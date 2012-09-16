Editor's Choice
A demonstrator holding a poster of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong yells slogans during a protest against more
A demonstrator holding a poster of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong yells slogans during a protest against Japan's purchase of the disputed Senkaku or Diaoyu islands outside the Japanese embassy in Beijing September 15, 2012. Thousands of protesters besieged the Japanese embassy in Beijing on Saturday, hurling rocks and bottles at the building as police struggled to keep control, amid growing tensions between Asia's two biggest economies over a group of disputed islands. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Debris is seen at a destroyed school in al-Hamidiyeh district in Homs September 15, 2012. Tens of thousandsmore
Debris is seen at a destroyed school in al-Hamidiyeh district in Homs September 15, 2012. Tens of thousands of Syrians who moved into schools after air strikes and fighting drove them from their homes will be on the move again on Sunday when the government plans to start the school year despite unrelenting violence. Syria's Education Minister Hazwan al-Wazz told state television last week the government was ready to start the school year on Sunday "despite the destruction of around 2,000 schools by terrorists", a term authorities use for the anti-Assad rebels. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy
Argentina's Lucas Gonzalez Amorosino (C) is tackled by Australia's Radike Samo (L) and and Tatafu Polota Namore
Argentina's Lucas Gonzalez Amorosino (C) is tackled by Australia's Radike Samo (L) and and Tatafu Polota Nau during their Rugby Championship match at Skilled Park in Gold Coast, Australia September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien
People take part in the "March of Millions" protest rally in Moscow, September 15, 2012. Tens of thousands more
People take part in the "March of Millions" protest rally in Moscow, September 15, 2012. Tens of thousands of demonstrators marched though Moscow under streaming banners, flags and balloons on Saturday to demand an end to President Vladimir Putin's long rule and to breathe life into their protest movement. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A women gestures at Lonmin's Marikana mine in South Africa's North West Province September 15, 2012. South more
A women gestures at Lonmin's Marikana mine in South Africa's North West Province September 15, 2012. South African police on Saturday fired tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse miners rallying in Marikana after raids on their hostels to seize arms, witnesses said. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Ukraine's Vyacheslav Glazkov (R) punches Germany's Konstantin Airich during their WBC Baltic Silver heavywemore
Ukraine's Vyacheslav Glazkov (R) punches Germany's Konstantin Airich during their WBC Baltic Silver heavyweight title fight in Moscow September 8, 2012. Glazkov won the match. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Protesters clash with policemen on a street in Sydney's central business district, September 15, 2012. Angemore
Protesters clash with policemen on a street in Sydney's central business district, September 15, 2012. Anger over anti-Islam video "Innocence of Muslims" spread to Australia on Saturday with protesters taking to the streets of Sydney, surprising shoppers and catching police off guard. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Supporters of India's main opposition Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) run over barricades inmore
Supporters of India's main opposition Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) run over barricades installed by police during a protest against rise in fuel prices and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in New Delhi September 15, 2012. India opened its retail sector to foreign supermarkets on Friday, a major economic reform that has been stalled for months by political gridlock and came as part of a package of measures aimed at reviving growth. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo (C) jumps before the start of their Spanish First Division soccer match agamore
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo (C) jumps before the start of their Spanish First Division soccer match against Sevilla at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Adrian Guerrero, 4, jumps in the pool during an all-paid week-long vacation with his family at Los Alcazaremore
Adrian Guerrero, 4, jumps in the pool during an all-paid week-long vacation with his family at Los Alcazares, southeastern Spain, September 7, 2012. The Guerrero-Diaz family was one of three Spanish families with all members unemployed that won a free vacation in a contest held by a merchants association in Los Alcazares, near Murcia. Guerrero lost his job at a pipe coating factory over a year ago. His wife, a former housekeeper, has been unemployed for two years now. The family lives on the unemployment benefits that Guerrero gets, because his wife's ran out this past August. The number of Spain's households with all members unemployed reached 1,737,600 in the second quarter of 2012, according to the latest Labour Force Survey data released at the end of July by the Spanish National Statistics Institute. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Military cadets adjust their shoes as they take part in a march on the main streets during the parade commemore
Military cadets adjust their shoes as they take part in a march on the main streets during the parade commemorating Independence Day in San Salvador September 15, 2012. El Salvador gained independence from Spain on September 15, 1821. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
A demonstrator swings an iron bar to smash goods at a Japanese-funded shopping centre during a protest in Qmore
