Editor's Choice
A devotee of the Light of the World Church is immersed into a pool of water during baptism at the Temple of Light in Guadalajara, Mexico August 13, 2011. Followers of over 43 countries flock to Guadalajara annually to attend celebrations of the cult, which was founded in 1926 in Monterrey, blending Mexican mysticism with Pentecostal beliefs. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
Neil Drake (L) and his fiancee Holly Chico watch the action from the shade of an SUV during the second day of the 63rd annual Bonneville SpeedWeek race on the Bonneville Salt Flats outside Wendover, Utah, August 14, 2011. Hundreds of drag race cars will attempt to set land speed records during the course of the week. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Lead singer of the British band Skunk Anansie, Skin, performs on the main stage during Budapest's Sziget music festival on an island in the Danube River, Hungary August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Arsenal's Gervinho (L) scuffles with Newcastle United's Joey Barton resulting in his sending off during their English Premier League soccer match in Newcastle, northern England August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Children sit on top of their luggage waiting to be fetched during an early morning in Lalitpur, Nepal August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Tourists watch as Mount Etna spews volcanic ash during an eruption on the southern Italian island of Sicily August 12, 2011. Mount Etna is Europe's tallest and most active volcano. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 26th Universiade games at Shenzhen Bay Sports Center in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China August 12, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily
Space Shuttles Discovery (R) and Endeavour go their separate ways outside Orbiter Processing Facility-3 (OPF-3) where they paused for a "nose-to-nose" photo opportunity at Kennedy Space Center in this NASA handout photo dated August 11, 2011. Discovery, which temporarily was being stored in the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB), is switching places with Endeavour, which has been undergoing decommissioning in OPF-1. Discovery will be...more
Libyans mourn as they bury a rebel killed in the industrial area of Brega by forces loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, during a funeral in Benghazi August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
President Barack Obama jokes with Green Bay Packers cornerback Charles Woodson (L) as Obama holds a certificate of part ownership of the Super Bowl XLV champions, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Smoke rises in the city of Latakia August 14, 2011. Syrian tanks and navy ships shelled the main Mediterranean port city of Latakia on Sunday, residents and rights groups said, killing 24 people as President Bashar al-Assad's forces launched an offensive by land and sea to crush protests against his rule. REUTERS/Handout
Police officers raid a property in Pimlico, London August 12, 2011. Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron is under growing pressure to abandon plans to cut police funding, part of the government's austerity drive, after the worst looting and rioting in decades hit cities across England. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Pool
Russian President Dmitry Medvedev (R) takes off his tie as he meets with his Kazakh counterpart Nursultan Nazarbayev during the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) summit in Astana, Kazakhstan August 12, 2011. Medvedev took off his tie after Nazarbayev told him that the CSTO summit was an informal meeting. REUTERS/Mukhtar Kholdorbekov
FC Servette's Ishmael Yartey reacts after a missed opportunity during their Super League soccer match against Neuchatel Xamax in Neuchatel, Switzerland August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Mexican matador Diego Silveti is pushed to the ground by a bull during a bullfight at the Begona Festival in Gijon, northern Spain August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Interior Ministry officers detain opposition activists for violation of law and order during a rally to protest against policies conducted by Russian authorities, in central Moscow August 12, 2011. Opposition supporters held a rally dubbed the Day of Wrath on Friday, local media reported. REUTERS/Nikolay Korchekov
Recently arrived refugees from Somalia bury the body of 18-month-old Sahro Mohamed who died of acute severe malnutrition and dehydration, at the Kobe refugee camp, 60 km (37 miles) from Dolo Ado near the Ethiopia-Somalia border, August 12, 2011. Sahro and her family of eight arrived at the refugee camp 26 days ago after walking for 30 days from Modalita village in Somalia, and she suffered for two weeks before succumbing to the...more
A woman takes part in a SlutWalk rally against sexual abuse in central Berlin, August 13, 2011. SlutWalk is protest movement that attract thousands of people in various cities who rally to denote sexual inequality in general and, in particular, the injustice of blaming the victim rather than the rapist or abuser, the organisers said during speeches at the rally. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
A man places a corn kernel in a jar as he places a vote for Republican presidential candidate and former Minnesota Governor Tim Pawlenty at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
A man wades through the flooded banks of the Tawi river after recovering his belongings, outside his submerged house in Jammu August 12, 2011. Heavy rains triggered floods in the Tawi, local media reported. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A heap of cars destroyed by the March 11earthquake and tsunami is seen at a devastated area in Rikuzentakata, north of Japan, August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A French monk joins pilgrims in a game of tug of war in Oviedo, northern Spain, August 14, 2011 during celebrations leading up to Pope Benedict's visit to Spain on August 18-21 for World Youth Day. Up to a million pilgrims are expected to attend various events during the week, culminating in the Pope's arrival in Madrid. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
People stand at a makeshift memorial in front of the home of a 32-year-old pregnant woman who was killed by one of her pit bulls, her mauled body found by her husband, in Pacifica, California August 12, 2011. The woman was pronounced dead on Thursday afternoon at the couple's home in the seaside village south of San Francisco. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
