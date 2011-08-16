Editor's Choice
The German Frigate 'Hamburg' (R) patrols after destroying two fishing boats (L) which were discovered floating keel side up in open waters off the coast of Somalia, in this undated handout photo made available to Reuters August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Bundeswehr/Christian Laudan/Handout
A protester is surrounded by police during a demonstration at the Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) Civic Center Station in San Francisco, California August 15, 2011. Protesters demonstrated on Monday against the subway system after BART turned off cell phone service in stations last week to foil a protest over a police shooting. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Mennonite women view Old Faithful Geyser in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Children from public schools in the town of Chatfield, Minnesota, help President Barack Obama get up after he posed with them for a picture, during his bus trip to the Midwest August 15, 2011. Obama blasted Republicans over taxes on Monday as he launched a bus tour of the Midwest to tout his job-growth strategy and distance himself from anger toward Washington that could dent his 2012 re-election hopes. Obama is traveling on a bus...more
A crowd uses umbrellas to avoid the rain while walking under India's national flags, which were raised during Independence Day ceremonies at the historic Red Fort in Delhi August 15, 2011. REUTERS/B Mathur
Veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare (C), surrounded by his supporters, prays at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat in New Delhi August 15, 2011. Hazare renews a fast to the death in New Delhi on Tuesday to force tougher laws against corruption, to the dismay of the embattled prime minister and his ruling party as they grapple with scandals and a slowing economy. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Race fans Chuck Cummings (L) and Bill Flint place plastic pink flamingos in the salt near their viewing area during the third day of the 63rd annual Bonneville SpeedWeek race on the Bonneville Salt Flats outside Wendover, Utah, August 15, 2011. Hundreds of drag race cars will attempt to set land speed records during the course of the week. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A man climbs a pole at the center of a pond while people try to grab a goat from the water as part of the Deopokhari festival in Khokana, Nepal August 15, 2011. During the annual festival, a live goat is thrown into a pond and the team of devotees that retrieve the animal first wins. REUTERS/Sanjog Manandhar
Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak (L) is kissed on the forehead by his son Alaa in the courtroom during his trial at the police academy in Cairo, in this still image taken from video, August 15, 2011. The judge presiding over the trial of Hosni Mubarak on Monday ordered TV cameras out of the courtroom until the case concludes, enraging opponents of the deposed president who vowed to challenge the decision with protests in...more
Actors Lars Eidinger (L) and Bernardo Arias Porras perform on stage during a dress rehearsal of William Shakespeare's play "Mass fuer Mass" (Measure for Measure) in Salzburg, Austria August 15, 2011. The play is directed by Thomas Ostermeier and will premiere on August 17 as part of the annual Salzburg Festival (Salzburger Festspiele). REUTERS/Herwig Prammer
An anti-Mubarak demonstrator shouts anti-government slogans as riot police stand by to prevent clashes between the demonstrators, in front of the police academy where former Egyptian president Hosni Murbarak is on trial, in Cairo August 15, 2011. Street clashes broke out on Monday as Mubarak returned to court to face charges over the killing of protesters, the first Arab leader to stand trial in person since popular uprisings began...more
Afghan boys play with water at a public park in Kabul August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Residents inspect a damaged church after a bomb attack in central Kirkuk, 250 km (155 miles) north of Baghdad, August 15, 2011. A parked car bomb and a motorcycle bomb killed one person and wounded 12 others in central Kirkuk, hospital and police sources in Kirkuk said. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
A man pauses for a moment to soak in the sun as he walks along a street on a hot summer day in downtown Malaga, southern Spain August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A moose shakes water from its face in Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Villagers attempt to catch a chicken thrown by worshippers into a volcanic crater during the annual Kasada festival at Mount Bromo in Indonesia's East Java province August 15, 2011. Villagers and worshippers throw offerings such livestock and other crops into the volcanic crater of Mount Bromo to give thanks to the Hindu gods for ensuring their safety and prosperity. REUTERS/Dwi Oblo
Relatives of Turkish soldier Onur Karakus cry during a funeral ceremony in Istanbul August 15, 2011. Kurdish guerrillas ambushed a military convoy in eastern Turkey late Saturday, killing three soldiers, including Karakus, security sources said. They said the clash took place in the southeastern province of Sirnak when soldiers patrolling a road were attacked by guerrillas of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK). REUTERS/Osman Orsal more
A Ugandan soldier serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) carries a mortar shell that was used by the al Shabaab rebels to make improvised explosive devices in Mogadishu, Somalia in this handout photograph released by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team to Reuters August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Stuart Price/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Handout
People wait in line to enter a job fair in New York August 15, 2011. President Barack Obama began a bus tour of the U.S. Midwest focused on jobs and the economy on Monday, aiming to leave behind doubts about his leadership that could dent his 2012 re-election prospects. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Army servicemen sit on the ground as they watch a woman walk past, while waiting for instructions, during a rally near the parliament headquarters in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan August 15, 2011. "April 7" party supporters gathered to protest against the decision of local authorities to transfer former Kyrgyz defence minister Baktybek Kalyev, who is on trial due to April 2010 revolt, from jail to house arrest for medical reasons, according...more
President Barack Obama is pictured during a town hall-style event at Seed Savers Exchange in Decorah, Iowa August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Thailand's first female Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra smiles after she paid respect to a statue of god Brahma at the Government House in Bangkok August 15, 2011. Yingluck said on Friday her government would push ahead with the policies that formed the basis of her successful election campaign, with the aim of boosting consumption and spurring economic growth. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
A man, that rebels said was a member of the Gaddafi army, is seen with a gunshot wound to his jaw while being carried to the Bir Muammar Hospital on the outskirts of Zawiyah, August 15, 2011. Rebels who attacked the strategic town of Zawiyah on Saturday lost at least six men on Monday as they continue to clear snipers and other pro-government forces. REUTERS/Bob Strong
A police officer looks at the body of an unidentified man killed in Guatemala City, August 15, 2011. The man, about 45 years old, was shot from another vehicle on an avenue known as the Periferico, in Zone 7 of the city, according to the police. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
