Editor's Choice

2012年 9月 2日 星期日

<p>U.S. President Barack Obama speaks to thousands of supporters at a campaign event at the Living History Farms in Urbandale, Iowa, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

2012年 9月 2日 星期日

U.S. President Barack Obama speaks to thousands of supporters at a campaign event at the Living History Farms in Urbandale, Iowa, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

<p>Felix Sturm (R) of Germany punches Daniel Geale of Australia during their WBA and IBF middleweight World Championship boxing fight in Oberhausen September 1, 2012. Geale won the fight by points. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender</p>

2012年 9月 2日 星期日

Felix Sturm (R) of Germany punches Daniel Geale of Australia during their WBA and IBF middleweight World Championship boxing fight in Oberhausen September 1, 2012. Geale won the fight by points. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

<p>Policemen arrest a man during a protest against Michelle Martin, the ex-wife and accomplice of child murderer Marc Dutroux, whose crimes horrified Belgium in the 1990s, near the Clarisses Convent in Malonne, September 1, 2012. Martin arrived at the convent late in the evening on August 28, 2012. Martin was freed after having served 16 years of her 30 year jail term, a Belgian court ruled on August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule</p>

2012年 9月 2日 星期日

Policemen arrest a man during a protest against Michelle Martin, the ex-wife and accomplice of child murderer Marc Dutroux, whose crimes horrified Belgium in the 1990s, near the Clarisses Convent in Malonne, September 1, 2012. Martin arrived at the convent late in the evening on August 28, 2012. Martin was freed after having served 16 years of her 30 year jail term, a Belgian court ruled on August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule

<p>A boy swims in the Triveni River at Panauti in Kavre, on the outskirts of Nepal's capital Kathmandu September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

2012年 9月 2日 星期日

A boy swims in the Triveni River at Panauti in Kavre, on the outskirts of Nepal's capital Kathmandu September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

<p>Evan O'Hanlon of Australia (L) celebrates winning the men's 100m T38 classification final in a world record time at the Olympic Stadium during the London 2012 Paralympic Games September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

2012年 9月 2日 星期日

Evan O'Hanlon of Australia (L) celebrates winning the men's 100m T38 classification final in a world record time at the Olympic Stadium during the London 2012 Paralympic Games September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>St.Tammany officials inspect lock two of the Pearl River Navigational Cana after Hurricane Isaac in Bush, Louisiana, September 1, 2012. St. Tammany officials opened a valve on lock two to relieve pressure on the Pearl River Navigational Canal. REUTERS/Roy Snyder/St. Tammany Parish/Handout</p>

2012年 9月 2日 星期日

St.Tammany officials inspect lock two of the Pearl River Navigational Cana after Hurricane Isaac in Bush, Louisiana, September 1, 2012. St. Tammany officials opened a valve on lock two to relieve pressure on the Pearl River Navigational Canal. REUTERS/Roy Snyder/St. Tammany Parish/Handout

<p>A Syrian Air Force fighter jet launches missiles at El Edaa district in Syria's northwestern city of Aleppo September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal</p>

2012年 9月 2日 星期日

A Syrian Air Force fighter jet launches missiles at El Edaa district in Syria's northwestern city of Aleppo September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

<p>Fireworks explode above St. Basil's cathedral during the International Military Music Festival "Spasskaya Tower" in Red Square in Moscow, September 1, 2012. Military bands from different countries participate in the annual tattoo starting from 1 to 8 of September. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

2012年 9月 2日 星期日

Fireworks explode above St. Basil's cathedral during the International Military Music Festival "Spasskaya Tower" in Red Square in Moscow, September 1, 2012. Military bands from different countries participate in the annual tattoo starting from 1 to 8 of September. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

<p>Riot police stand guard beside a police bus as protesters take part in a protest march against Mexican President Felipe Calderon's administration for failing to curb organised crime, outside the National Congress building, in Mexico City September 1, 2012. Hundreds of protesters on Saturday held the rally prior to Calderon's delivery of an annual report on the opening of a new year of legislative session in the National Congress. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

2012年 9月 2日 星期日

Riot police stand guard beside a police bus as protesters take part in a protest march against Mexican President Felipe Calderon's administration for failing to curb organised crime, outside the National Congress building, in Mexico City September 1, 2012. Hundreds of protesters on Saturday held the rally prior to Calderon's delivery of an annual report on the opening of a new year of legislative session in the National Congress. REUTERS/Henry Romero

<p>USC Trojans cornerback Brian Baucham (R) breaks up a pass intended for Hawaii Warriors wide receiver Chris Gant during the first half of their NCAA football game in Los Angeles September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

2012年 9月 2日 星期日

USC Trojans cornerback Brian Baucham (R) breaks up a pass intended for Hawaii Warriors wide receiver Chris Gant during the first half of their NCAA football game in Los Angeles September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Dance students practice a move during a training session at a pole dancing club in Wuhan, Hubei province August 31, 2012. Picture taken August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

2012年 9月 2日 星期日

Dance students practice a move during a training session at a pole dancing club in Wuhan, Hubei province August 31, 2012. Picture taken August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Britain's Jon-Allan Butterworth competes to win silver in the Men's Individual C5 track cycling Pursuit at the London 2012 Paralympic games in the Velodrome at the Olympic Park in Stratford, London September 1, 2012. In the C class competition athletes with an impairment that affects their legs, arms and/or trunk compete using a standard bicycle, the number indicates the level of impairment with 1 being the most impaired and 5 the least. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

2012年 9月 2日 星期日

Britain's Jon-Allan Butterworth competes to win silver in the Men's Individual C5 track cycling Pursuit at the London 2012 Paralympic games in the Velodrome at the Olympic Park in Stratford, London September 1, 2012. In the C class competition athletes with an impairment that affects their legs, arms and/or trunk compete using a standard bicycle, the number indicates the level of impairment with 1 being the most impaired and 5 the least. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

<p>School children line up during a ceremony to mark the beginning of a new academic year at school-liceum number 12 in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

2012年 9月 2日 星期日

School children line up during a ceremony to mark the beginning of a new academic year at school-liceum number 12 in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

<p>Toronto Blue Jays Omar Vizquel gets tagged out by Tampa Bay Rays catcher Jose Molina (R) to end the game during the ninth inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Toronto, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

2012年 9月 2日 星期日

Toronto Blue Jays Omar Vizquel gets tagged out by Tampa Bay Rays catcher Jose Molina (R) to end the game during the ninth inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Toronto, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>A protester shouts slogan while holding a machete as he climbs across a fence towards the riot police standing guard inside during a protest march against Mexican President Felipe Calderon's administration for failing to curb organised crime, outside the National Congress building, in Mexico City September 1, 2012. Hundreds of protesters on Saturday held the rally prior to Calderon's delivery of an annual report on the opening of a new year of legislative session in the National Congress. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

2012年 9月 2日 星期日

A protester shouts slogan while holding a machete as he climbs across a fence towards the riot police standing guard inside during a protest march against Mexican President Felipe Calderon's administration for failing to curb organised crime, outside the National Congress building, in Mexico City September 1, 2012. Hundreds of protesters on Saturday held the rally prior to Calderon's delivery of an annual report on the opening of a new year of legislative session in the National Congress. REUTERS/Henry Romero

<p>Mountain Spirit (L) and Shooting Star, their Playa names, dance during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 1, 2012. More than 60,000 people from all over the world have gathered at the sold out festival, which is celebrating its 26th year, to spend a week in the remote desert cut off from much of the outside world to experience art, music and the unique community that develops. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

2012年 9月 2日 星期日

Mountain Spirit (L) and Shooting Star, their Playa names, dance during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 1, 2012. More than 60,000 people from all over the world have gathered at the sold out festival, which is celebrating its 26th year, to spend a week in the remote desert cut off from much of the outside world to experience art, music and the unique community that develops. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

<p>Riot police keep watch during African Champions League (CAF) soccer match against between Egypt's Zamalek and Ghana's Berekum Chelsea at the Military Stadium in Cairo September 1, 2012. The match is the first official game with fans in Egypt since February where 74 spectators were killed in a riot following a match between Al Ahly against al-Masry in Port Said. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

2012年 9月 2日 星期日

Riot police keep watch during African Champions League (CAF) soccer match against between Egypt's Zamalek and Ghana's Berekum Chelsea at the Military Stadium in Cairo September 1, 2012. The match is the first official game with fans in Egypt since February where 74 spectators were killed in a riot following a match between Al Ahly against al-Masry in Port Said. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>Andy Murray of Britain signs autographs after defeating Feliciano Lopez of Spain in their men's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

2012年 9月 2日 星期日

Andy Murray of Britain signs autographs after defeating Feliciano Lopez of Spain in their men's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

<p>Andrea Hlavackova of the Czech Republic falls to the court after defeating Maria Kirilenko of Russia in their women's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

2012年 9月 2日 星期日

Andrea Hlavackova of the Czech Republic falls to the court after defeating Maria Kirilenko of Russia in their women's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi gives a speech to supporters at the National League for Democracy division head office as she visits a flooded area in the Pathein township, capital of the Irrawaddy division September 1, 2012. More than 700 villages and over 200,000 acres (80,940 hectares) of rice fields have been flooded over the last few days, according to local media reports. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

2012年 9月 2日 星期日

Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi gives a speech to supporters at the National League for Democracy division head office as she visits a flooded area in the Pathein township, capital of the Irrawaddy division September 1, 2012. More than 700 villages and over 200,000 acres (80,940 hectares) of rice fields have been flooded over the last few days, according to local media reports. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

<p>Three surfer buddies from Wisconsin hang out at their vintage Volkswagon on the afternoon of the Dairyland Surf Classic in Sherboygan, Wisconsin September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Sara Stathas</p>

2012年 9月 2日 星期日

Three surfer buddies from Wisconsin hang out at their vintage Volkswagon on the afternoon of the Dairyland Surf Classic in Sherboygan, Wisconsin September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Sara Stathas

<p>Members of Britain's royal family (front L-R) Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles cheer as competitors participate in a sack race at the Braemar Gathering in Braemar, Scotland September 1, 2012. REUTERSRussell Cheyne</p>

2012年 9月 2日 星期日

Members of Britain's royal family (front L-R) Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles cheer as competitors participate in a sack race at the Braemar Gathering in Braemar, Scotland September 1, 2012. REUTERSRussell Cheyne

<p>Spectators stand beside the 12 hole during the third round of the European Masters golf tournament in the Swiss mountain resort of Crans-Montana September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

2012年 9月 2日 星期日

Spectators stand beside the 12 hole during the third round of the European Masters golf tournament in the Swiss mountain resort of Crans-Montana September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

<p>Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney greets the audience at a campaign rally in Jacksonville, Florida September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

2012年 9月 2日 星期日

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney greets the audience at a campaign rally in Jacksonville, Florida September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

