Space Shuttles Discovery (R) and Endeavour go their separate ways outside Orbiter Processing Facility-3 (OPF-3) where they paused for a "nose-to-nose" photo opportunity at Kennedy Space Center in this NASA handout photo dated August 11, 2011. Discovery, which temporarily was being stored in the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB), is switching places with Endeavour, which has been undergoing decommissioning in OPF-1. Discovery will be rolled into OPF-1 and Endeavour into the VAB. Discovery will undergo further preparations for public display at the Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in Virginia. Endeavour will be stored in the VAB until October when it will be moved into OPF-2 for further work to get it ready for public display at the California Science Center in Los Angeles. REUTERS/NASA/Frankie Martin/Handout