A demonstrator swings an iron bar to smash goods at a Japanese-funded shopping centre during a protest in Qingdao, Shandong province September 15, 2012. Thousands of Chinese besieged the Japanese embassy in Beijing on Saturday, hurling rocks, eggs and bottles with protests reported in other major cities in China amid growing tension between Asia's two biggest economies over a group of disputed islands. REUTERS/Stringer
A young Syrian refugee, crossing the border with her family to Jordan in a Jordanian military ambulance, remore
A young Syrian refugee, crossing the border with her family to Jordan in a Jordanian military ambulance, receives treatment after crossing the border from Tal Shehab city in Syria into Thnebeh town, in Ramtha, Jordan, September 15, 2012. The United Nations is in the process of registering more than 250,000 refugees from the 17-month-old conflict in four neighbouring countries, with more than 100,000 arriving in August alone - 85,000 of those in Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Malaga's Francisco Portillo (R) fights for the ball with Levante's Juanlu Gomez during their Spanish first more
Malaga's Francisco Portillo (R) fights for the ball with Levante's Juanlu Gomez during their Spanish first division soccer match at La Rosaleda stadium in Malaga, southern Spain September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A riot policeman clears rubbish from Tahrir Square and the area around the U.S. embassy after days of clashmore
A riot policeman clears rubbish from Tahrir Square and the area around the U.S. embassy after days of clashes in Cairo September 15, 2012. Hundreds of riot police sealed off the area near the U.S. Embassy in Cairo on Saturday and the interior minister said he would restore calm after four days of clashes between police and Egyptians incensed by a film denigrating the Prophet Mohammad. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A contestant runs with her shoes in her hand during the 4th annual Maharashtra State Open DanceSport Champimore
A contestant runs with her shoes in her hand during the 4th annual Maharashtra State Open DanceSport Championship in Mumbai, September 15, 2012. DanceSport is form of entertainment that treats dance as a sport and combines a number of styles including latin styles such as cha cha, salsa and rumba, as well as ballroom styles such as waltz and tango, organisers said. The sport is gaining popularity in Urban India, with several areas such as Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune and Goa participating in this year's contest, the organisers added. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A Lebanese soldier looks on as he patrols before Pope Benedict XVI arrives to meet youths in Bkerke in Harimore
A Lebanese soldier looks on as he patrols before Pope Benedict XVI arrives to meet youths in Bkerke in Harissa, near Beirut September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A woman embraces a riot policeman in front of the IMF office during a protest against austerity in Lisbon Smore
A woman embraces a riot policeman in front of the IMF office during a protest against austerity in Lisbon September 15, 2012. Over 100,000 protesters marched in Lisbon and many thousands in other Portuguese cities on Saturday in against a new bout of tax hikes that has already shattered the political consensus behind austerity imposed by an EU/IMF bailout. Organised via the Internet, the unusually large rallies brought together Portuguese of all ages and walks of life, who chanted: "Out of here! IMF is hunger and misery!", and called on the centre-right government to resign. REUTERS/Jose Manuel Ribeiro
A worker sleeps on a hammock above a flooded street during heavy downpour brought by Typhoon Sanba in Quezomore
A worker sleeps on a hammock above a flooded street during heavy downpour brought by Typhoon Sanba in Quezon City, metro Manila September 15, 2012. Typhoon Sanba continues to gain strength over the Philippine Sea as it moves farther away from the Philippines, according to the state weather bureau. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
A model is photographed backstage at the John Rocha Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week Semore
A model is photographed backstage at the John Rocha Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A police officer gives orders to Occupy Wall Street protesters during a march from Washington Square Park tmore
A police officer gives orders to Occupy Wall Street protesters during a march from Washington Square Park to the Financial District, in New York, September 15, 2012. Occupy Wall Street marks its first anniversary on Monday, and, in a bid to rejuvenate a movement that has failed to sustain momentum after sparking a national conversation about economic inequality last fall, activists plan once again to descend on New York's financial district. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Radek Stepanek (2nd L) of Czech Republic plays a shot next to teammate Tomas Berdych (2nd R) during their Dmore
Radek Stepanek (2nd L) of Czech Republic plays a shot next to teammate Tomas Berdych (2nd R) during their Davis Cup World Group doubles match against Eduardo Schwank (R) and Carlos Berlocq in Buenos Aires September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
LSU Tigers running back Jeremy Hill (33) dives over Idaho Vandals cornerback Jayshawn Jordan (4) during themore
LSU Tigers running back Jeremy Hill (33) dives over Idaho Vandals cornerback Jayshawn Jordan (4) during the second half of their NCAA football game in Baton Rouge, Louisiana September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A girl plays with a rope attached to a palm tree at Bonegi Beach in Honiara September 15, 2012. The Duke anmore
A girl plays with a rope attached to a palm tree at Bonegi Beach in Honiara September 15, 2012. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit Solomon Islands on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II to commemorate her Diamond Jubilee on September 16. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz