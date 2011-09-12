Editor's Choice
A plane flies through the "Tribute in Lights" in lower Manhattan in New York September 10, 2011. New York will mark the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center with ceremonies on Sunday. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A woman looks at pictures of Anti-Gaddafi fighters, killed during the current revolution, hanging on the wall of a court house in Liberation square in Benghazi, Libya September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Robert Peraza, who lost his son Robert David Peraza, pauses at his son's name at the North Pool of the 9/11 Memorial during tenth anniversary ceremonies at the site of the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERSJustin Lane/Pool
Protesters tear down a concrete wall built in front of the Israeli embassy in Cairo, Egypt September 9, 2011. Activists on Friday tore down a wall built around a building housing the Israeli embassy in Cairo to protect it against demonstrators, witnesses said. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Wakana Kumagai (C), 6, joins hands with her mother Yoshiko near her brother Koki as they visit the spot where their house, washed away by the March 11 tsunami, used to stand in Higashi-Matsushima, Miyagi prefecture September 11, 2011, six months after the area was devastated by a 9.0 magnitude earthquake and tsunami. Her father Kazuyuki, who was killed by the March 11 tsunami, called his wife Yoshiko just after the March 11 earthquake to tell her to take their children to Omagari elementary school which was serving as a shelter. He was found near the shelter four days after the tsunami, Yoshiko said. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Actors Brad Pitt (R) and Jonah Hill of the film "Moneyball" pose during the 36th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, Canada September 9, 2011. TIFF runs from September 8-18. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Revellers covered in paint take part in the annual "Cascamorras" festival in Guadix, southern Spain September 9, 2011. The festival was inspired by a dispute between the villages of Baza and Guadix over the possession of the image of the Virgin of Piedad. The Cascamorras refers to representatives from Guadix, who are sent to the town of Baza to recover the statue. As the Cascamorras have to stay perfectly clean to gain possession of the statue, Baza residents attempt to make them as 'dirty' as possible. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A protester confronts riot police guarding the entrance to Thessaloniki's International Trade Fair during a protest against austerity September 10, 2011. Police fired dozens of tear-gas during violent clashes in Greece's second largest city. The debt-laden Greek government vowed on Saturday to stay the course of austerity, sending a message to its increasingly frustrated lenders it will do everything it takes to avoid a bankruptcy that would rock the euro. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A man looks at the names on the wall of the newly opened "Empty Sky" memorial to victims of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in Liberty State Park in Jersey City, New Jersey September 10, 2011. The memorial displays the names of people from New Jersey who died in the attack. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Firefighters put out a blaze at a national forest reserve in Brasilia, Brazil September 9, 2011. Drought, high temperatures and low humidity have caused fires to start at several places in Brasilia, according to officials. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Britain's Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall sit in a classroom with pupils during their visit to Gracehill Old School, in Gracehill, Northern Ireland September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Faith/Pool
Demonstrators walk from a jet of water released from a riot police vehicle during a protest marking the 1973 military coup in Santiago September 11, 2011. Sunday marks the 38th anniversary of the coup d'etat in Chile that ushered in a 17-year dictatorship under former General Augusto Pinochet. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
Wang Gengxiang, known as "Masked Boy", holds a towel in his mouth as he plays on a bed at Mijiazhuang village on the outskirts of Fenyang, North China's Shanxi province September 9, 2011. Gengxiang, 6, was severely burned in an accident involving a pile of burning straw last winter. Most of the skin on his head was burned off, requiring him to wear a full surgical mask to prevent the scars from becoming infected. The doctors disclosed that they cannot continue his skin-graft surgery until his damaged trachea, or windpipe, is strong enough, according to local media reports. REUTERS/Jason Lee
2011 NIKE MAG shoes, based on the original NIKE MAG worn in 2015 by the "Back to the Future" character Marty McFly, played by Michael J. Fox, is displayed during its unveiling at The Montalban Theatre in Hollywood, California September 8, 2011. Fifteen hundred pairs of the 2011 NIKE MAG will be auctioned on eBay with all net proceeds going directly to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Tourists camp under the stars on the steppe near Hashaat in Mongolia's Dundgovi province, Mongolia early August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Chong
A model steps on her dress while presenting a creation from the Venexiana Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
A Team Korea crew member falls from the trampoline as they capsize in a fleet race on the second day of racing in the America's Cup in Plymouth, southern England September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
The "Tribute in Lights" illuminates the sky over lower Manhattan on the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
A replica of the Statue of Liberty is seen in an area destroyed by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami in Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture, Japan September 10, 2011, a day before six months since the disaster. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Police arrest two members of a Muslim group during a protest timed to coincide with a 10th anniversary 9/11 memorial ceremony near the U.S. Embassy in central London September 11, 2011 REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Police officers carry the body of a man who perished when a ferry capsized, at Maisara Grounds in Zanzibar, Tanzania September 10, 2011. Nearly 200 people drowned when an overloaded ferry capsized off east Africa as it sailed from Zanzibar to Pemba island, police said on Saturday, Tanzania's worst maritime disaster in at least 15 years. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Hindu devotees offer prayers after taking a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati in the northern Indian city of Allahabad, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Youths play Eton fives game in a court in Nigeria's northern city of Kano September 6, 2011. In a dusty Nigerian park, dozens of youths dodge goats and rusting cars to be first on to crumbling courts built to replicate the side of the chapel at one of England's most elite public schools so that they can play the ancient game of Eton fives. Introduced nearly a century ago by a former pupil of Eton College, this peculiar form of handball pulls in the crowds in impoverished Nigeria. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Ryan, 6, climbs onto a truck carrying oranges in front of graffiti painted by artists of OPNI, an organization that uses graffiti to improve life in the slums, in the Vila Flavia favela of Sao Paulo, Brazil August 27, 2011. OPNI, a Portuguese acronym which means "Unidentified Graffiti Artists", was formed in 1997 by some 20 youths in Sao Paulo's marginal slums with the goal of transforming the streets into an open-air gallery where the community can express its gripes and denounce social injustices. With only three of the original founding members left after most were either arrested, abandoned the activity to do something else or died from drug abuse, OPNI offers workshops in art, capoeira dance and graffiti to the community. Their current project is called "Favela Graffitada" and the organization has extended invitations to national and international artists to create over 100 graffiti works throughout the favela. REUTERS/Nacho Doce