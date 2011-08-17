Editor's Choice

An activist simulating a dead person, lies on the ground during a protest in front of the Mexican embassy in Guatemala City August 16, 2011. The activists were demanding justice for the murder of Julio Fernando Cardona Agustin, a 19-year-old Guatemalan immigrant who was killed on August 8 in Lecheria in Tultitlan, on the outskirts of Mexico City, in a transit zone for Central American immigrants travelling to the U.S. According to the activists, who said they were giving the accounts of the migrants who were with Agustin on the night of August 8, Agustin was seen alive for the last time when the police patrol unit 203 picked him up, and was found stoned to death hours later on the railroad tracks in Lecheria. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez