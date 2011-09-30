版本:
中国

2011年 9月 30日 星期五

A riot policeman falls during a protest against the government and the public state education system at Santiago city, Chile, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Vera

2011年 9月 30日 星期五

An abandoned VIP stairway is seen on a road at the airport in Sirte, which is now under the control of anti- Gaddafi fighters, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Anis Mili

2011年 9月 30日 星期五

A protester from the Occupy Wall Street campaign sleeps underneath a plastic sheet in Zuccotti Park near the financial district of New York, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 9月 30日 星期五

The body of a man who was shot dead lies covered outside a bar called "The Dollar" in Oaxaca, Mexico, September 28, 2011. The owner of the bar and his bodyguard were shot dead by three hitmen, according to local media. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

2011年 9月 30日 星期五

Libyan man reacts as others carry the body of an anti-Gaddafi fighter who was killed in Bani Walid, during his funeral in Tripoli, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

2011年 9月 30日 星期五

A college student shouts slogans from a police bus after he was detained by the police during a sit-in demonstration on a street in central Seoul, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

2011年 9月 30日 星期五

Dale farm resident Michael Flynn, 3, plays on a inflatable slide on a hot autumn as residents of the traveller community wait for news of the legal challenge to their eviction by Basildon council, near Billericay, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

2011年 9月 30日 星期五

A woman walks her Dalmatian dog on the beach front in Brighton, southern England, September 29, 2011. Britain is experiencing an unusually warm spell of weather which forecasters say will continue into next week. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

2011年 9月 30日 星期五

German Chancellor Angela Merkel gestures during the session of the Bundestag lower house of parliament in Berlin, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

2011年 9月 30日 星期五

An activist, covered in flour and corn grains, sits inside of a rubbish bin during National Corn Day celebrations in Mexico City, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

2011年 9月 30日 星期五

LaToya Jackson, sister of the late pop star Michael Jackson, arrives for Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of her brother in Los Angeles, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 9月 30日 星期五

Visitors pose for a photo in front of a wallpaper during Beijing International Design Triennial Exhibition at China National Museum in Beijing, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Soo Hoo Zheyang

2011年 9月 30日 星期五

A baby is baptised during a mass baptism ceremony in Tbilisi, Georgia, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

2011年 9月 30日 星期五

Anti-government protesters throw a boy into the air as they gather in al-Taghyeer (change) Square where they are camping to demand the ouster of Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

2011年 9月 30日 星期五

A graphic of a gloved hand on a doorway and the image of a man on the other side is shown at the Los Angeles Criminal Courts building, site of the trial of Dr. Conrad Murray for the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/David McNew

2011年 9月 30日 星期五

Austria Vienna's Zlatko Junuzovic and Malmo's Ulrich Vinzents (TOP) fight for the ball during the Europa League Group G soccer match in Malmo, Sweden, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Andreas Hillergren/Scanpix

2011年 9月 30日 星期五

The Long March II-F rocket loaded with China's unmanned space module Tiangong-1 lifts off from the launch pad in the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, Gansu province, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

2011年 9月 30日 星期五

Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez plays softball before a press conference at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

2011年 9月 30日 星期五

An anti-Gaddafi fighter fires in the air during the funeral of his comrades who were killed in Bani Walid, in Tripoli, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

2011年 9月 30日 星期五

Saudi officials count ballots at a polling station at Prince Salman center in Riyadh, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed

2011年 9月 30日 星期五

A riot police officer punches a student during a protest against the government and the public state education system at Santiago city, Chile, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero

2011年 9月 30日 星期五

A man walks past a wallpaper depicting Italy's Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi as Napoleon mounted on a horse in downtown Milan, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

2011年 9月 30日 星期五

The moon is seen behind the ancient temple of the Parthenon in Athens, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

2011年 9月 30日 星期五

Austria Vienna's Alexander Gorgon heads the ball during the Europa League Group G match against Malmo in Malmo, Sweden, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Andreas Hillergren/Scanpix

