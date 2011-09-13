Editor's Choice
A worker for German car manufacturer Audi is mirrored in a facade during preparation work for the International Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, September 12, 2011. The world's biggest auto show starts with its media day on Tuesday, September 13, and will run until September 25. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
New York Jets wide receiver Plaxico Burress carries a U.S. flag as he takes the field during pre-game ceremonies to mark the ten-year anniversary of the 9/11 attacks before the NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Jets in East Rutherford, New Jersey September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Anti-Gaddafi fighters pray at a checkpoint near the town of Abu Grein, some 160 km west of Sirte, one of Muammar Gaddafi's last remaining strongholds September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
The moon is seen over the Oriental Pearl TV tower at the financial area of Pudong in Shanghai September 12, 2011, as locals residents celebrate the Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival, also known as Moon Festival. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A helicopter drops water over a wildfire in the neighborhood of Entrerrios in Mijas, near Malaga, southern Spain September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A girl plays in a flooded street in Sena district, Ayutthaya province, about 80 km (50 miles) north of Bangkok September 12, 2011. Thailand is suffering from severe floods and mudslides after being hit by tropical storm "Nock-Ten", which have killed up to 82 people in northern region with 4 still missing, while lower-lying rice fields in central Thailand and Bangkok are bracing for another big flood, officials said on Monday....more
Suzuki Motor Corp Chairman and Chief Executive Osamu Suzuki covers his face during a news conference in Tokyo September 12, 2011. Suzuki Motor is seeking to end its two-year-old alliance with Volkswagen after the German carmaker accused it of violating their partnership pact by agreeing a diesel engine deal with Italy's Fiat . REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Women shield their faces from sand on the beach during gale force winds in Portstewart, Northern Ireland September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Designer Betsey Johnson does a split on the runway during the Betsey Johnson Spring/Summer 2012 show during New York Fashion Week September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A single white flower is left on one of the panels containing the names of the victims of the attacks on the first day that the 9/11 Memorial was opened to the public at the World Trade Center site in New York, September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn leaves his apartment, hours after being questioned by police, in Paris September 12, 2011. Strauss-Kahn was questioned by police on Monday over a complaint of attempted rape by Frenchwoman Tristane Banon filed after his May arrest in New York in a separate sex assault case. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Miami Dolphins' Brandon Marshall (19) dives over New England Patriots' Devin McCourty after catching a pass during the third quarter of their NFL football game in Miami, Florida September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Hans Deryk
A devotee waits for the Living Goddess Kumari to be paraded during the Indra Jatra festival in Kathmandu, Nepal September 12, 2011. The annual festival, named after the god of rain and heaven 'Indra', starts September 9 and ends September 16 with worshipping, rejoicing, singing, dancing and feasting in Kathmandu valley to mark the end of monsoon season. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
U.S. Vogue magazine editor Anna Wintour (2L) attends the Carolina Herrera Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
Director Madonna arrives on the red carpet for the film "W.E." during the 36th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A woman is seen through a car window as she flees the besieged city of Bani Walid September 12, 2011. Forces of Libya's new rulers met "ferocious" street-by-street resistance during an assault on one of the last bastions loyal to Muammar Gaddafi, but were edging towards the ousted ruler's birthplace of Sirte. The National Transitional Council's forces, which toppled Gaddafi last month, said they were facing about 1,000 loyalist...more
Boys climb atop the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, after it was immersed in the waters of Tank Bund Lake on Sunday to mark the end of Ganesh Chaturthi festival in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad September 12, 2011. Ganesh Chaturthi is a ten-day long Hindu religious festival which ends with the immersion of the idols that are taken through the streets in processions, accompanied by dancing and singing, to...more
Novak Djokovic of Serbia receives treatment on his back during his match against Rafael Nadal of Spain in the men's final of the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A U.S. security guard stands next to a damaged door of the U.S. embassy in Tripoli September 12, 2011. The embassy in Tripoli was attacked by pro-Gaddafi forces during the recent developments in Libya. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A group of young people practice their break dancing at Robson Square at dusk in Vancouver, British Columbia September 11, 2011. During the winter months the area is an outdoor ice skating rink. REUTERS/Andy Clark
A model is made up backstage before the Betsey Johnson Spring/Summer 2012 show during New York Fashion Week September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
People look at the rescue operation of a taxi that got stuck in a crevice in La Paz, Bolivia September 12, 2011. The taxi driver lost control of the vehicle and drove off the main highway connecting La Paz with El Alto. Three people died in the accident while another three survived, police said. REUTERS/David Mercado
A man takes pictures of the "Tribute in Lights" in lower Manhattan on the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Reporters Without Borders (RSF) secretary-general Jean-Francois Julliard with activists is surrounded by riot policemen during a protest in front of the Ritz hotel in Paris September 13, 2011. The activists were protesting against the visit of Rwanda's President Paul Kagame in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
