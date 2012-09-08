Editor's Choice
Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney listens to a question from a reporter at the airport in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Police officers detain a protester in support of women's rights group Femen, during a civic-military parade commemorating the Independence Day of Brazil in Brasilia September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
U.S. President Barack Obama (back to camera) waits for first lady Michelle Obama (L-R), U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, and Biden's wife Jill to join him on stage at a campaign event at the Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth, New Hampshire September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
A model presents a creation from the Jason Wu Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A member of an art gallery covers an art piece by Beijing-based artist Chi Peng with paper after government officials from the cultural bureau deemed it unfit for display before the inauguration of the SH Contemporary Art Fair at the Shanghai Exhibition Center September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Britain's Prince Harry is shown the Apache helicopter flight line by an unidentified member of his squadron at Camp Bastion, Afghanistan September 7, 2012. REUTER/John Stillwell
Soldiers of Moldova's self-proclaimed separatist Dnestr region take part in a military parade during Independence Day celebration in Tiraspol, in Moldova's self-proclaimed separatist Transdniestria September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Soldiers carry children as locals follow them towards safer area after two earthquakes hit Zhaotong, Yunnan province, September 7, 2012. REUTERS
Bob (R) and Mike Bryan of the U.S. celebrate after defeating Leander Paes of India and Radek Stepanek of the Czech Republic in their men's doubles finals match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Ten of thousand protesters gesture to show their refusal for the launch of national education in schools as they take part in a demonstration outside government headquarters in Hong Kong September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A model presents a creation during the African Icons Spring/Summer 2013 collection show, during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Wang Zhiming of China celebrates after a World Record throw in the Men's F40 classification Javelin final at the Olympic Stadium in Olympic Park at the London 2012 Paralympic Games September 7, 2012. He won gold. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Actress Noomi Rapace poses on the red carpet during a screening for the movie "Passion" at the 69th Venice Film Festival September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Press photographers take pictures as protesters run for cover from tear-gas fired by riot police during an anti-government march in downtown Manama September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
A container terminal operator walks up the stairs to Emma Maersk, one of the world's largest containers which is designed to carry 15,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (ETU), at Container Terminal 9 at Hong Kong's Kwai Chung district September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Villagers stand on a damaged bridge over the flooded river Mahisagar after heavy rains at Udalpur village in Panchmahal district of the western Indian state of Gujarat September 7, 2012. Picture taken September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A butcher carries beef at Petare's market in Caracas September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Serena Williams of the U.S. hits a return to Sara Errani of Italy during their women's semifinals match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Security guards stand at the runway entrance before the presentation of the Nicole Miller Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney and his wife Ann wave to the crowd at the end of a campaign rally in Nashua, New Hampshire September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A horseman poses at Monument Valley Tribal Park in Utah August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Models participate in a pillow fight at the Alice Olivia party during "Fashion's Night Out" in New York September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A dog takes cover from heavy rain outside a wooden house in San Jose Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Army soldiers sit atop an armed personnel carrier securing a road where protesters rallied to demand that Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh be put on trial in Sanaa September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abullah
