Editor's Choice
A supporter of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare holds his portrait on the ninth day of Hazare's fast at Ramlila grounds in New Delhi August 24, 2011. India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has called an all-party meeting for Wednesday to seek an end to nationwide protests led by the 74-year-old Anna Hazare whose health is a growing concern as the self-styled Gandhian activist enters the second week of fasting. Hazare has lost nearly six kg since he began his fast to demand a bill for creating an autonomous, powerful anti-corruption agency -- the Lokpal -- a campaign that has drawn support from the middle class and seen tens of thousands protest against Singh's government. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Demonstrators block a main street with barricades during a 48-hour national strike in Santiago, Chile August 24, 2011. The rally is in support of the August 24 to 25 nationwide strike by students, workers and citizens to demand reforms in the public state education system, and better salaries and health care. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A boy plays in the mud near the Ravi river after a downpour on the outskirts of Lahore, Pakistan August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
A rebel steps on a poster of Libya's leader Muammar Gaddafi at Rixos hotel, after gunmen released foreigners, in Tripoli August 24, 2011. At Tripoli's Rixos hotel where loyalist gunmen had been preventing nearly 40 foreigners, mostly journalists, from leaving, gunmen relented on Wednesday and let them go. REUTERS/Anis Mili
An aerial view of Seyidka, a camp for internally displaced people (IDP) in Berkulan, close to the capital of Mogadishu, Somalia August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta
A demonstrator runs away from a riot police vehicle as it releases tear gas outside a Chile University campus during a 48-hour national strike in Santiago August 24, 2011. The rally is in support of a two-day national strike comprising students, workers and citizens who demand for reforms in the public state education system and improvements in salaries and health care. REUTERS/Carlos Vera
People are seen in a pool at the Palatinus outdoor spa in Budapest, Hungary August 24, 2011. Temperatures reached 38 degrees Celsius (100 degrees Fahrenheit) in Hungary. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
A woman is seen at the Modern Moma commercial and residential complex in Beijing, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Policemen run as the Ukrainian opposition supporters break the cordon during a rally on the 20th anniversary of Ukraine's Independence in Kiev August 24, 2011. Ukrainian police prevented thousands of opposition supporters marching to the presidential administration building on Wednesday during a protest against the trial of former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Women inspect their damaged house after the shelling from Iran near Qandil mountain, a border zone in northeastern Iraq August 23, 2011. Along the Iraqi northern Kurdish region's borders with Iran and Turkey, hundreds of refugees have fled since mid-July to small camps, displaced by attacks by Iraq's neighbors on PKK rebels hiding along the frontier in their long war for Kurdish self-rule. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Jomana Karadsheh (L), a producer for CNN and Matthew Chance, Senior International Correspondent for CNN are evacuated by the International Red Cross from the Rixos hotel in Tripoli August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Actor Al Pacino gestures as he describes coming across an angry dog during a day off from filming "Scarface" during a cast question and answer session at the Blu-ray disc launch party for the 1983 classic film "Scarface" in Los Angeles, California August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez jokes about his hair cut due to his cancer treatment while talking to the media after a meeting Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at Miraflores Palace in Caracas August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A supporter cleans the eye of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare in front of a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi on the ninth day of his fasting at Ramlila grounds in New Delhi August 24, 2011. India's government on Tuesday stepped up efforts to end national anti-corruption protests led by the ailing 74-year-old social activist Anna Hazare as he entered a second week of fasting, but the first meetings to broker a truce ended without a breakthrough. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Spanish picador and his horse is knocked down by a bull during a bullfight in Almeria, southeastern Spain, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Francisco Bonilla
A stone angel is pictured on the roof of the main tower of Washington's National Cathedral after an earthquake August 24, 2011. A 5.8 magnitude quake rattled the U.S. East Coast on Tuesday, sending tremors as far as Canada, damaging well-known buildings in the nation's capital and sending scared office workers into the streets. Washington's National Cathedral, host to state funerals and memorial services for many U.S. presidents, suffered damage with three spires in the central tower breaking off. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Relatives of Palestinian militant Ismail Al-Asmar mourn during his funeral in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip August 24, 2011. Israeli air strikes killed Al-Asmar, the local commander of the Islamic Jihad militant group in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday and wounded two militants who launched rockets at Israel, despite a two-day-old truce, Israeli and Palestinian officials said. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A pack of riders cycle during the fifth stage of the Tour of Spain "La Vuelta" cycling race between Sierra Nevada and Valdepenas de Jaen August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
A Libyan rebel fighter takes a souvenir photograph as they make a final push to flush out pro-Gaddafi forces from the Bab al Aziziya compound in Tripoli August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A person is reflected in a window looking down on the World Trade Center site in New York August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Afghan would-be child suicide bombers attend a ceremony to mark the release of 20 detained would-be child suicide bombers, presided over by Afghan President Hamid Karzai at the presidential palace in Kabul August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Massoud/Pool
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden arrives on stage to speak to troops at Yokota Air Base on the outskirts of Tokyo August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Dead bodies lie just outside the south gate of Bab al Aziziya compound as rebels make a final push to flush out pro-Gaddafi forces from the compound in Tripoli August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
The body of a gunman lies in the woods after a shootout with soldiers in Zirahuen near Morelia, Mexico August 24, 2011. One gunman, a suspected member of the Caballeros Templarios, a new spin-off cartel in Michoacan state linked to the Gulf Cartel, and a soldier were killed after gunmen opened fire on a convoy of patrolling soldiers, according to local media. REUTERS/Leovigildo Gonzalez