2011年 9月 8日 星期四

An anti-Gaddafi fighter stands next to a vehicle outside Khamis brigade's military base, which was destroyed by a NATO air strike, east of Bani Walid, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

1 / 24
Court workers riding blower machines remove water from the playing surface of Arthur Ashe Stadium after rain delayed competition in the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2 / 24
Cars crushed by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami are seen in Ishinomaki, Miyagi prefecture, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato

3 / 24
A man mourns next to his dead relative at a morgue, after his body was recovered from the site of a double suicide bombing in Quetta, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

4 / 24
Mourners carry coffins during the funeral of 35 people in the town of Al-Qalaa, south-west of Tripoli, September 7, 2011. The bodies were found in a shipping container where, according to local people, the victims had been detained and tortured by security forces loyal to Muammar Gaddafi. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

5 / 24
Railway workers push a wagon loaded with coal back to its track after it derailed at Sabarmati power house in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, India, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave

6 / 24
A woman wearing an illuminated devil's horn sells toys along a beach in Mumbai, India, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

7 / 24
A boy plays soccer with a beverage can, in front of riot police during an anti-Mubarak protest, at the police academy where former Egyptian president Hosni Murbarak is on trial, in Cairo, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany

8 / 24
Muammar Gaddafi relaxes with his granddaughter in his tent at the Bab al-Aziziya compound in Tripoli in this still image taken from an exclusive amateur video from 2005 obtained by Reuters on September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Reuters TV

9 / 24
U.S. director Abel Ferrara and actor Willem Dafoe laugh as they pose during a photocall for their film "4:44 Last Day on Earth" at the 68th Venice Film Festival, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

10 / 24
Palestinians carry the body of gunman Khaled Sahmood during his funeral in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

11 / 24
German Chancellor Angela Merkel listens to a budget debate in the Bundestag, the German lower house of parliament in Berlin, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

12 / 24
Students beat up a man who stole a mobile phone during a protest in Cali, Colombia, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

13 / 24
Men look for metals and other valuables in the waste waters of the city dump in Guatemala City, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

14 / 24
A nurse tries to assist as a policeman carries a woman, who was injured by a blast outside the High Court, towards a hospital for treatment in New Delhi, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur

15 / 24
The Group Aero Squadron (Esquadrilha da fumala) flies in formation during a civic-military parade in commemoration of 189 years of Brazilian independence, in Brasilia, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

16 / 24
A supporter of Egypt's former president Hosni Mubarak tries to run as she is attacked by anti-Mubarak protesters outside the police academy where Mubarak's trial is taking place, in Cairo, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany

17 / 24
A Thai person releases a bird from a cage for good luck in Lopburi province, north of Bangkok, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

18 / 24
Former Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak lies on his bed while being taken to the courtroom at the police academy in Cairo, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

19 / 24
Spectators look at contestants competing in the National Ballooning Championship, held to commemorate Brazil's independence day, in Brasilia, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

20 / 24
Emergency workers search the wreckage of a plane that crashed near the Russian city of Yaroslavl, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Korolyov

21 / 24
Demonstrators pretend to clean a sign outside a ministry during the "March Against Corruption" in Brasilia, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

22 / 24
An anti-Gaddafi fighter looks into the cockpit of a damaged plane outside Khamis brigade's military base, which was destroyed during a NATO air strike, east of Bani Walid, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

23 / 24
Mohammad Azam, 56, injured by a double suicide bombing in Quetta, is assisted to an ambulance by police and rescue workers, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

24 / 24

