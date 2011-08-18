Editor's Choice

版本:
Anti-riot police officers use coloured water to disperse opposition supporters in the Kireka area on the outskirts of Kampala, August 17, 2011. Ugandan police fired teargas and water cannon to disperse opposition supporters who had gathered in a Kampala suburb on Wednesday to mourn people killed during demonstrations earlier this year, witnesses said. REUTERS/James Akena

Anti-riot police officers use coloured water to disperse opposition supporters in the Kireka area on the outskirts of Kampala, August 17, 2011. Ugandan police fired teargas and water cannon to disperse opposition supporters who had gathered in a Kampala suburb on Wednesday to mourn people killed during demonstrations earlier this year, witnesses said. REUTERS/James Akena

Contestants reach for prizes hung on the top of greased poles during a game to celebrate Indonesia's independence day in Jakarta August 17, 2011. Indonesia on Wednesday celebrates its 66th year of independence from the Netherlands. REUTERS/Supri

Contestants reach for prizes hung on the top of greased poles during a game to celebrate Indonesia's independence day in Jakarta August 17, 2011. Indonesia on Wednesday celebrates its 66th year of independence from the Netherlands. REUTERS/Supri

A member from the Frente Lucha Nacional (FNL), or National Struggle Front, also workers from the Ministry of Health, raises his hands as he block Liberacion Boulevard with burning tires, in front of the Roosevelt hospital in Guatemala City, August 17 2011. The activists are demanding a salary increase and more budget to be allocated to the Ministry of Health, local media reported. FNL members have been protesting since August 10....more

A member from the Frente Lucha Nacional (FNL), or National Struggle Front, also workers from the Ministry of Health, raises his hands as he block Liberacion Boulevard with burning tires, in front of the Roosevelt hospital in Guatemala City, August 17 2011. The activists are demanding a salary increase and more budget to be allocated to the Ministry of Health, local media reported. FNL members have been protesting since August 10. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

President Barack Obama is pictured as the sun breaks through clouds at a town hall-style event in Alpha, Illinois, August 17, 2011. Obama is on a Midwest bus trip through Minnesota, Iowa and Illinois. REUTERS/Jason Reed

President Barack Obama is pictured as the sun breaks through clouds at a town hall-style event in Alpha, Illinois, August 17, 2011. Obama is on a Midwest bus trip through Minnesota, Iowa and Illinois. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Russian Air Force Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) and Strizhi (Swifts) display teams perform together during a demonstration flight at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon at Zhukovsky airport, Russia August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Nikolay Korchekov

Russian Air Force Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) and Strizhi (Swifts) display teams perform together during a demonstration flight at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon at Zhukovsky airport, Russia August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Nikolay Korchekov

Slade Deitrich is pictured as he helps his girlfriend Kari Howard move into a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) trailer in Joplin, Missouri August 16, 2011. Residents are still recovering and rebuilding from a devastating tornado that ripped through Joplin, in late May, killing nearly 160 people and destroying more than 8,000 homes and other structures. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Slade Deitrich is pictured as he helps his girlfriend Kari Howard move into a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) trailer in Joplin, Missouri August 16, 2011. Residents are still recovering and rebuilding from a devastating tornado that ripped through Joplin, in late May, killing nearly 160 people and destroying more than 8,000 homes and other structures. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A Libyan rebel fighter checks the main road leading to the Zawiyah oil refinery in Zawiyah, August 17, 2011. Fighting continued for the sixth day in the strategic coastal town of Zawiyah as Libyan rebel fighters attempt to drive out snipers and other pro-Gaddafi forces. REUTERS/Bob Strong

A Libyan rebel fighter checks the main road leading to the Zawiyah oil refinery in Zawiyah, August 17, 2011. Fighting continued for the sixth day in the strategic coastal town of Zawiyah as Libyan rebel fighters attempt to drive out snipers and other pro-Gaddafi forces. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Striking workers of the South African Municipal Workers Union (SAMWU) march through Durban disposing garbage into the streets and setting rubbish bins on fire, August 17, 2011. The unions are demanding an 18 percent increase in wages and the banning of labor brokers. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Striking workers of the South African Municipal Workers Union (SAMWU) march through Durban disposing garbage into the streets and setting rubbish bins on fire, August 17, 2011. The unions are demanding an 18 percent increase in wages and the banning of labor brokers. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

