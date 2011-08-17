Editor's Choice
Zoo performer Theerapone Manolai smiles as he puts his head between the jaws of a crocodile during a performance for tourists at the Sriracha Tiger Zoo, about 120 km (74 miles) east of Bangkok, Thailand August 16, 2011. Kanthida Jantanct and Theerapone, both 28, from the province of Chaiyaphum, who have been crocodile performers at the zoo for almost ten years, earn at least 30,000 Baht (1,000 USD) per month for performing shows...more
Zoo performer Theerapone Manolai smiles as he puts his head between the jaws of a crocodile during a performance for tourists at the Sriracha Tiger Zoo, about 120 km (74 miles) east of Bangkok, Thailand August 16, 2011. Kanthida Jantanct and Theerapone, both 28, from the province of Chaiyaphum, who have been crocodile performers at the zoo for almost ten years, earn at least 30,000 Baht (1,000 USD) per month for performing shows for at least 2,000 tourists, three times a day, to support their family. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
A man walks down from Mount Bromo with a goat, which he caught from a worshipper who threw it into a volcanic crater, during the annual Kasada festival in Indonesia's East Java province August 15, 2011. Villagers and worshippers throw offerings such livestock and other crops into the volcanic crater of Mount Bromo to give thanks to the Hindu gods for ensuring their safety and prosperity. REUTERS/Dwi Oblo
A man walks down from Mount Bromo with a goat, which he caught from a worshipper who threw it into a volcanic crater, during the annual Kasada festival in Indonesia's East Java province August 15, 2011. Villagers and worshippers throw offerings such livestock and other crops into the volcanic crater of Mount Bromo to give thanks to the Hindu gods for ensuring their safety and prosperity. REUTERS/Dwi Oblo
A police officer walks near dead bodies lying on a street facing the beach at the Mexican resort of Acapulco August 16, 2011. Two men were shot dead by unidentified gunmen, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer
A police officer walks near dead bodies lying on a street facing the beach at the Mexican resort of Acapulco August 16, 2011. Two men were shot dead by unidentified gunmen, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer
A student takes part in an "antigravity" yoga class at the Om Factory in New York August 16, 2011. "Antigravity" yoga makes use of hammocks to help practitioners gain greater flexibility, allowing for a wider range of yoga poses, according to the workshop's website. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A student takes part in an "antigravity" yoga class at the Om Factory in New York August 16, 2011. "Antigravity" yoga makes use of hammocks to help practitioners gain greater flexibility, allowing for a wider range of yoga poses, according to the workshop's website. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People confess at the confessional booths set up at Madrid's Retiro park on the first day of the World Youth Day meeting in Madrid, Spain August 16, 2011. Up to a million pilgrims are expected to attend the week-long event from August 16 to 21, according to the organizers, with the highlight being the Pope's August 18 to 21 visit. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
People confess at the confessional booths set up at Madrid's Retiro park on the first day of the World Youth Day meeting in Madrid, Spain August 16, 2011. Up to a million pilgrims are expected to attend the week-long event from August 16 to 21, according to the organizers, with the highlight being the Pope's August 18 to 21 visit. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
Children try to salvage metal and other parts from damaged vehicles near burning oil tankers, used to carry fuel for NATO forces in Afghanistan, after they were hit by a bomb attack in the outskirts of Landikotal, northwest Pakistan on August 16, 2011. A bomb blast destroyed four trucks carrying fuel for U.S.-led NATO forces in Afghanistan in Pakistan's northwestern tribal region of Khyber late on Monday, local government officials...more
Children try to salvage metal and other parts from damaged vehicles near burning oil tankers, used to carry fuel for NATO forces in Afghanistan, after they were hit by a bomb attack in the outskirts of Landikotal, northwest Pakistan on August 16, 2011. A bomb blast destroyed four trucks carrying fuel for U.S.-led NATO forces in Afghanistan in Pakistan's northwestern tribal region of Khyber late on Monday, local government officials said. REUTERS/Shahid Shinwari
General view of a landscape almost cleared of debris in Joplin, Missouri August 16, 2011. Residents are still recovering and rebuilding from a devastating tornado that ripped through Joplin, in late May, killing nearly 160 people and destroying more than 8,000 homes and other structures. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
General view of a landscape almost cleared of debris in Joplin, Missouri August 16, 2011. Residents are still recovering and rebuilding from a devastating tornado that ripped through Joplin, in late May, killing nearly 160 people and destroying more than 8,000 homes and other structures. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
President Barack Obama meets members of the girls junior volleyball team at Maquoketa High School, Iowa, August 16, 2011. Obama is on a Midwest bus trip through Minnesota, Iowa and Illinois. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama meets members of the girls junior volleyball team at Maquoketa High School, Iowa, August 16, 2011. Obama is on a Midwest bus trip through Minnesota, Iowa and Illinois. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A tourist looks at a segment of the former Berlin Wall covered in chewing gum at Potsdamer Platz in Berlin, August 16, 2011. The German capital is currently marking the 50th anniversary of the building of the Berlin Wall. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A tourist looks at a segment of the former Berlin Wall covered in chewing gum at Potsdamer Platz in Berlin, August 16, 2011. The German capital is currently marking the 50th anniversary of the building of the Berlin Wall. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
The body of Libyan rebel fighter killed by a Gaddafi government sniper is removed from a field hospital in Zawiyah, August 16, 2011. Rebels continued to struggle to clear snipers and other Gaddafi government forces in their bid to control the strategic town of Zawiyah. REUTERS/Bob Strong
The body of Libyan rebel fighter killed by a Gaddafi government sniper is removed from a field hospital in Zawiyah, August 16, 2011. Rebels continued to struggle to clear snipers and other Gaddafi government forces in their bid to control the strategic town of Zawiyah. REUTERS/Bob Strong
A girl captures dragonflies in an area where old residential buildings are being demolished to make room for new skyscrapers in Shanghai August 16, 2011. REUTER/Aly Song
A girl captures dragonflies in an area where old residential buildings are being demolished to make room for new skyscrapers in Shanghai August 16, 2011. REUTER/Aly Song
Houses that can be rented by beachgoers are seen on the beach in the coastal town of Oostduinkerke, Belgium August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Houses that can be rented by beachgoers are seen on the beach in the coastal town of Oostduinkerke, Belgium August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A supporter of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare shouts anti-government slogans while blocking a police vehicle (background) carrying Hazare after he was arrested by police in New Delhi August 16, 2011. Police arrested Hazare on Tuesday, just hours before he was due to begin a fast to the death, as the beleaguered government cracked down on a self-styled Gandhian activist agitating for a new "freedom" struggle....more
A supporter of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare shouts anti-government slogans while blocking a police vehicle (background) carrying Hazare after he was arrested by police in New Delhi August 16, 2011. Police arrested Hazare on Tuesday, just hours before he was due to begin a fast to the death, as the beleaguered government cracked down on a self-styled Gandhian activist agitating for a new "freedom" struggle. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A MiG-29 military plane takes part in the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky, outside Moscow, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A MiG-29 military plane takes part in the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky, outside Moscow, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
President Barack Obama tosses a bag of popcorn to members of the media in LeClaire, Iowa, August 16, 2011. Obama is on a three-day mid-west bus tour through Minnesota, Iowa and Illinois, aiming to leave behind doubts about his leadership that could dent his 2012 re-election prospects. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama tosses a bag of popcorn to members of the media in LeClaire, Iowa, August 16, 2011. Obama is on a three-day mid-west bus tour through Minnesota, Iowa and Illinois, aiming to leave behind doubts about his leadership that could dent his 2012 re-election prospects. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A member of Afro-Brazilian group Candomble conducts a religious ritual during a protest by the employees of various banks against the relaxation of banking rules that they say hinder working relationships and service to the population, in front of the Central Bank in Brasilia, Brazil August 16, 2011.REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A member of Afro-Brazilian group Candomble conducts a religious ritual during a protest by the employees of various banks against the relaxation of banking rules that they say hinder working relationships and service to the population, in front of the Central Bank in Brasilia, Brazil August 16, 2011.REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A girl attempts to catch a dragonfly in an area where old residential buildings are being demolished to make room for new skyscrapers in Shanghai August 16, 2011. REUTER/Aly Song
A girl attempts to catch a dragonfly in an area where old residential buildings are being demolished to make room for new skyscrapers in Shanghai August 16, 2011. REUTER/Aly Song
France's President Nicolas Sarkozy welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel as she arrives for a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, August 16, 2011. The leaders of France and Germany meet for high-pressure talks to discuss what further measures they can take to shore up investor confidence in the euro. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
France's President Nicolas Sarkozy welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel as she arrives for a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, August 16, 2011. The leaders of France and Germany meet for high-pressure talks to discuss what further measures they can take to shore up investor confidence in the euro. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Zoo performers Kanthida Jantanct, 28, and her husband Theerapone Manolai, 28, wait before their performance at the Sriracha Tiger Zoo, about 120 km (74 miles) east of Bangkok August 16, 2011. Kanthida and Theerapone from the province of Chaiyaphum, who are crocodile performers at the zoo for almost ten years, earn at least 30,000 Baht (1,000 USD) per month for performing shows for at least 2,000 tourists, three times a day, to...more
Zoo performers Kanthida Jantanct, 28, and her husband Theerapone Manolai, 28, wait before their performance at the Sriracha Tiger Zoo, about 120 km (74 miles) east of Bangkok August 16, 2011. Kanthida and Theerapone from the province of Chaiyaphum, who are crocodile performers at the zoo for almost ten years, earn at least 30,000 Baht (1,000 USD) per month for performing shows for at least 2,000 tourists, three times a day, to support their family. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
A tourist shades herself from the sun in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A tourist shades herself from the sun in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Majdi (no last name) is aided by a Libyan rebel after viewing the body of his lifelong friend Abdul Ghani at a field hospital in Zawiyah, August 16, 2011. The two men went to the same law school and joined the rebel movement fighting Muammar Gaddafi, but their dreams of opening a law practice together were shattered by a sniper's bullet. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Majdi (no last name) is aided by a Libyan rebel after viewing the body of his lifelong friend Abdul Ghani at a field hospital in Zawiyah, August 16, 2011. The two men went to the same law school and joined the rebel movement fighting Muammar Gaddafi, but their dreams of opening a law practice together were shattered by a sniper's bullet. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff and Defense Minister Celso Amorim (C) attend the presentation of new general officers at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff and Defense Minister Celso Amorim (C) attend the presentation of new general officers at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Supporters of the Giraffa (Giraffe) parish celebrate after jockey Andrea Mari on horse Fedora Saura won the Palio race in Siena, Italy August 16, 2011. Almost every year without fail since the mid-1600s, 10 riders will compete bareback on July 2 and August 16, around Siena's shell-shaped central square in a bid to win the Palio, a silk banner depicting the Madonna and child. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
Supporters of the Giraffa (Giraffe) parish celebrate after jockey Andrea Mari on horse Fedora Saura won the Palio race in Siena, Italy August 16, 2011. Almost every year without fail since the mid-1600s, 10 riders will compete bareback on July 2 and August 16, around Siena's shell-shaped central square in a bid to win the Palio, a silk banner depicting the Madonna and child. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
An activist simulating a dead person, lies on the ground during a protest in front of the Mexican embassy in Guatemala City August 16, 2011. The activists were demanding justice for the murder of Julio Fernando Cardona Agustin, a 19-year-old Guatemalan immigrant who was killed on August 8 in Lecheria in Tultitlan, on the outskirts of Mexico City, in a transit zone for Central American immigrants travelling to the U.S. According to...more
An activist simulating a dead person, lies on the ground during a protest in front of the Mexican embassy in Guatemala City August 16, 2011. The activists were demanding justice for the murder of Julio Fernando Cardona Agustin, a 19-year-old Guatemalan immigrant who was killed on August 8 in Lecheria in Tultitlan, on the outskirts of Mexico City, in a transit zone for Central American immigrants travelling to the U.S. According to the activists, who said they were giving the accounts of the migrants who were with Agustin on the night of August 8, Agustin was seen alive for the last time when the police patrol unit 203 picked him up, and was found stoned to death hours later on the railroad tracks in Lecheria. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez