonstrators, during clashes in front of the police academy where former president Hosni Murbarak is on trial in Cairo, September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

2011年 9月 6日 星期二

A woman with her face covered in coloured powder waves while standing on the sea shore as she watches her friends immerse statues of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, in the Arabian Sea on the fifth day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

2011年 9月 6日 星期二

A supporter is reflected in her iPad as she makes a video of former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin speaking at a Tea Party Express rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

2011年 9月 6日 星期二

Anti-Gaddafi fighters standing on heavy machine guns on mounted on pickup trucks hold up a Kingdom of Libya flag at the last checkpoint before the town of Bani Walid, currently held by pro-Gaddafi forces, in southeast Tripoli, September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

2011年 9月 6日 星期二

Cooper Brawn dances as the Temple of Transition burns during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

2011年 9月 6日 星期二

Jewish settlers stand near ruins of razed structures in the unauthorized Jewish hilltop outpost of Migron, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

2011年 9月 6日 星期二

Women walk on the Algarrobico beach past a hotel construction site with a banner erected by Greenpeace protesters which reads "What are they waiting for?" in reference to the hotel's demolition in Carboneras, in the Cabo de Gata natural park, southeast Spain, September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Pedro Armestre/Greenpeace

2011年 9月 6日 星期二

An Edmonton Eskimos' cheerleader flies through the air during the first half of their Labour Day classic CFL football game against the Calgary Stampeders in Calgary, Alberta, September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Todd Korol

2011年 9月 6日 星期二

New York artist Miya Ando poses next to her sculpture 'After 9/11' in Battersea Park in central London, September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

2011年 9月 6日 星期二

Residents cheer as a U.S. soldier from Task Force Bronco, 3rd Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, entertains them with dance moves during a patrol in Rodat district in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, September 5, 2011. Reuters/Erik de Castro

2011年 9月 6日 星期二

A man believed to have strapped what appeared to be a bomb to himself looks out of a window next to the Parramatta court building near Sydney, September 6, 2011. The man was holding a young girl, believed to be his daughter, Australian media reports said. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

2011年 9月 6日 星期二

Residents carry a sofa as they make their way out through a flooded neighbourhood at Teoloyucan, on the outskirts of Mexico City, September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

2011年 9月 6日 星期二

Darwin Tenemea, 12, (L) and Christopher Lojano, 4, play on a statue of Danish fairy tale author Hans Christian Andersen, on Labor Day in Central Park, New York, September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2011年 9月 6日 星期二

An advertisement for Burberry is seen on Duomo cathedral in Milan, September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

2011年 9月 6日 星期二

Local boys carry surfboards at the third annual Surf Liberia Contest at Robertsport on the coast of the West African nation, September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Simon Akam

2011年 9月 6日 星期二

Hamilton Tiger-Cats running back Avon Cobourne runs with the ball against Montreal Alouettes defensive back Seth Williams (L) during the first half of their CFL football game in Hamilton, September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

2011年 9月 6日 星期二

Amanda Knox (R), the U.S. student convicted of killing her British flatmate Meredith Kercher in Italy on November 2007, returns to the courtroom after a break for her appeal trial session in Perugia, Italy, September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

2011年 9月 6日 星期二

An anti-Gaddafi fighter looks up at his weapon hanging from a window at the last checkpoint before the town of Bani Walid, currently held by pro-Gaddafi forces, in south east Tripoli, September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

2011年 9月 6日 星期二

Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia watches her return to Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark during their match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

2011年 9月 6日 星期二

An anti-Gaddafi fighter jokes with his comrades as he sits on crates of shells concealed by Gaddafi's forces at a furniture factory in South Tripoli, September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

2011年 9月 6日 星期二

Players check the gear before a practice session after the opening parade of the 10th annual King's Cup Elephant Polo Tournament in Hua Hin, south of Bangkok, September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 9月 6日 星期二

The chimney of a house remains standing as the rest of the building burns to the ground near Bastrop, Texas, September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone

2011年 9月 6日 星期二

Anti-Gaddafi forces place a sheep skull on the front line in Om El Khanfousa, east of Sirte, September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

