Editor's Choice

2012年 9月 30日 星期日

Relatives of slain 17-year-old Ali Hussain Nima mourn before his funeral procession at the cemetery in Sadad village, south of Manama, September 29, 2012. REUTERS

2012年 9月 30日 星期日

Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad patrol at Tal-al-Zrazir neighbourhood in Aleppo city September 29, 2012. REUTERS/George Ourfalian

2012年 9月 30日 星期日

U.S. golfer Zach Johnson (C) looks at a divot on the third green with Team Europe golfers Rory McIlroy (L) and Ian Poulter (R) during the afternoon four-ball round at the 39th Ryder Cup golf matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

2012年 9月 30日 星期日

A photographer jumps over a smoke canister during a demonstration by firefighters, security and military personnel against cuts in their salaries imposed by Spanish Government, in the Andalusian capital of Seville September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

2012年 9月 30日 星期日

Devotees hang by a crane as they immerse an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, in the waters of the Sabarmati River on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

2012年 9月 30日 星期日

Venezuela's President and Presidential candidate Hugo Chavez waves to supporters during a campaign rally in Guarenas in the state of Miranda September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

2012年 9月 30日 星期日

Chidren wade through a flooded road in Idah Local Government Area in Nigeria's central state of Kogi September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

2012年 9月 30日 星期日

A couple sitting along the coast observe two cargo ships stranded close to the shore after a heavy rainstorm in Valencia, September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

2012年 9月 30日 星期日

A model wears sunglasses as she presents a creation by Japanese designer Tsumori Chisato as part of her Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

2012年 9月 30日 星期日

Serbia's Janko Tipsarevic serves to France's Gilles Simon during their men's singles semi-final match at the Thailand Open 2012 tennis tournament in Bangkok September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2012年 9月 30日 星期日

Soldiers look over a baby evacuated from Sinlaj village in a bedroom at the Mariscal Gregorio Solares military base in Huehuetenango, about 150 miles (240 km) northwest of Guatemala City September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

2012年 9月 30日 星期日

LSU Tigers quarterback Zach Mettenberger (8) celebrates with his teammates during the second half of their NCAA football game against the Towson Tigers in Baton Rouge, Louisiana September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

2012年 9月 30日 星期日

Team Europe golfer Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland bends backwards as he misses a birdie putt to halve the seventh hole during the morning foursomes round at the 39th Ryder Cup golf matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

2012年 9月 30日 星期日

Members of a school band perform as they take part in a parade in Tegucigalpa September 29, 2012. Students and cadets from military academies took part in the parade to mark the 434th anniversary of Tegucigalpa's founding, local media reported. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

2012年 9月 30日 星期日

A man walks past a cement truck which fell into a pit after the road caved in, in Xi'an, Shaanxi province September 28, 2012. No casualty was reported, according to local media. Picture taken September 28, 2012. REUTERS

2012年 9月 30日 星期日

Protestors shout slogans as they fill up Neptuno Square during a demonstration against government austerity measures in Madrid September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

2012年 9月 30日 星期日

A contestant models her tattoos during the "Dutdutan" (Poking) Philippine Tattoo Expo in Manila's Makati financial district September 29, 2012. According to the organisers, the annual festival aims to enrich the art of the tattoo industry and stop the discrimination against tattooed individuals. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

2012年 9月 30日 星期日

A girl jumps off a luggage box inside a waiting room of a long-distance bus station ahead of a national-wide eight days break for celebrating China's Mid-Autumn festival and National Day, in Hefei, Anhui province, September 29, 2012. REUTERS

2012年 9月 30日 星期日

A man and a boy walk past a fanshop before the German first division Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Borussia Moenchengladbach in Dortmund September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

2012年 9月 30日 星期日

Armed Forces of Malta Air Wing rescuers perform a rescue simulation during the Malta Airshow at Malta International Airport outside Valletta September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

2012年 9月 30日 星期日

Anti-government protesters clash with riot police after the funeral procession for 17-year-old Ali Hussain Nima in Sadad village, south of Manama, September 29, 2012. REUTERS

2012年 9月 30日 星期日

Members of the Orange Order take part in a rally in Belfast to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the signing of the Ulster Covenant September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

2012年 9月 30日 星期日

A demonstrator dressed as a clown sits next to the euro sculpture in front of the headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) during an anti-capitalism demonstration in Frankfurt, September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

2012年 9月 30日 星期日

A girl wears an earring with a picture of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez during Chavez's campaign rally in Guarenas in the state of Miranda September 29, 2012. Chavez is seeking re-election in an October 7 presidential vote. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

