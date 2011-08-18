Editor's Choice

The bodies of gunmen are laid out on a road beside their vehicle after a shootout with soldiers in the municipality of Tacambaro near Morelia August 16, 2011. The eight gunmen, suspected members of the Caballeros Templarios, a new spin-off cartel in Michoacan state linked to the Gulf Cartel, opened fire from the vehicle on a convoy of patrolling soldiers and were killed in the following shootout, according to local media. There were no casualties from the army. REUTERS/Leo Gonzalez