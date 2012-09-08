版本:
中国

2012年 9月 8日 星期六

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney listens to a question from a reporter at the airport in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

2012年 9月 8日 星期六

2012年 9月 8日 星期六

Police officers detain a protester in support of women's rights group Femen, during a civic-military parade commemorating the Independence Day of Brazil in Brasilia September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

2012年 9月 8日 星期六

2012年 9月 8日 星期六

U.S. President Barack Obama (back to camera) waits for first lady Michelle Obama (L-R), U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, and Biden's wife Jill to join him on stage at a campaign event at the Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth, New Hampshire September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

2012年 9月 8日 星期六

2012年 9月 8日 星期六

A model presents a creation from the Jason Wu Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2012年 9月 8日 星期六

2012年 9月 8日 星期六

A member of an art gallery covers an art piece by Beijing-based artist Chi Peng with paper after government officials from the cultural bureau deemed it unfit for display before the inauguration of the SH Contemporary Art Fair at the Shanghai Exhibition Center September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

2012年 9月 8日 星期六

2012年 9月 8日 星期六

Britain's Prince Harry is shown the Apache helicopter flight line by an unidentified member of his squadron at Camp Bastion, Afghanistan September 7, 2012. REUTER/John Stillwell

2012年 9月 8日 星期六

2012年 9月 8日 星期六

Soldiers of Moldova's self-proclaimed separatist Dnestr region take part in a military parade during Independence Day celebration in Tiraspol, in Moldova's self-proclaimed separatist Transdniestria September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2012年 9月 8日 星期六

2012年 9月 8日 星期六

Soldiers carry children as locals follow them towards safer area after two earthquakes hit Zhaotong, Yunnan province, September 7, 2012. REUTERS

2012年 9月 8日 星期六

2012年 9月 8日 星期六

Bob (R) and Mike Bryan of the U.S. celebrate after defeating Leander Paes of India and Radek Stepanek of the Czech Republic in their men's doubles finals match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2012年 9月 8日 星期六

2012年 9月 8日 星期六

Ten of thousand protesters gesture to show their refusal for the launch of national education in schools as they take part in a demonstration outside government headquarters in Hong Kong September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

2012年 9月 8日 星期六

2012年 9月 8日 星期六

A model presents a creation during the African Icons Spring/Summer 2013 collection show, during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2012年 9月 8日 星期六

2012年 9月 8日 星期六

Wang Zhiming of China celebrates after a World Record throw in the Men's F40 classification Javelin final at the Olympic Stadium in Olympic Park at the London 2012 Paralympic Games September 7, 2012. He won gold. REUTERS/Toby Melville

2012年 9月 8日 星期六

2012年 9月 8日 星期六

Actress Noomi Rapace poses on the red carpet during a screening for the movie "Passion" at the 69th Venice Film Festival September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

2012年 9月 8日 星期六

2012年 9月 8日 星期六

Press photographers take pictures as protesters run for cover from tear-gas fired by riot police during an anti-government march in downtown Manama September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

2012年 9月 8日 星期六

2012年 9月 8日 星期六

A container terminal operator walks up the stairs to Emma Maersk, one of the world's largest containers which is designed to carry 15,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (ETU), at Container Terminal 9 at Hong Kong's Kwai Chung district September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2012年 9月 8日 星期六

2012年 9月 8日 星期六

Villagers stand on a damaged bridge over the flooded river Mahisagar after heavy rains at Udalpur village in Panchmahal district of the western Indian state of Gujarat September 7, 2012. Picture taken September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

2012年 9月 8日 星期六

2012年 9月 8日 星期六

A butcher carries beef at Petare's market in Caracas September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

2012年 9月 8日 星期六

2012年 9月 8日 星期六

Serena Williams of the U.S. hits a return to Sara Errani of Italy during their women's semifinals match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

2012年 9月 8日 星期六

2012年 9月 8日 星期六

Security guards stand at the runway entrance before the presentation of the Nicole Miller Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

2012年 9月 8日 星期六

2012年 9月 8日 星期六

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney and his wife Ann wave to the crowd at the end of a campaign rally in Nashua, New Hampshire September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

2012年 9月 8日 星期六

2012年 9月 8日 星期六

A horseman poses at Monument Valley Tribal Park in Utah August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

2012年 9月 8日 星期六

2012年 9月 8日 星期六

Models participate in a pillow fight at the Alice Olivia party during "Fashion's Night Out" in New York September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

2012年 9月 8日 星期六

2012年 9月 8日 星期六

A dog takes cover from heavy rain outside a wooden house in San Jose Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

2012年 9月 8日 星期六

2012年 9月 8日 星期六

Army soldiers sit atop an armed personnel carrier securing a road where protesters rallied to demand that Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh be put on trial in Sanaa September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abullah

2012年 9月 8日 星期六

