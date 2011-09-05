Editor's Choice
President Barack Obama gets a hug from a boy upon his arrival in Newark, New Jersey September 4, 2011. Obama was in New Jersey to tour damage caused by the rain-swollen Passaic River in the aftermath of Hurricane Irene. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Supplies are dropped at Juan Fernandez islands, about 420 miles (670 km) off Chile's coast, during search and rescue operations for a crashed plane September 4, 2011. All 21 people aboard a military aircraft that crashed into the Pacific Ocean off the remote Juan Fernandez islands perished, Chile's government said on Saturday, as rescuers and fishermen searched for bodies. Search and rescue teams have recovered four bodies so far from Friday's crash, one of Chile's worst air disasters in recent years. REUTERS/Luis Hidalgo/Pool
The India-Pakistan border appears as an orange line in this photograph taken by the Expedition 28 crew on the International Space Station (ISS) on August 21, 2011 and released September 4, 2011. The fence between the two countries is floodlit for surveillance purposes. Srinagar (L), Islamabad (bottom C), Lahore (center near the border line) and Delhi (top C) can be seen as brighter spots. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
Venetians in historical dress row down the Grand Canal during a race for youths in Venice September 4, 2011. On the first Sunday of every September, hundreds of Venetians pile into the long boats that have plied the city's canals for centuries for the "Regata Storica" (Historical Regatta), a historical procession that commemorates the welcome given to Caterina Cornaro, wife of the King of Cyprus, in 1489 after she renounced her throne in favor of Venice. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Anti-Gaddafi fighters drive vehicles past a plane destroyed by a NATO airstrike in a military base of Hamis brigade some 35 km (22 miles) north of Bani Walid, Libya September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Girls perform in an auditorium in Rajin, at the Special Economic Zone of Rason city, northeast of Pyongyang, North Korea August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An anti-Gaddafi fighter from the Warfallah tribe waits in a vehicle in the outskirts of the town of Bani Walid, currently held by pro-Gaddafi forces, in south east Tripoli September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
(L-R) Wrestling legends Zodiaco, Dos Caras, Mil Mascaras and Sicodelico stand before giving a conference during the monthly Wrestling Mask Expo in Mexico City September 3, 2011. The monthly event, where a majority of fans of the sport gather wearing wrestling masks in tribute to their favorite wrestler, aims to promote wrestling in Mexico. A total of 80 to 100 wrestlers participated in the expo. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Usain Bolt of Jamaica (L) takes the baton from Yohan Blake, as Darvis Patton of the U.S. (C) falls before handing the baton to teammate Walter Dix (R), during the men's 4x100 meter relay final at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu September 4, 2011. Jamaica set a new world record with a time of 37.04 seconds. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Parents of freshmen students sleep on mats laid out on the floor of a gymnasium at Huazhong Normal University in Wuhan, Hubei province, China September 3, 2011. The university set out mats for some 600 parents accompanying freshmen students on their first day of school, local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily
Usain Bolt of Jamaica uses a camera after winning the men's 200 metres final at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Daegu September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Highland dancers watch during their competition at the Braemar Royal Highland Gathering in Scotland September 3, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir
Fans use a zip line during the premiere of the video game "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3" in Los Angeles, California September 2, 2011. The game goes on sale later this year. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
An installation in the shape of a fish, made of more than 2,500 lanterns, is lit up at Hong Kong's Victoria Park September 2, 2011. The installation forms part of the decorations to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival, also known as Moon Festival, which takes place on September 12. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Phillips Idowu of Britain competes during the men's triple jump final at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Daegu September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (L) and his wife Ann arrive at a Tea Party Express rally in Concord, New Hampshire, September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Participant Kevin Wagter, dressed as the "Dust Demon", walks across the playa during the Burning Man "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, September 4, 2011. More than 50,000 people from all over the world have gathered at the sold out festival which is celebrating its 25th year. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A U.S. soldier from Task Force Bronco, HHC 2-27 Infantry Battalion watches a movie on his laptop while resting inside a transit billeting tent in Forward Operating Base Fenty in Jalalabad, September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Erik de Castro
The Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival is seen in this aerial view taken in the Black Rock desert of Nevada September 3, 2011. More than 50,000 people from all over the world have gathered at the sold out festival which is celebrating its 25th year. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Sergey Bakulin of Russia throws away a bottle of water during the men's 50 km race walk final at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Daegu September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
Rick Porche walks through his flooded yard as Tropical Storm Lee slowly makes landfall in Lafitte, Louisiana September 4, 2011. Tropical Storm Lee crawled onto southern Louisiana's coast on Sunday as New Orleans prepared for one of the biggest tests of its flood defenses since Hurricane Katrina devastated the city in 2005. The National Hurricane Center said the slow-moving storm could dump up to 20 inches of rain from the central Gulf Coast northward into the Tennessee Valley through Sunday and cause extensive flooding and flash flooding. REUTERS/Dan Anderson
Fire-fighters try to extinguish a fire at the Dudhsagar dairy in the Mehsana district of the western Indian state of Gujarat September 3, 2011. At least six people are feared to be dead and about a dozen injured in the fire that broke out in the dairy due to a leakage in a gas pipeline passing from a storage tank near the milk powder manufacturing department. A blast in the boiler was also later reported, fire officials and local media said on Sunday. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Anti-Gaddafi fighters flash victory sign as they arrive in Tarhouna, some 70 km (43.5 miles) north Bani Walid September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Workers prepare a creation by Dutch artist Andrei Roiter named "The Future" before the opening ceremony of the ninth Krasnoyarsk museum biennial in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk September 2, 2011. Organisers said more than 50 modern artists from Russia, France, Germany, Netherlands, USA, Poland, Austria, Ukraine, Kazakhstan and other countries are taking part in the biennial, which will be held over the next two months. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin