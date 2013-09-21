Editors Choice
Israeli soldiers carry French diplomat Marion Castaing after removing her from her truck containing emergency aid, in the West Bank herding community of Khirbet al-Makhul, in the Jordan Valley September 20, 2013. Israeli soldiers manhandled European diplomats, including Castaing, on Friday and seized the truck full of tents and emergency aid they had been trying to deliver to Palestinians whose homes were demolished earlier this week. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini
A supporter holds a placard depicting German Chancellor Angela Merkel, with the slogan: "Mom's doing it", during a Christian Democratic Union election campaign meeting in Munich September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A workman inspects the structure of the Saint-Pierre-aux-Liens church as they partially tear it down in the village of Geste, western France, August 29, 2013. The 19th-century neo-gothic parish church, dedicated to St. Peter, was scheduled for demolition in 2007 by the city council, a victim of its size, maintenance costs and overall municipal budget issues. The current church, with only the bell tower and crypt remaining, will be replaced by a new one in 2016 that will be far cheaper to keep up. This destruction is part of a large debate across France where villages are faced with churches in deteriorating condition, diminishing populations, with fewer parishioners and priests, and increasing upkeep costs. Picture taken August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A Free Syrian Army fighter throws a hand grenade in Ashrafieh, Aleppo September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
The Toronto Blue Jays Rajai Davis (rear) slides through Boston Red Sox third baseman Will Middlebrooks to steal third base in the fifth inning of their MLB American League baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A man walks next to mattresses with messages against forced eviction during Amnesty International's "Enough Of Forced Evictions" campaign in Rio de Janeiro, September 19, 2013. According to the organization, urban construction work, many in preparation for the World Cup 2014 and the Rio Olympics 2016, has led to the forced eviction of families in several communities throughout the country. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Government health workers bury Muslim rebels of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) who were among those killed in fighting with government soldiers, in a mass grave in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 20, 2013. Police said that the death toll in the fighting between the soldiers and the rebels has reached 117 and displaced around 118,000 people. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A North Korean soldier stands inside a sentry post along the bank of the Yalu River, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
The Pierre building is seen through a stairway as customers enter the Apple retail store on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, New York September 20, 2013. Apple Inc's newest smartphone models hit stores on Friday in many countries across the world, including Australia and China. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A Free Syrian Army fighter smiles as he rides a bicycle in Ashrafieh, Aleppo September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Italian designer Giorgio Armani acknowledges the audience at the end of Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Anti-government protesters hold pictures of Khalil al-Marzouq, deputy leader of Bahrain's opposition party Al Wefaq, during a sit-in at the village of Muqsha, west of Manama, September 20, 2013. Al Wefaq on Wednesday suspended its participation in talks with the government aimed at ending 2 1/2 years of political turmoil in protest at the arrest of Marzouq. Al Wefaq was responding to an announcement by the public prosecutor of the Gulf Arab kingdom that Marzouq would be held for 30 days while being investigated for inciting terrorism in a series of speeches. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Soldiers work at the site of a mudslide in the village of La Pintada, in the Mexican state of Guerrero September 19, 2013. Storms have inundated vast areas of Mexico since late last week, wrecking roads, destroying bridges and triggering landslides that buried homes and their occupants. Roads became raging rapids in the Pacific resort of Acapulco, stranding some 40,000 tourists. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A fan attends the Rock in Rio Music Festival in Rio de Janeiro September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A police officer waits as a detained illegal migrant from central Asia speaks on her phone before her deportation, at a police station in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, September 19, 2013. The Federal Migration Service estimates that the number of illegal migrants in Russia is at 3 million, according to the local media. Picture taken September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Ahmed El Jaidi (back), 46, prays as he stages a sit-in with others facing possible eviction, at an office of Larcovi, the property promoter managing the social rent flat he resides in, in Madrid September 16, 2013. El Jaidi, his wife and four children have been living in the social rent flat since 2008. In January 2012, he lost his cleaner job after 20 years of employment, and stopped paying rent shortly after, resulting in a debt of 8,457 euros plus interest, he says. Negotiation proved futile. After hours of waiting to be let inside on this day, he was asked to return the next day, only to be told eviction would be carried out on September 20, 2013 as planned. Picture taken September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Laborers cut grass in the City of Knowledge in Panama City September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Grand Sheikh of Al-Azhar Ahmed El-Tayeb (L) prays next to Police General Nabil Farag's son during Farag's military funeral service at Al-Rashdan Mosque in Cairo's Nasr City district September 20, 2013. Egyptian security forces were hunting for supporters of deposed President Mohamed Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood on Friday after retaking control of a town near Cairo in a crackdown on Islamists. On Thursday, army and police forces stormed Kerdasa where Islamist sympathies run deep and hostility to the authorities has grown since the army overthrew and imprisoned Mursi on July 3. Farag was killed during Thursday's security operation. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Visitors run away from a tidal bore as it surges past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, September 20, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Migrants are seen as they leave a Coast Guard rescue boat with a group that includes Syrian refugees, at Siracusa harbour on the island of Sicily September 20, 2013. The number of Syrian refugees reaching Italy has increased steadily in recent months and the United Nations estimates that 3,300 have arrived since the start of August. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Soldiers jump out of a U.S. Marine helicopter during helocast training as part of Filipino-U.S. joint military exercises at the Philippine Marines headquarters in Ternate, Cavite city, south of Manila September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Models present creations from Haitian designer Cora Sajous during Haiti Fashion Week 2013 in Port-au-Prince, September 19, 2013. Picture taken September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Marie Arago
A visitor takes photos of the art project 'Blue Peace Flock' by artists Rainer Bonk and Bertamaria Reetz in Hamburg-Wilhelmsburg, September 20, 2013. The installation of 100 blue sheep sculptures symbolizing that 'everyone is equal and everybody is important' is on display until Sunday. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Free Syrian Army fighters stand with their weapons in a house which was burnt in Ashrafieh, Aleppo September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
