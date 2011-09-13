Editor's Choice

A woman is seen through a car window as she flees the besieged city of Bani Walid September 12, 2011. Forces of Libya's new rulers met "ferocious" street-by-street resistance during an assault on one of the last bastions loyal to Muammar Gaddafi, but were edging towards the ousted ruler's birthplace of Sirte. The National Transitional Council's forces, which toppled Gaddafi last month, said they were facing about 1,000 loyalist fighters in the Gaddafi stronghold of Bani Walid, far more than the 100 to 150 men they had estimated earlier, while discipline had slipped in their own ranks. Residents fleeing Bani Walid reported intense street fighting, while NATO warplanes could be heard overhead. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra