Editor's choice
The body of a man lies covered on a pavement after being killed during a shootout at the El Guarda market in Guatemala city, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
The body of a man lies covered on a pavement after being killed during a shootout at the El Guarda market in Guatemala city, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A man is reflected in a window draped with a U.S. flag across from the World Trade Center construction site in New York, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
A man is reflected in a window draped with a U.S. flag across from the World Trade Center construction site in New York, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
A man walks past pigeons on his way back after offering prayers from a nearby temple at Bashantapur Durbar Square in Kathmandu, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A man walks past pigeons on his way back after offering prayers from a nearby temple at Bashantapur Durbar Square in Kathmandu, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A picture of slain Afghan national hero Ahmad Shah Massoud is set along the road in Panjshir province, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A picture of slain Afghan national hero Ahmad Shah Massoud is set along the road in Panjshir province, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
President Barack Obama arrives to address a joint session of the United States Congress on the subject of job creation on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Barack Obama arrives to address a joint session of the United States Congress on the subject of job creation on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Anti-Gaddafi forces fire a Howitzer at the artillery line in Om El Khanfousa, east of Sirte, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
Anti-Gaddafi forces fire a Howitzer at the artillery line in Om El Khanfousa, east of Sirte, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
Sand bags are seen along a flood wall on the Susquehanna River in Kingston, Pennsylvania, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Sand bags are seen along a flood wall on the Susquehanna River in Kingston, Pennsylvania, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Belarussian hockey players from Dinamo Minsk attend a commemorative event at the Minsk-Arena sports complex in Minsk, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Belarussian hockey players from Dinamo Minsk attend a commemorative event at the Minsk-Arena sports complex in Minsk, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
People pay their respects to the victims of a Russian ice hockey team plane crash at the Old Town Square in Prague, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/David W Cerny
People pay their respects to the victims of a Russian ice hockey team plane crash at the Old Town Square in Prague, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/David W Cerny
The mother of a man, who paramilitary soldiers said was detained for his suspected involvement with crime, loses consciousness outside the compound where he is being held in Karachi, Pakistan, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
The mother of a man, who paramilitary soldiers said was detained for his suspected involvement with crime, loses consciousness outside the compound where he is being held in Karachi, Pakistan, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
Rescue divers work next to the wreckage of a plane that crashed near the Russian city of Yaroslavl, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Maxim Shipenkov/Pool
Rescue divers work next to the wreckage of a plane that crashed near the Russian city of Yaroslavl, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Maxim Shipenkov/Pool
Members of the public react as they walk past a New York Police Department Hercules team on patrol near Penn Station in New York, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Members of the public react as they walk past a New York Police Department Hercules team on patrol near Penn Station in New York, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Anti-Gaddafi fighters from the Warfallah tribe pray at Wadi Dinar, near the town of Bani Walid, currently held by pro-Gaddafi forces, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Anti-Gaddafi fighters from the Warfallah tribe pray at Wadi Dinar, near the town of Bani Walid, currently held by pro-Gaddafi forces, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Two Roma women sleep inside a van during the gathering of the ethnic Roma minority in Costesti, west of Bucharest, September 8, 2011 REUTERS/Radu Sigheti
Two Roma women sleep inside a van during the gathering of the ethnic Roma minority in Costesti, west of Bucharest, September 8, 2011 REUTERS/Radu Sigheti
Marc Schneeberger of Switzerland reacts after setting a new national record in the 4x100 metres relay event at the IAAF Diamond League athletics meeting at the Letzigrund stadium in Zurich, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud
Marc Schneeberger of Switzerland reacts after setting a new national record in the 4x100 metres relay event at the IAAF Diamond League athletics meeting at the Letzigrund stadium in Zurich, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud
David Macmill, 24, covers his face as he sits in the dock at the Magistrate's Court in the southern Israeli city of Beersheba, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
David Macmill, 24, covers his face as he sits in the dock at the Magistrate's Court in the southern Israeli city of Beersheba, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A defected army soldier takes a rest near a checkpoint, which he mans, in Sanaa, Yemen, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A defected army soldier takes a rest near a checkpoint, which he mans, in Sanaa, Yemen, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Riot police detain two students during a protest against the government to demand changes in the public state education system in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
Riot police detain two students during a protest against the government to demand changes in the public state education system in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
The facade of the Bank of Greece is stained with red paint thrown by demonstrators after a rally against Greek government's planned education reforms in central Athens, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
The facade of the Bank of Greece is stained with red paint thrown by demonstrators after a rally against Greek government's planned education reforms in central Athens, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron reacts during a wheelchair tennis match with partner John Parfitt, against London Mayor Boris Johnson and Adam Field, at an International Paralympic Day at Trafalgar Square in London, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron reacts during a wheelchair tennis match with partner John Parfitt, against London Mayor Boris Johnson and Adam Field, at an International Paralympic Day at Trafalgar Square in London, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A Spanish street performer is seen during a performance near Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City, September 8, 2011, as part of the "Festiclown Palestinia" clown festival. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A Spanish street performer is seen during a performance near Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City, September 8, 2011, as part of the "Festiclown Palestinia" clown festival. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Anti-Gaddafi fighters put up a rebel flag as they prepare to advance on the Libyan besieged town of Bani Walid after clashing with Gaddafi's gunmen on the outskirts of the city, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Anti-Gaddafi fighters put up a rebel flag as they prepare to advance on the Libyan besieged town of Bani Walid after clashing with Gaddafi's gunmen on the outskirts of the city, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Thailand's first female Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra arrives at the Thai Army Club to chair a seminar on military strategy in Bangkok, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
Thailand's first female Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra arrives at the Thai Army Club to chair a seminar on military strategy in Bangkok, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
President Obama addresses a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Obama addresses a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed