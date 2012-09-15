Editor's Choice
A protester shouts slogans as he stands on a burnt car during clashes with riot police along a road leading to the U.S. embassy, near Tahrir Square in Cairo September 14, 2012. Egyptian protesters, angry at a film they say insults Prophet Mohammad, hurled stones on Friday at a line of police in Cairo blocking their way to the U.S. embassy, which was attacked earlier this week. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A military service member salutes during a transfer of remains ceremony at Andrews Air Force Base near Washington, September 14, 2012. President Barack Obama arrived at Andrews Air Force Base on Friday to lead a ceremony honoring the return of the remains of the U.S. ambassador and three other Americans killed in an attack in Libya this week. Ambassador Christopher Stevens and the other Americans died after gunmen attacked the...more
A worker frowns amidst dust inside an open-air plant which crushes rocks to produce construction materials on the Gobi Deserton Gobi Desert in Aksu, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, September 14, 2012. China's economic slowdown is expected to reach its nadir this quarter, with a recovery of momentum delayed until the final quarter, leaving growth for 2012 likely to fall below 8 percent, a level unseen since 1999, a Reuters poll...more
Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, take off their shoes before visiting the As-Syakirin Mosque at KLCC in Kuala Lumpur September 14, 2012. The royal couple are on their second stop of a nine-day tour of Southeast Asia and the South Pacific on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II to commemorate her Diamond Jubilee. REUTERS/Samsul Said
Korean rapper-singer Psy (C) performs on NBC's "Today" show with hosts (L-R) Al Roker, Natalie Morales, Savannah Guthrie and David Gregory in New York September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Vilma Bertila Bincoy (R), mother of 8-year-old Evelyn Yanisa Saquij Bin, who was killed by a man in her primary school classroom, reacts next to her daughter's coffin during a ceremony in Tactic, in the Alta Verapaz region, some 189 km (117 miles) from Guatemala City, September 14, 2012. Angry villagers in Guatemala killed a man by setting fire to him after he hacked Saquij Bin and 13-year-old Juan Armando Coy Cal to death with a...more
Pope Benedict XVI (R) looks on as Gregorios III Patriarch of the Church of Antiochthe speaks at the St. Paul Basilic in Harissa near Beirut September 14, 2012. Pope Benedict's visit to Lebanon ranked as potentially his most dangerous even before this week's protests in the Middle East raised the stakes, but he said on Friday he never considered calling it off for safety reasons. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Riot policemen carry a barrier during a protest outside the Japanese embassy in Beijing September 15, 2012. Hundreds of people protested in front of the Japanese embassy in Beijing on Saturday, throwing objects at the building as police struggled to keep control, amid growing tensions between Asia's two biggest economies over a group of disputed islands. REUTERS/David Gray
Protesters help an injured man, who was hurt during clashes, along a road leading to the U.S. embassy, near Tahrir Square in Cairo September 14, 2012. Egyptian protesters, angry at a film they say insults Prophet Mohammad, hurled stones on Friday at a line of police in Cairo blocking their way to the U.S. embassy, which was attacked earlier this week. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A woman practices yoga during a mass floating event in the Dead Sea September 14, 2012. Hundreds took part in the event to raise environmental awareness for the ailing sea, located at the earth's lowest point. The event took place on the one-year anniversary of the day when thousands of naked volunteers posed at the Dead Sea for U.S. artist Spencer Tunick, who also attended Friday's event. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Riot policemen stand on a bridge as protesters gather at a crossroads leading to the U.S. embassy in Sanaa September 14, 2012. Security forces in Yemen fired warning shots and used water cannons against hundreds of protesters near the U.S. embassy in Sanaa on Friday, a day after demonstrators angered by a film deemed blasphemous to Islam stormed the fortified compound. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A man slaps the face of a firefighter as he stands in a line with colleagues during an inspection in central Beijing September 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Mexican cowboys or "charros" ride their horses during the National Day of the Charro in Cancun September 14, 2012. The National Day of the Charro was established in 1934 to commemorate the independence of Mexico. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
Bodyguards of Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi stand guard during Friday prayers at Rome's main mosque September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Sudanese demonstrators destroy the U.S embassy in Khartoum September 14, 2012 At least one protester was killed on Friday during a demonstration against an anti-Islam film outside the U.S. embassy in Sudan, a doctor said. REUTERS/Stringer
U.S. Republican presidential nominee and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney speaks in the rain at campaign rally at Lake Erie College in Painesville, Ohio, September 14, 2012. The circles are water droplets on the lens. REUTERS/Jim Young
A boy sits on wooden scaffolding which is used as a temporary watch tower as people stroll along Juhu beach in Mumbai September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman carries a chair next to policemen patrolling the Rocinha Slum during an operation to find a drug gang member responsible for the death of a policeman during a shootout at one of the slum's alleys, in Rio de Janeiro September 14, 2012. According to local media, police officer Diego Bruno Barbosa, 24, was killed during a shootout as he was patrolling the slum one week before the inauguration of the Peacekeeping Program Unit...more
Legoland Parks' Project Coordinator Stefan Bentivoglio of Germany makes fine adjustments to a lego model of Singapore's Fullerton hotel and Merlion during a media preview of Legoland Malaysia at Nusajaya, in the southern state of Johor, September 14, 2012. The 76 acres theme park which opens on Saturday is Asia's first Legoland park. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Workers puts tape to close an aisle with hard liquor in a supermarket in Prague September 14, 2012. The Czech Health Ministry on Friday indefinitely banned the sale of drinks containing more than 20 percent alcohol after 19 people died from drinking bootleg spirits containing poisonous methanol, the CTK news agency reported. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A model presents a creation from the Antoni & Alison Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Palestinian protesters are reflected in the helmet of an Israeli security officer during a demonstration denouncing a U.S.-made film that mocks the Prophet Mohammed, near Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Evangelical worshipers pray during a mass held by missionary Lanna Holder and her lesbian partner Pastor Rosania Rocha, in the Cidade de Refugio church they founded, in Sao Paulo May 27, 2012. This church is the first in Brazil to attend almost exclusively to the gay community. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
An employee makes plastic Christmas trees at the Zhongsheng Christmas Crafts factory in Yiwu, Zhejiang province September 13, 2012. Christmas comes but once a year, but for Christmas decoration factories and retailers in China, it starts as earliest as July and ends in late September, when massive orders from around the world arrive in Yiwu, located 300 km (185 miles) south of Shanghai in the prosperous Zhejiang province. Yiwu is...more
