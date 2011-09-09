版本:
2011年 9月 9日

The body of a man lies covered on a pavement after being killed during a shootout at the El Guarda market in Guatemala city, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Editor's choice

The body of a man lies covered on a pavement after being killed during a shootout at the El Guarda market in Guatemala city, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A man is reflected in a window draped with a U.S. flag across from the World Trade Center construction site in New York, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

2011年 9月 9日 星期五

A man walks past pigeons on his way back after offering prayers from a nearby temple at Bashantapur Durbar Square in Kathmandu, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A man walks past pigeons on his way back after offering prayers from a nearby temple at Bashantapur Durbar Square in Kathmandu, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

2011年 9月 9日 星期五

A picture of slain Afghan national hero Ahmad Shah Massoud is set along the road in Panjshir province, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

A picture of slain Afghan national hero Ahmad Shah Massoud is set along the road in Panjshir province, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

2011年 9月 9日 星期五

President Barack Obama arrives to address a joint session of the United States Congress on the subject of job creation on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Barack Obama arrives to address a joint session of the United States Congress on the subject of job creation on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

2011年 9月 9日 星期五

Anti-Gaddafi forces fire a Howitzer at the artillery line in Om El Khanfousa, east of Sirte, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Anti-Gaddafi forces fire a Howitzer at the artillery line in Om El Khanfousa, east of Sirte, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

2011年 9月 9日 星期五

Sand bags are seen along a flood wall on the Susquehanna River in Kingston, Pennsylvania, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Sand bags are seen along a flood wall on the Susquehanna River in Kingston, Pennsylvania, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

2011年 9月 9日 星期五

Belarussian hockey players from Dinamo Minsk attend a commemorative event at the Minsk-Arena sports complex in Minsk, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Belarussian hockey players from Dinamo Minsk attend a commemorative event at the Minsk-Arena sports complex in Minsk, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

2011年 9月 9日 星期五

People pay their respects to the victims of a Russian ice hockey team plane crash at the Old Town Square in Prague, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/David W Cerny

People pay their respects to the victims of a Russian ice hockey team plane crash at the Old Town Square in Prague, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/David W Cerny

2011年 9月 9日 星期五

The mother of a man, who paramilitary soldiers said was detained for his suspected involvement with crime, loses consciousness outside the compound where he is being held in Karachi, Pakistan, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

The mother of a man, who paramilitary soldiers said was detained for his suspected involvement with crime, loses consciousness outside the compound where he is being held in Karachi, Pakistan, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

2011年 9月 9日 星期五

Rescue divers work next to the wreckage of a plane that crashed near the Russian city of Yaroslavl, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Maxim Shipenkov/Pool

Rescue divers work next to the wreckage of a plane that crashed near the Russian city of Yaroslavl, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Maxim Shipenkov/Pool

2011年 9月 9日 星期五

Members of the public react as they walk past a New York Police Department Hercules team on patrol near Penn Station in New York, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Members of the public react as they walk past a New York Police Department Hercules team on patrol near Penn Station in New York, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 9月 9日 星期五

Anti-Gaddafi fighters from the Warfallah tribe pray at Wadi Dinar, near the town of Bani Walid, currently held by pro-Gaddafi forces, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Anti-Gaddafi fighters from the Warfallah tribe pray at Wadi Dinar, near the town of Bani Walid, currently held by pro-Gaddafi forces, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

2011年 9月 9日 星期五

Two Roma women sleep inside a van during the gathering of the ethnic Roma minority in Costesti, west of Bucharest, September 8, 2011 REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Two Roma women sleep inside a van during the gathering of the ethnic Roma minority in Costesti, west of Bucharest, September 8, 2011 REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

2011年 9月 9日 星期五

Marc Schneeberger of Switzerland reacts after setting a new national record in the 4x100 metres relay event at the IAAF Diamond League athletics meeting at the Letzigrund stadium in Zurich, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

Marc Schneeberger of Switzerland reacts after setting a new national record in the 4x100 metres relay event at the IAAF Diamond League athletics meeting at the Letzigrund stadium in Zurich, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

2011年 9月 9日 星期五

David Macmill, 24, covers his face as he sits in the dock at the Magistrate's Court in the southern Israeli city of Beersheba, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

David Macmill, 24, covers his face as he sits in the dock at the Magistrate's Court in the southern Israeli city of Beersheba, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

2011年 9月 9日 星期五

A defected army soldier takes a rest near a checkpoint, which he mans, in Sanaa, Yemen, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A defected army soldier takes a rest near a checkpoint, which he mans, in Sanaa, Yemen, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

2011年 9月 9日 星期五

Riot police detain two students during a protest against the government to demand changes in the public state education system in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

Riot police detain two students during a protest against the government to demand changes in the public state education system in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

2011年 9月 9日 星期五

The facade of the Bank of Greece is stained with red paint thrown by demonstrators after a rally against Greek government's planned education reforms in central Athens, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

The facade of the Bank of Greece is stained with red paint thrown by demonstrators after a rally against Greek government's planned education reforms in central Athens, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

2011年 9月 9日 星期五

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron reacts during a wheelchair tennis match with partner John Parfitt, against London Mayor Boris Johnson and Adam Field, at an International Paralympic Day at Trafalgar Square in London, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron reacts during a wheelchair tennis match with partner John Parfitt, against London Mayor Boris Johnson and Adam Field, at an International Paralympic Day at Trafalgar Square in London, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2011年 9月 9日 星期五

A Spanish street performer is seen during a performance near Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City, September 8, 2011, as part of the "Festiclown Palestinia" clown festival. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A Spanish street performer is seen during a performance near Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City, September 8, 2011, as part of the "Festiclown Palestinia" clown festival. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

2011年 9月 9日 星期五

Anti-Gaddafi fighters put up a rebel flag as they prepare to advance on the Libyan besieged town of Bani Walid after clashing with Gaddafi's gunmen on the outskirts of the city, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Anti-Gaddafi fighters put up a rebel flag as they prepare to advance on the Libyan besieged town of Bani Walid after clashing with Gaddafi's gunmen on the outskirts of the city, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

2011年 9月 9日 星期五

Thailand's first female Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra arrives at the Thai Army Club to chair a seminar on military strategy in Bangkok, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Thailand's first female Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra arrives at the Thai Army Club to chair a seminar on military strategy in Bangkok, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

2011年 9月 9日 星期五

President Obama addresses a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

President Obama addresses a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