A woman takes part in the "March of the Daisies," an annual mobilization by women in Brazil, to demand sustainable development with justice, autonomy, equality and freedom, on the Esplanade of Ministries in Brasilia August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A woman takes part in the "March of the Daisies," an annual mobilization by women in Brazil, to demand sustainable development with justice, autonomy, equality and freedom, on the Esplanade of Ministries in Brasilia August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

German and Belarussian volunteers pose for a picture as they take part in the construction of a house for a migrant from the Chernobyl zone, in the village of Stary Lepel, some 150 km (93 miles) northeast of Minsk, Belarus August 17, 2011. Members of the German charity organization "Heim-statt Tschernobyl e.V." (Houses instead of Chernobyl) and its Belarussian partner "EcoDom" have been building houses since 1994 for Belarussian...more

German and Belarussian volunteers pose for a picture as they take part in the construction of a house for a migrant from the Chernobyl zone, in the village of Stary Lepel, some 150 km (93 miles) northeast of Minsk, Belarus August 17, 2011. Members of the German charity organization "Heim-statt Tschernobyl e.V." (Houses instead of Chernobyl) and its Belarussian partner "EcoDom" have been building houses since 1994 for Belarussian migrants from Chernobyl, the place where the world's worst civil nuclear accident took place. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Supporters of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare ride on a motorcycle holding an Indian national flag outside the Tihar jail in New Delhi August 17, 2011. Hazare fasted in Tihar jail on Wednesday after refusing a police release order, a stand-off that has sparked nationwide demonstrations and widespread derision at Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's government. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Supporters of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare ride on a motorcycle holding an Indian national flag outside the Tihar jail in New Delhi August 17, 2011. Hazare fasted in Tihar jail on Wednesday after refusing a police release order, a stand-off that has sparked nationwide demonstrations and widespread derision at Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's government. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Portugal's goalkeeper Mika (L) stops the ball next to France's Loic Nego (2) during their FIFA U-20 World Cup semi-final soccer match in Medellin, Colombia August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Portugal's goalkeeper Mika (L) stops the ball next to France's Loic Nego (2) during their FIFA U-20 World Cup semi-final soccer match in Medellin, Colombia August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Russian President Dmitry Medvedev prepares to dive with an underwater camera in the river Volga in Russia's Astrakhan region August 16, 2011. Russia's two top leaders, believed to be close to a decision on which of them will run for president, spent Tuesday fishing and boating on the Volga river in a rare, day-long private meeting, the Kremlin said. Medvedev and Prime Minister Vladimir Putin went for a walk on the river bank in the...more

Russian President Dmitry Medvedev prepares to dive with an underwater camera in the river Volga in Russia's Astrakhan region August 16, 2011. Russia's two top leaders, believed to be close to a decision on which of them will run for president, spent Tuesday fishing and boating on the Volga river in a rare, day-long private meeting, the Kremlin said. Medvedev and Prime Minister Vladimir Putin went for a walk on the river bank in the Astrakhan region in southern Russia, did some spin fishing and then set off for a boat trip to take underwater pictures. REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Members of the Freedom Party (FP), a separatist party, shout slogans during a protest in Srinagar August 17, 2011. Police on Wednesday in Srinagar detained Shabir Shah, senior leader of the FP along with a supporter as he tried to lead a protest demanding the release of all Kashmiri political leaders lodged in different Indian jails, Freedom Party said. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Members of the Freedom Party (FP), a separatist party, shout slogans during a protest in Srinagar August 17, 2011. Police on Wednesday in Srinagar detained Shabir Shah, senior leader of the FP along with a supporter as he tried to lead a protest demanding the release of all Kashmiri political leaders lodged in different Indian jails, Freedom Party said. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

NBA basketball player LeBron James of the Miami Heat gestures to his fans as he walks along Nanjing road, the main shopping area in Shanghai, China August 17, 2011. James is on a promotional tour in Asia, visiting Taipei, Chengdu, Xi'an and Shanghai. REUTERS/Joe Tan

NBA basketball player LeBron James of the Miami Heat gestures to his fans as he walks along Nanjing road, the main shopping area in Shanghai, China August 17, 2011. James is on a promotional tour in Asia, visiting Taipei, Chengdu, Xi'an and Shanghai. REUTERS/Joe Tan

Women reach out to receive bread that were donated for Iftar, the evening meal for breaking fast, during the month of Ramadan, in Peshawar, Pakistan August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Women reach out to receive bread that were donated for Iftar, the evening meal for breaking fast, during the month of Ramadan, in Peshawar, Pakistan August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Pope Benedict XVI arrives to lead the weekly general audience at his summer residence of Castel Gandolfo, in southern Rome, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Pope Benedict XVI arrives to lead the weekly general audience at his summer residence of Castel Gandolfo, in southern Rome, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Tourists sit in the art installation "Meeting Bowls" by the Spanish collaborative mmmm in Times Square in New York August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tourists sit in the art installation "Meeting Bowls" by the Spanish collaborative mmmm in Times Square in New York August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A protester rebukes pilgrims as they pray during a demonstration against what they claim is the expensive cost of the papal visit in central Madrid coinciding with the second day of the World Youth Day meeting August 17, 2011. Pope Benedict arrives in Spain on Thursday for a four-day visit to a traditionally Catholic country that has become highly secular. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A protester rebukes pilgrims as they pray during a demonstration against what they claim is the expensive cost of the papal visit in central Madrid coinciding with the second day of the World Youth Day meeting August 17, 2011. Pope Benedict arrives in Spain on Thursday for a four-day visit to a traditionally Catholic country that has become highly secular. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A volunteer treats a protester at a tent camp in Tel Aviv, August 17, 2011, set up as part of an ongoing demonstration to demand lower living costs in Israel. REUTERS/ Nir Elias

A volunteer treats a protester at a tent camp in Tel Aviv, August 17, 2011, set up as part of an ongoing demonstration to demand lower living costs in Israel. REUTERS/ Nir Elias

Barcelona's coach Pep Guardiola (R) and player Adriano celebrate their victory against Real Madrid at the end of their Spanish Super Cup second-leg soccer match at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

Barcelona's coach Pep Guardiola (R) and player Adriano celebrate their victory against Real Madrid at the end of their Spanish Super Cup second-leg soccer match at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

A boy jumps into the water while cooling off on a hot day in Thay village, outside Hanoi August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Kham

A boy jumps into the water while cooling off on a hot day in Thay village, outside Hanoi August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Kham

Men work on the roof of the new concourse at King's Cross station in London August 17, 2011. The station which serves the east coast mainline is undergoing a £500 million ($824 million) redevelopment, which is due to be completed by the end of the year. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Men work on the roof of the new concourse at King's Cross station in London August 17, 2011. The station which serves the east coast mainline is undergoing a £500 million ($824 million) redevelopment, which is due to be completed by the end of the year. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

The bodies of gunmen are laid out on a road beside their vehicle after a shootout with soldiers in the municipality of Tacambaro near Morelia August 16, 2011. The eight gunmen, suspected members of the Caballeros Templarios, a new spin-off cartel in Michoacan state linked to the Gulf Cartel, opened fire from the vehicle on a convoy of patrolling soldiers and were killed in the following shootout, according to local media. There...more

The bodies of gunmen are laid out on a road beside their vehicle after a shootout with soldiers in the municipality of Tacambaro near Morelia August 16, 2011. The eight gunmen, suspected members of the Caballeros Templarios, a new spin-off cartel in Michoacan state linked to the Gulf Cartel, opened fire from the vehicle on a convoy of patrolling soldiers and were killed in the following shootout, according to local media. There were no casualties from the army. REUTERS/Leo Gonzalez

